ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion LIVE: Women's Super League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HCzJk_0hyQE8ft00

Follow The Independent's live coverage of all the action in the FA Women’s Super League today.

Arsenal are hosting Brighton in the opening match of the new season, following the postponement of all English football fixtures last weekend as a mark of respect after the Queen’s death.

Meadow Park is a far cry from the bumper 87,192 Wembley crowd which roared the Lionesses on to victory over Germany in the Euro 2022 final earlier this summer but Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall feels the likes of England captain Leah Williamson and Euro 2022 Golden Boot winner Beth Mead will be out to prove themselves all over again back in club colours.

Eidevall has been impressed with the way Brighton are shaping up for the new WSL campaign. “Some of the players they have got in over this window are of a really high quality, so we are expecting and preparing for a competitive game,” he said.

Follow updates from Arsenal vs Brighton, below:

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

England World Cup 2022 squad: Who’s on the plane, who’s in contention and who has work to do?

England’s Nations League double header against Italy and Germany this month is Gareth Southgate’s final chance to work with his players before selecting his squad for this winter’s World Cup in Qatar.Southgate’s 28-man selection for the September internationals contained few surprises except a first call-up for Ivan Toney, after the Brentford striker’s excellent start to the new Premier League season.Time is running out for Toney and others on the fringes of the squad to force their way into Southgate’s thinking, though, with only weeks to go until the tournament.England will be aiming to go one better than last summer and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Women’s Rugby World Cup: Sarah Hunter captains England squad that includes six previous winners

England have named a squad featuring six survivors from their 2014 Women’s Rugby World Cup triumph for their bid to claim New Zealand’s crown this autumn.Captain Sarah Hunter leads a 32-strong group that also includes flankers Marlie Packer and Alex Matthews, prop Laura Keates, wing Lydia Thompson and centre Emily Scarratt as the former winners.Another star of 2014 fails to make the cut, however, after veteran scrum-half Natasha Hunt was omitted in favour of Leanne Infante, Claudia MacDonald and Lucy Packer.Head coach Simon Middleton has opted for a split of 19 forwards and 13 backs for a World Cup campaign...
RUGBY
The Independent

The Independent

850K+
Followers
271K+
Post
408M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy