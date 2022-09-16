Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
High folic acid supplementation associated with higher rates of COVID-19 infections and mortality
People in the United Kingdom with folic acid prescriptions were 1.5 times more likely to get COVID-19. They were also 2.6 times more likely to die from COVID-19 compared to the control group. Those are the findings of a new study from UC Davis Health and the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
pharmacytimes.com
Study: Statin Therapy Shows Link to Reduction of All-Cause, Cardiovascular Death
The findings also indicate that that treatment may have protective CV and limb benefits for those with kidney failure and concomitant peripheral artery disease. Statin therapy has been associated with reductions in the risk of all-cause death, cardiovascular (CV)-related death, and composite adverse limb outcomes of endovascular therapy (EVT) and amputation, according to the results of a study published in JAMA Network Open.
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
KXLY
Incident Cardiovascular Disease Risk Up With Autoimmune Disease
FRIDAY, Sept. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Individuals with autoimmune disease have an increased risk for developing incident cardiovascular disease, according to a study published online Aug. 27 in The Lancet to coincide with the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2022, held from Aug. 26 to 29 in Barcelona, Spain.
MedicalXpress
Medical cannabis tied to higher risk for new heart rhythm disorders
People with chronic pain who use medical cannabis have a higher risk for heart rhythm disorders versus nonusers, according to a study presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2022, held from Aug. 26 to 29 in Barcelona, Spain. Anders Holt, M.D., from Gentofte University Hospital in Hellerup, Denmark,...
healio.com
FDA grants approval of Terlivaz injection to treat patients with hepatorenal syndrome
The FDA has announced approval of Terlivaz, a terlipressin injection formulation by Mallinckrodt plc., to treat patients with hepatorenal syndrome with rapid reduction in kidney function. “Diagnosing and treating hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) can be challenging, and every minute counts when managing patients who have it. Terlivaz gives U.S. physicians the...
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 hospitalization rates higher in unvaccinated during Omicron
During the Omicron variant COVID-19 spike, unvaccinated adults were more likely to be hospitalized than vaccinated adults, and hospitalization rates were lowest among those vaccinated and boosted, according to a study published online Sept. 8 in JAMA Internal Medicine. Fiona P. Havers, M.D., from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control...
NIH Director's Blog
Virtual Care for the Longitudinal Management of Chronic Conditions: A Systematic Review
Prepared for: Department of Veterans Affairs, Veterans Health Administration, Health Services Research & Development Service, Washington, DC 20420. Prepared by: Evidence Synthesis Program (ESP) Center, Durham VA Healthcare System, Durham, NC, Karen M. Goldstein, MD, MSPH, Co-Director, Jennifer M. Gierisch, PhD, MPH, Co-Director. Suggested citation: — Walsh C, Lewinski AA,...
natureworldnews.com
Old Adults Who Contracted COVID-19 Are at Risk of Developing Alzheimer's Disease [Research]
The risk of developing Alzheimer's disease is found in older people who contracted COVID-19, a study published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease pointed out. Experts said Alzheimer's is a severe and challenging disease that must be closely monitored, especially since many became infected with COVID-19. According to the study...
verywellhealth.com
Stage 4 Endometriosis vs. Endometrial Cancer: Effect on the Uterus
Endometriosis is a condition caused when tissue that resembles the lining of the uterus (womb) grows outside the uterus, where it should not be. This condition is noncancerous and not deadly, but it can significantly affect your quality of life. Endometriosis is not cancer and does not seem increase the...
News-Medical.net
Study shows vaccine-derived poliovirus in infant with severe immunodeficiency
In a recent study published in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, researchers identified type 3 vaccine-derived poliovirus (VDPV) in an infant. The oral poliovirus vaccine (OPV) has been effective against poliomyelitis due to its ability to elicit intestinal and humoral immune responses. Sabin vaccine is a live attenuated poliovirus that stimulates the immune system by replicating in the intestine, thereby inducing immune responses against the vaccine strain.
Medical News Today
Sleep apnea: Studies find increased risk for cancer, cognitive decline, and more
Sleep apnea is when people periodically stop breathing while sleeping. This can occur due to the relaxation of muscles in the mouth so that the tongue presses against the throat. Sleep apnea can increase the risk for a variety of health problems. Results from three recent studies have...
Red flags for heart failure during pregnancy
Heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the U.S. Deaths from heart disease in women who are pregnant or delivered a baby within one year has increased over the previous 30 years.
Americans are told to make "sacrifices" — but those at the top never have to
This piece originally appeared on TomDispatch. In the American ethos, sacrifice is often hailed as the chief ingredient for overcoming hardship and seizing opportunity. To be successful, we're assured, college students must make personal sacrifices by going deep into debt for a future degree and the earnings that may come with it. Small business owners must sacrifice their paychecks so that their companies will continue to grow, while politicians must similarly sacrifice key policy promises to get something (almost anything!) done.
MedicalXpress
Study finds higher complication rate after heart attack in people with autoimmune disease
After a heart attack, people with an autoimmune disease were more likely to die, develop heart failure or have a second heart attack compared to people without an autoimmune disease, according to new research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association. Autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis,...
MedicalXpress
Research points toward three autism subgroups with distinct prenatal risk factors
Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a "blanket" diagnosis applied to individuals with vastly differing behavioral as well as co-occurring medical conditions. Using very large medical-record data sets, researchers from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) have found that, not only can children be broken into subgroups based upon those co-occurring conditions, but that those subgroups are also associated with differing maternal prenatal risk factors. The research is published today in the journal Autism Research.
parentherald.com
Introducing Dysmenorrhea: Helping Your Teenage Girl Cope With Menstrual Cramps
Dr. Judith Scott, OB/GYN and adolescent gynecologist at Methodist Physicians Clinic, said dysmenorrhea is a cramp in the lower abdomen and only happens during menstruation. One of the studies determined that almost 80 percent of teenage girls encounter heavy and painful periods. This happens due to the immaturity of a teenager's brain. As time goes by, the brain gets used to the happenings in the ovaries, uterus, and hypothalamic axis, making the connection between the brain and body mature.
Forget the lines: You may be able to renew your passport online
Renewing your U.S. passport could become much less stressful for some. Qualifying U.S. citizens can renew their passports online which started on Friday, according to an announcement by the State Department. "We are committed to the President’s Executive Order on Transforming Federal Customer Experience and Service Delivery to Rebuild Trust...
healio.com
Risk for liver cancer rises with each generation among US residents of Mexican descent
Second- and third-generation individuals of Mexican descent who reside in the U.S. had a higher risk for developing hepatocellular carcinoma than first-generation U.S. Mexicans, according to study results. The findings, scheduled for presentation during American Association for Cancer Research Conference on the Science of Cancer Health Disparities in Racial/Ethnic Minorities...
Why Many Psychopaths Become “Parasitic” Fathers, According To Science
From what you know of psychopaths, you’d think that they wouldn’t want to become parents and would instead just be happy focusing on themselves. But a new study has found that while men with psychopathic traits really do want to become dads, spending time raising those kids is an entirely different matter.
