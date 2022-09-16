Sour cherry, damp forest floor and tarry earth aromas arise on the nose of this county-designated expression. The palate also has an earthy element, with dried meat and turned soil balancing the fresh pomegranate and cranberry flavors. Matt Kettmann. rating. 91. Price. $28,Buy Now. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker...

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO