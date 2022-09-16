ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Comments / 3

Related
pharmacytimes.com

Study: Statin Therapy Shows Link to Reduction of All-Cause, Cardiovascular Death

The findings also indicate that that treatment may have protective CV and limb benefits for those with kidney failure and concomitant peripheral artery disease. Statin therapy has been associated with reductions in the risk of all-cause death, cardiovascular (CV)-related death, and composite adverse limb outcomes of endovascular therapy (EVT) and amputation, according to the results of a study published in JAMA Network Open.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
KXLY

Incident Cardiovascular Disease Risk Up With Autoimmune Disease

FRIDAY, Sept. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Individuals with autoimmune disease have an increased risk for developing incident cardiovascular disease, according to a study published online Aug. 27 in The Lancet to coincide with the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2022, held from Aug. 26 to 29 in Barcelona, Spain.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homicides#United States#Black Women#On The Rise#Linus Women Health#Medical Services#General Health#Tulane University#Nih
MedicalXpress

Medical cannabis tied to higher risk for new heart rhythm disorders

People with chronic pain who use medical cannabis have a higher risk for heart rhythm disorders versus nonusers, according to a study presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2022, held from Aug. 26 to 29 in Barcelona, Spain. Anders Holt, M.D., from Gentofte University Hospital in Hellerup, Denmark,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healio.com

FDA grants approval of Terlivaz injection to treat patients with hepatorenal syndrome

The FDA has announced approval of Terlivaz, a terlipressin injection formulation by Mallinckrodt plc., to treat patients with hepatorenal syndrome with rapid reduction in kidney function. “Diagnosing and treating hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) can be challenging, and every minute counts when managing patients who have it. Terlivaz gives U.S. physicians the...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 hospitalization rates higher in unvaccinated during Omicron

During the Omicron variant COVID-19 spike, unvaccinated adults were more likely to be hospitalized than vaccinated adults, and hospitalization rates were lowest among those vaccinated and boosted, according to a study published online Sept. 8 in JAMA Internal Medicine. Fiona P. Havers, M.D., from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NIH Director's Blog

Virtual Care for the Longitudinal Management of Chronic Conditions: A Systematic Review

Prepared for: Department of Veterans Affairs, Veterans Health Administration, Health Services Research & Development Service, Washington, DC 20420. Prepared by: Evidence Synthesis Program (ESP) Center, Durham VA Healthcare System, Durham, NC, Karen M. Goldstein, MD, MSPH, Co-Director, Jennifer M. Gierisch, PhD, MPH, Co-Director. Suggested citation: — Walsh C, Lewinski AA,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Women's Health
verywellhealth.com

Stage 4 Endometriosis vs. Endometrial Cancer: Effect on the Uterus

Endometriosis is a condition caused when tissue that resembles the lining of the uterus (womb) grows outside the uterus, where it should not be. This condition is noncancerous and not deadly, but it can significantly affect your quality of life. Endometriosis is not cancer and does not seem increase the...
HEALTH
News-Medical.net

Study shows vaccine-derived poliovirus in infant with severe immunodeficiency

In a recent study published in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, researchers identified type 3 vaccine-derived poliovirus (VDPV) in an infant. The oral poliovirus vaccine (OPV) has been effective against poliomyelitis due to its ability to elicit intestinal and humoral immune responses. Sabin vaccine is a live attenuated poliovirus that stimulates the immune system by replicating in the intestine, thereby inducing immune responses against the vaccine strain.
SCIENCE
Salon

Americans are told to make "sacrifices" — but those at the top never have to

This piece originally appeared on TomDispatch. In the American ethos, sacrifice is often hailed as the chief ingredient for overcoming hardship and seizing opportunity. To be successful, we're assured, college students must make personal sacrifices by going deep into debt for a future degree and the earnings that may come with it. Small business owners must sacrifice their paychecks so that their companies will continue to grow, while politicians must similarly sacrifice key policy promises to get something (almost anything!) done.
SOCIETY
MedicalXpress

Research points toward three autism subgroups with distinct prenatal risk factors

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a "blanket" diagnosis applied to individuals with vastly differing behavioral as well as co-occurring medical conditions. Using very large medical-record data sets, researchers from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) have found that, not only can children be broken into subgroups based upon those co-occurring conditions, but that those subgroups are also associated with differing maternal prenatal risk factors. The research is published today in the journal Autism Research.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
parentherald.com

Introducing Dysmenorrhea: Helping Your Teenage Girl Cope With Menstrual Cramps

Dr. Judith Scott, OB/GYN and adolescent gynecologist at Methodist Physicians Clinic, said dysmenorrhea is a cramp in the lower abdomen and only happens during menstruation. One of the studies determined that almost 80 percent of teenage girls encounter heavy and painful periods. This happens due to the immaturity of a teenager's brain. As time goes by, the brain gets used to the happenings in the ovaries, uterus, and hypothalamic axis, making the connection between the brain and body mature.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
USA TODAY

Forget the lines: You may be able to renew your passport online

Renewing your U.S. passport could become much less stressful for some. Qualifying U.S. citizens can renew their passports online which started on Friday, according to an announcement by the State Department. "We are committed to the President’s Executive Order on Transforming Federal Customer Experience and Service Delivery to Rebuild Trust...
TRAVEL
healio.com

Risk for liver cancer rises with each generation among US residents of Mexican descent

Second- and third-generation individuals of Mexican descent who reside in the U.S. had a higher risk for developing hepatocellular carcinoma than first-generation U.S. Mexicans, according to study results. The findings, scheduled for presentation during American Association for Cancer Research Conference on the Science of Cancer Health Disparities in Racial/Ethnic Minorities...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy