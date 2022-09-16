Read full article on original website
Related
Healthline
Can Alpha-Lipoic Acid Help People Living with Multiple Sclerosis?
Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a type of central nervous system disorder and is. a neurodegenerative disease. MS is characterized by the loss of the protective myelin sheath, a layer of proteins and fats that covers nerves in your spine to protect them. The breakdown of the myelin sheath causes chronic inflammation, pain, and motor function difficulties.
survivornet.com
Man, 43, Went to ER for ‘Breathing Difficulties’ From COVID: Doctors Found A 22-Pound Tumor That Was ‘Expanding Like A Basketball’
Tarlochan ‘Tarli’ Garcha, 43, went to the ER for what he thought were COVID complications, and after doctors scanned his lungs for a potential blood clot, found a whopping 22-pound cancer tumor instead. It took three hospitals to identify the gigantic mass, which wound being a rare type...
msn.com
The Symptoms Of Liver Cancer
Liver cancer is cancer that begins in the cells of your liver. Several types of cancer can form in the liver. The most common being hepatocellular carcinoma. Other types of liver cancer, such as intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and hepatoblastoma, are much less common. Most people don't have signs and symptoms in the early stages of primary liver cancer. But here is what you should keep an eye out for. Liver Cancer Symptoms • Losing Weight Without Trying • Loss Of Appetite • Upper Abdominal Pain • Nausea And Vomiting • General Weakness And Fatigue • Abdominal Swelling • Jaundice • White, Chalky Stools Make an appointment with your doctor if you experience any signs or symptoms that worry you.
technologynetworks.com
New Drug Target Discovered for Inflammatory Bowel Disease
A set of interacting molecules in immune cells of the gut is responsible for preventing the inflammation seen in inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), UT Southwestern researchers report in a new study. The findings, published in Cell Reports, suggest a new drug target for treating IBD and related conditions. “We discovered...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
Some viruses that cause cancer suppress the immune system with help from common bacteria
Gut bacteria have a profound impact on health by aiding digestion, providing nutrients and metabolites, and working with the immune system to fend off pathogens. Some gut bacteria, however, have been implicated in progression of cancers of the gut and associated organs. A new study by researchers from the University...
Nature.com
Non-myogenic mesenchymal cells contribute to muscle degeneration in facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy patients
Muscle-resident non-myogenic mesenchymal cells play key roles that drive successful tissue regeneration within the skeletal muscle stem cell niche. These cells have recently emerged as remarkable therapeutic targets for neuromuscular disorders, although to date they have been poorly investigated in facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). In this study, we characterised the non-myogenic mesenchymal stromal cell population in FSHD patients' muscles with signs of disease activity, identified by muscle magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and compared them with those obtained from apparently normal muscles of FSHD patients and from muscles of healthy, age-matched controls. Our results showed that patient-derived cells displayed a distinctive expression pattern of mesenchymal markers, along with an impaired capacity to differentiate towards mature adipocytes in vitro, compared with control cells. We also demonstrated a significant expansion of non-myogenic mesenchymal cells (identified as CD201- or PDGFRA-expressing cells) in FSHD muscles with signs of disease activity, which correlated with the extent of intramuscular fibrosis. In addition, the accumulation of non-myogenic mesenchymal cells was higher in FSHD muscles that deteriorate more rapidly. Our results prompt a direct association between an accumulation, as well as an altered differentiation, of non-myogenic mesenchymal cells with muscle degeneration in FSHD patients. Elucidating the mechanisms and cellular interactions that are altered in the affected muscles of FSHD patients could be instrumental to clarify disease pathogenesis and identifying reliable novel therapeutic targets.
MedicalXpress
Specialist explains why multiple sclerosis can be misdiagnosed
Every five minutes, someone in the world receives the life-changing news that they have multiple sclerosis, a chronic disease in which the immune system attacks the protective layer of the nerves and causes lesions, or scars, in the brain and spinal cord. If you're among them, you may be worried about the possible effects of MS, from vision loss to difficulty walking. You may even be wondering if you received the correct diagnosis, because many other conditions—from migraines to peripheral neuropathies—may be misdiagnosed as MS.
technologynetworks.com
mRNA Therapy for Ovarian Cancer Delivers Positive Results in Mice
A novel messenger RNA (mRNA)-based therapy has delivered promising results for treating ovarian cancer and cachexia – a muscle-wasting condition – when tested in animals. In late 2020, the first mRNA-based vaccine received emergency use authorization for COVID-19. Decades of studies exploring the therapeutic value of RNA preceded this announcement, with cancer treatment being a focus of much research.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MedicalXpress
How the body identifies helpful bacteria
Trillions of bacteria and other microbes thrive in our gut microbiomes, and over the last decade, scientists have become increasingly aware of the vital role that they play in creating a healthy gastrointestinal environment. Integrated into that diverse microbial environment are hundreds of immune system cells tasked with warding off foreign invaders, leaving scientists stumped by an important question—how do the body's natural defenses tell helpful and harmful bacteria apart?
Medical News Today
What are the early symptoms of kidney cancer?
Kidney or renal cancer may not cause symptoms in the early stages. As the disease progresses, the most common symptoms include blood in the urine and a lump or mass in the kidney area. Kidney cancer does not cause specific symptoms. This means that the symptoms may be due to...
ajmc.com
Antibody Level Linked to Milk Proteins, Consumption in Eosinophilic Esophagitis
It is already known that patients with eosinophilic esophagitis have higher levels of immunoglobulin G4, and this study examined the relationship to specific foods and aeroallergens. A recent study sought to determine if levels of serum immunoglobulin G4 (sIgG4) to specific foods and aeroallergens are higher in patients with eosinophilic...
