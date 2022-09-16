Read full article on original website
Mets' win, Yankees' win over Brewers drops Amazins' playoff magic number to two
The Mets’ win over Pittsburgh, combined with the Yankees’ win over the Brewers, dropped the Mets’ magic number to make the playoffs down to two, with the Mets now headed to Milwaukee for three games.
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
Aaron Boone ejection is every Yankees fan reacting to Frankie Montas start
You want to blame Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s eighth-inning error? Go ahead. The offense going 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position and leaving 11 runners on base? Yup! Keep it coming! The bullpen was terrible. Frankie Montas was worse. The New York Yankees blew it against the Milwaukee Brewers and were bad.
Yardbarker
Moving on From Cody Bellinger; Outman Taking Over? Could LA Sign Aaron Judge?
The Dodgers' lineup shouldn't look too different next season. With the core of Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, Max Muncy and Chris Taylor locked up — and hopefully Trea Turner's extension on the way — there are only a few question marks to fill. The biggest, however,...
Joe Benigno: Mets 'never getting to the World Series' if they don't win division
Joe Benigno says the Mets can kiss their World Series hopes goodbye if they don’t finish the job and win the National League East over the Braves.
Yardbarker
Nathan Eovaldi Doesn't Mince Words On Red Sox's Front-Office Decisions
Could Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and his peers be losing the clubhouse?. Nathan Eovaldi used the club's decision to designate catcher Kevin Plawecki for assignment as a catalyst to air out his frustrations with the front office, seemingly dating back to last offseason. "I felt like...
Phillies Breakout Prospect Continues Torrid Season
The Philadelphia Phillies have had a major breakout occur within their system this season.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees History: The Ultimate Bench Guy
While rule additions in recent years have curbed it somewhat, September is often a time of bench guys. From back of back of the bullpen arms to designated pinch runners, September can be a month that really messes with you when trying to remembers players from a given year. One of the most famous Yankees of that type in recent years was Rico Noel. In 2015, Noel was the designated pinch runner as the Yankees battled for the division and a playoff spot. He appeared in 15 games that season, but ended up making just two plate appearances.
numberfire.com
Luis Guillorme grabbing seat Monday for Mets
New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers. Guillorme is out of the order for the second time in three games. Jeff McNeil will move to second base while Tyler Naquin replaces Guillorme in the lineup to play right field and bat seventh.
Yardbarker
Braves and Mets Both Sweep, Mets Maintain One-Game Lead in NL East Race
The epic battle for the National League East continues to intensify. Sunday the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves completed sweeps of their respective weekend series, and the Mets (93-55) increased their lead by 0.5 games, now up on the Braves (91-55) by one game. With a 7-3 victory over...
Yardbarker
David Price Debunks False Report
It was a typical Sunday morning, that is until news hit that came out of left field (pun intended). The story was spread by USA Today’s Bob Nightengale who said Dodgers veteran David Price was "Tired and his whole body hurt." Fox Sports: MLB went so far as to...
Angels To Select Livan Soto
The Angels are going to select the contract of infield prospect Livan Soto, reports Daniel Álvarez-Montes of El Extra Base. He will take the active roster spot of fellow infielder David Fletcher, who was already reported to be headed to the injured list. A corresponding move will be required to get Soto onto the 40-man roster, though it will likely be Andrew Velazquez getting transferred to the 60-day IL. Velazquez recently underwent knee surgery that is going to keep him out of action well beyond the end of the schedule.
MLB・
Red Sox designate catcher Kevin Plawecki for assignment
Plawecki has spent the past three seasons in Boston, with much of that time backing up Christian Vázquez. The right-handed hitting backstop performed well in a limited role between 2020-21, but he’s had a rough go of things in 2022. Through 173 plate appearances, Plawecki carries a .219/.291/.290 line with one home run. He’s made plenty of contact, but he hasn’t made a huge impact from a power perspective.
Yardbarker
The Yankees have a Clay Holmes problem and it’s sending shockwaves through the bullpen
The New York Yankees are facing a few mediums of adversity as we approach the postseason. Blowing a win against the Milwaukee Brewers wasn’t exactly how manager Aaron Boone planned to start the series before heading back to the Bronx against the Pittsburgh Pirates. However, aside from a poor...
Yardbarker
White Sox Set Ideal Rotation for Crucial Series vs. Guardians
As the 2022 MLB season winds down, the push for the postseason is in full force. On Tuesday, the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians begin a three-game series that will have a huge impact on the AL Central standings. It feels like a must-sweep series for the Sox, who...
