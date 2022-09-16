Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
Man, 43, Went to ER for ‘Breathing Difficulties’ From COVID: Doctors Found A 22-Pound Tumor That Was ‘Expanding Like A Basketball’
Tarlochan ‘Tarli’ Garcha, 43, went to the ER for what he thought were COVID complications, and after doctors scanned his lungs for a potential blood clot, found a whopping 22-pound cancer tumor instead. It took three hospitals to identify the gigantic mass, which wound being a rare type...
survivornet.com
Woman With ‘Really Swollen Legs’ Thought She Had A Urinary Tract Infection From Walking 80 Miles A Week: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
A 58-year-old woman from Edinburg, Scotland is suffering a relapse from her incurable blood cancer. The mom-of-three was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2014 after presenting with symptoms such as swollen legs and a urinary tract infection. The Scot’s treatment journey finally brought her into remission for several years, but...
survivornet.com
Gym Worker, 30, Joins Medical Study To Earn Extra Cash, And Gets A Brain Scan: He Was Shocked To Learn He Had Brain Cancer
Iain Ward, 30, from London, England, was diagnosed in 2019 with stage 3 brain cancer. Ward thought he was just earning some extra cash by taking part in a paid medical trial. Doctors discovered he had a tumor which would require aggressive treatment. He’s focused on raising money for brain...
Father dies after stage four brain tumour was misdiagnosed as sleep apnoea
A widow has called for greater awareness of the symptoms of a brain tumour after her husband died following a misdiagnosis of sleep apnoea.Father of one James Lamerton, from Leigh-on-Sea in Essex died aged 40 in November 2021. He is survived by his wife Myriam, 32, and their two-year-old daughter, Layla.The teacher and musician was diagnosed with sleep apnoea by doctors after complaining of repeated trips to the bathroom during the night and feeling tired.Myriam said she initially suspected his frequent trips to the bathroom could have been a sign of prostate cancer, which James’ father had suffered from....
scitechdaily.com
Alzheimer’s Breakthrough: A New Genetic Link Confirmed
The groundbreaking research that established the connection between Alzheimer’s Disease and gut health may enable earlier diagnosis and new treatment options. People who have digestive problems may be at a higher risk of acquiring Alzheimer’s disease (AD). The connection between the two has been verified by a groundbreaking Edith Cowan University (ECU) study, which might also enable early identification and new treatment options.
scitechdaily.com
Parkinson’s Breakthrough: A Recent Discovery Could Lead to New Treatments
Scientists take the next step in understanding the role it plays in the disease. There are currently no disease modifying therapies for Parkinson’s disease available that can alter the course of the disease. Researchers from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus are leading a group of experts from across the world who are attempting to change that.
Nature.com
Recognizing the new disorder "idiopathic hypocryoglobulinaemia" in patients with previously unidentified clinical conditions
A considerable number of patients with high clinical suspicion for cryoglobulinaemic vasculitis either show negative results for the detection of cryoglobulins or show only trace amounts which cannot be characterized for composition. We aimed at establishing whether theÂ failureÂ to detect or the detectionÂ of trace amounts of cryoglobulin with conventional methods either identifies a peculiar subset of low level cryoglobulinaemia (from now on hypocryoglobulinaemia) or represents a separate entity. Using a modified precipitation technique in hypo-ionic medium, we prospectively identified between 2008 and 2021 237 patients (median age 60.8Â years [22"“97], 137 females) having <"‰0.5% cryocrit and clinical suspicion of autoimmune disorder. Of these 237 patients, only 54 (22.7%) had a history of HCV infection. One hundred and sixty-nine out of 237 patients (71%) had an established underlying disease, while 68 patients (28.6%) (median age 62.9Â years [29"“93], 35 females) did not show either laboratory markers or clinical symptoms consonant with an underlying aetiology. These 68 cases with only trace amounts of cryoglobulins were defined as having a putatively idiopathic hypocryoglobulinaemia. Nineteen of these 68 patients (27.9%) had a history of HCV infection. Twenty-four patients out of 68 (35.3%) were positive for rheumatoid factor (RF), while 25 (36.7%) patients had signs of complement consumption (i.e., C4"‰<"‰15 mg/dlÂ and/or C3"‰<"‰80Â mg/dlÂ ), and 36 (52.9%) had increased inflammatory indexes. Seven patients only had arthralgia and constitutional symptoms while 61 out of 68 (89.7%) presented with at least one of the three cardinal signs of cryoglobulinaemic vasculitis including skin lesions, peripheral nerve involvement, and glomerulonephritis. Seventy-five percent of the subjects had type III hypocryoglobulins. In patients with hypocryoglobulinaemia the histologic features of glomerulonephritis (also examined by electron microscopy) resembled those of mixed cryoglobulinaemia-associated glomerulonephritis. In conclusion, hypocryoglobulins are often polyclonal and are mainly unrelated to HCV infection. Patients who present high clinical suspicion for vasculitis, especially glomerulonephritis and yet test negative for cryoglobulinaemia detected by standard techniques, could require deeper investigation even in the absence of HCV infection, RF activity or signs of complement consumption.
MedicalXpress
Scientists discover novel mechanism that causes rare brain disease
A rare but potentially debilitating brain disorder finally has a definitive cause, thanks to research teams working on opposite sides of the globe. A mutation in the gene that manages the transportation of zinc, an essential dietary micronutrient, out of cells is responsible for the disorder, called hypomyelinating leukodystrophy. The research, jointly led by Dr. Quasar Padiath at the University of Pittsburgh and Dr. Anju Shukla at the Kasturba Medical College in India, is reported in the journal Brain.
MedicalXpress
Mapping brain stem's control of eating could lead to better treatments for obesity
Every meal you sit down to makes an impression, with foods filed away as something delicious to be sought out again, or to be avoided in disgust if we associate the flavor with gut malaise. How this decision is made turns out to be so fundamental to our well-being—determining what...
PharmaTher Presents Positive Data On Ketamine For Treatment Of Dyskinesia In Parkinson's Disease
PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. PHRRF PHRM, a leader in specialty ketamine pharmaceuticals, announced Friday that the Phase 1/2 clinical study of ketamine in the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in Parkinson’s disease was presented at the MDS International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders in Madrid, Spain, reported Psychedelic Finance.
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Approves Eflapegrastism-xnst Injection for Adult Patients with Non-Myeloid Malignancies
Eflapegrastism-xnst injection (Rolvedon, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals) is indicated to lower the incidence of infection, as demonstrated by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies. The FDA has approved eflapegrastism-xnst injection (Rolvedon, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals) to reduce the incidence of infection, as demonstrated by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies...
MedicalXpress
New study suggests ketamine may be an effective treatment for children with ADNP syndrome
Results of a small, but unique research study, led by researchers from the Seaver Autism Center for Research and Treatment at Mount Sinai and published online in Human Genetics and Genomic Advances, suggest that low-dose ketamine is generally safe, well-tolerated and effective to treat clinical symptoms in children diagnosed with ADNP syndrome (also known as Helsmoortel-VanDerAa syndrome), a rare neurodevelopmental disorder caused by mutations in the activity dependent neuroprotective protein (ADNP) gene.
Nature.com
Neuroscience robotics for controlled induction and real-time assessment of hallucinations
Although hallucinations are important and frequent symptoms in major psychiatric and neurological diseases, little is known about their brain mechanisms. Hallucinations are unpredictable and private experiences, making their investigation, quantification and assessment highly challenging. A major shortcoming in hallucination research is the absence of methods able to induce specific and short-lasting hallucinations, which resemble clinical hallucinations, can be elicited repeatedly and vary across experimental conditions. By integrating clinical observations and recent advances in cognitive neuroscience with robotics, we have designed a novel device and sensorimotor method able to repeatedly induce a specific, clinically relevant hallucination: presence hallucination. Presence hallucinations are induced by applying specific conflicting (spatiotemporal) sensorimotor stimulation including an upper extremity and the torso of the participant. Another, MRI-compatible, robotic device using similar sensorimotor stimulation permitted the identification of the brain mechanisms of these hallucinations. Enabling the identification of behavioral and a frontotemporal neural biomarkers of hallucinations, under fully controlled experimental conditions and in real-time, this method can be applied in healthy participants as well as patients with schizophrenia, neurodegenerative disease or other hallucinations. The execution of these protocols requires intermediate-level skills in cognitive neuroscience and MRI processing, as well as minimal coding experience to control the robotic device. These protocols take ~3 h to be completed.
healio.com
Tezepelumab reduces mucus plugging in patients with moderate to severe uncontrolled asthma
Tezepelumab treatment reduced mucus scores, which correlated with lung function improvement, among patients with moderate to severe uncontrolled asthma, researchers reported at the European Respiratory Society International Congress. “It’s the first time we’ve been able to demonstrate in a randomized controlled trial reduction of mucus plugging in response to a...
optometrytimes.com
Medical management of glaucoma: Moving on down the road
Optometrists are seeing recent advances in topical therapies that entered the market following decades of reliance of traditional single-agent drops. An implantable device that facilitates the slow release of drug is changing the landscape in glaucoma therapy. The road to treatment of glaucoma can be circuitous to say the least,...
MedicalXpress
Study of cancer immunotherapy patients reveals markers of treatment response
The treatment of blood cancers has dramatically improved in the last five years, thanks to a new class of cancer immunotherapies called CAR-T cell therapy. This therapy—which involves engineering a patient's own T cells in the lab to kill cancer cells and then infusing them back into the patient—cures about 40% of people with otherwise incurable lymphoma. But others relapse or don't respond to the treatment at all.
Nature.com
Strategies for modelling endometrial diseases
Each month during a woman's reproductive years, the endometrium undergoes vast changes to prepare for a potential pregnancy. Diseases of the endometrium arise for numerous reasons, many of which remain unknown. These endometrial diseases, including endometriosis, adenomyosis, endometrial cancer and Asherman syndrome, affect many women, with an overall lack of efficient or permanent treatment solutions. The challenge lies in understanding the complexity of the endometrium and the extensive changes, orchestrated by ovarian hormones, that occur in multiple cell types over the period of the menstrual cycle. Appropriate model systems that closely mimic the architecture and function of the endometrium and its diseases are needed. The emergence of organoid technology using human cells is enabling a revolution in modelling the endometrium in vitro. The goal of this Review is to provide a focused reference for new models to study the diseases of the endometrium. We provide perspectives on the power of new and emerging models, from organoids to microfluidics, which have opened up a new frontier for studying endometrial diseases.
Nature.com
Non-myogenic mesenchymal cells contribute to muscle degeneration in facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy patients
Muscle-resident non-myogenic mesenchymal cells play key roles that drive successful tissue regeneration within the skeletal muscle stem cell niche. These cells have recently emerged as remarkable therapeutic targets for neuromuscular disorders, although to date they have been poorly investigated in facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). In this study, we characterised the non-myogenic mesenchymal stromal cell population in FSHD patients' muscles with signs of disease activity, identified by muscle magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and compared them with those obtained from apparently normal muscles of FSHD patients and from muscles of healthy, age-matched controls. Our results showed that patient-derived cells displayed a distinctive expression pattern of mesenchymal markers, along with an impaired capacity to differentiate towards mature adipocytes in vitro, compared with control cells. We also demonstrated a significant expansion of non-myogenic mesenchymal cells (identified as CD201- or PDGFRA-expressing cells) in FSHD muscles with signs of disease activity, which correlated with the extent of intramuscular fibrosis. In addition, the accumulation of non-myogenic mesenchymal cells was higher in FSHD muscles that deteriorate more rapidly. Our results prompt a direct association between an accumulation, as well as an altered differentiation, of non-myogenic mesenchymal cells with muscle degeneration in FSHD patients. Elucidating the mechanisms and cellular interactions that are altered in the affected muscles of FSHD patients could be instrumental to clarify disease pathogenesis and identifying reliable novel therapeutic targets.
scitechdaily.com
A New Drug Could Treat Type 2 Diabetes
Scientists develop a new drug candidate to treat diabetes. A novel hormone combination has been created by a research team from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD), and Novo Nordisk for the potential treatment of type 2 diabetes in the future. The researchers combined the blood sugar-lowering actions of the medications tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) to create a new and extremely effective drug.
neurologylive.com
Remote Yoga Program Feasible and Benefits Individuals with Functional Neurological Disorder
Danielle Kipnis, MA, of Columbia University, discussed key components of a yoga program for individuals with functional neurological disorder and from the evaluation, found it feasibility as an intervention. Based on a recent study presented at the 2022 International Parkinson and Movement Disorders Society Congress, held September 15-18, in Madrid,...