In a 1st, scientists use designer immune cells to send an autoimmune disease into remission
Five patients with hard-to-treat lupus entered remission after scientists tweaked their immune cells using a technique normally used to treat cancer. After the one-time therapy, all five patients with the autoimmune disease stopped their standard treatments and haven't had a relapse. This treatment, known as chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell...
Nature.com
Strategies for modelling endometrial diseases
Each month during a woman's reproductive years, the endometrium undergoes vast changes to prepare for a potential pregnancy. Diseases of the endometrium arise for numerous reasons, many of which remain unknown. These endometrial diseases, including endometriosis, adenomyosis, endometrial cancer and Asherman syndrome, affect many women, with an overall lack of efficient or permanent treatment solutions. The challenge lies in understanding the complexity of the endometrium and the extensive changes, orchestrated by ovarian hormones, that occur in multiple cell types over the period of the menstrual cycle. Appropriate model systems that closely mimic the architecture and function of the endometrium and its diseases are needed. The emergence of organoid technology using human cells is enabling a revolution in modelling the endometrium in vitro. The goal of this Review is to provide a focused reference for new models to study the diseases of the endometrium. We provide perspectives on the power of new and emerging models, from organoids to microfluidics, which have opened up a new frontier for studying endometrial diseases.
What Chemotherapy Really Does To Your Immune System
Currently, there is no cure for cancer, but the American Cancer Society considers chemotherapy one of the most effective treatments. The first chemotherapy treatment was developed during World War II from nitrogen mustard, a chemical related to mustard gas (via American Cancer Society). Subsequent research led to the first instance of curing metastatic cancer in 1956 using methotrexate.
scitechdaily.com
A New Drug Could Treat Type 2 Diabetes
Scientists develop a new drug candidate to treat diabetes. A novel hormone combination has been created by a research team from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD), and Novo Nordisk for the potential treatment of type 2 diabetes in the future. The researchers combined the blood sugar-lowering actions of the medications tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) to create a new and extremely effective drug.
Nature.com
The role of goblet cells and mucus in intestinal homeostasis
Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. The intestinal tract faces numerous challenges that require several layers of defence. The tight epithelium forms a physical barrier that is further protected by a mucus layer, which provides various site-specific protective functions. Mucus is produced by goblet cells, and as a result of single-cell RNA sequencing identifying novel goblet cell subpopulations, our understanding of their various contributions to intestinal homeostasis has improved. Goblet cells not only produce mucus but also are intimately linked to the immune system. Mucus and goblet cell development is tightly regulated during early life and synchronized with microbial colonization. Dysregulation of the developing mucus systems and goblet cells has been associated with infectious and inflammatory conditions and predisposition to chronic disease later in life. Dysfunctional mucus and altered goblet cell profiles are associated with inflammatory conditions in which some mucus system impairments precede inflammation, indicating a role in pathogenesis. In this Review, we present an overview of the current understanding of the role of goblet cells and the mucus layer in maintaining intestinal health during steady-state and how alterations to these systems contribute to inflammatory and infectious disease.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Metformin Can Help Mitochondrial Function
Metformin, one of the most popular medications used in the front-line treatment of diabetes, appears to improve mitochondrial function in people with diabetes, reports a new study from researchers in Spain. Mitochondria are what are known as organelles. Organelles are components of body cells that have a specific function to...
cgtlive.com
Intellia Nets Positive Data Across In Vivo CRISPR Therapies for ATTR Amyloidosis Cardiomyopathy, Angioedema
Administration of NTLA-2001 led to rapid and deep reductions in serum TTR by day 28. Intellia has reported positive interim data from 2 ongoing clinical trials examining their in vivo CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing therapies, one for the treatment of transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy and the other for hereditary angioedema (HAE).
boldsky.com
Coronavirus Residues Might Be Causing Long COVID: New Study
A new study published in the Clinical Infectious Diseases journal has suggested that leftover Coronavirus residues might be responsible for long COVID, or the post-COVID condition that persists in some people even weeks, months, and years after the disease has occurred [1]. Long COVID or post-COVID syndrome is the term...
Nature.com
TWIST1 induces proteasomal degradation of Î²-catenin during the differentiation of ovarian cancer stem-like cells
Ovarian cancer (OC) is one of the leading gynecologic cancers worldwide. Cancer stem-like cells are correlated with relapse and resistance to chemotherapy. Twist1, which is involved in ovarian cancer stem-like cell differentiation, is positively correlated with CTNNB1 in different differentiation stages of ovarian cancer cells: primary epithelial ovarian cancer cells (primary EOC cells), mesenchymal spheroid-forming cells (MSFCs) and secondary epithelial ovarian cancer cells (sEOC cells). However, the expression of Î²-catenin is inversed compared to CTNNB1 in these 3 cell states. We further demonstrated that Î²-catenin is regulated by the protein degradation system in MSFCs and secondary EOCÂ but not in primary EOC cells. The differentiation process from primary EOC cells to MSFCs and sEOC cells might be due to the downregulation of Î²-catenin protein levels. Finally, we found that TWIST1 can enhance Î²-catenin degradation by upregulating Axin2.
Comments / 0