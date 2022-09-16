ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
winemag.com

Daou 2020 Pinot Noir (Santa Barbara County)

Sour cherry, damp forest floor and tarry earth aromas arise on the nose of this county-designated expression. The palate also has an earthy element, with dried meat and turned soil balancing the fresh pomegranate and cranberry flavors. Matt Kettmann. rating. 91. Price. $28,Buy Now. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
winemag.com

Malibu Rocky Oaks 2019 Cabernet Franc (Happy Canyon of Santa Barbara)

Concentrated red-fruit aromas meet with elegant woodspice and dried mint on the nose of this bottling. Leathery tannins frame the palate, where concentrated berry, light pepper and more woodspice flavors ride a lingering acidity. Matt Kettmann. rating. 90. Price. $30,Buy Now. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 14.2%
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy