Acklam Express can snap a two-year losing streak as he drops in class for the Eddie And Violet Smith Conditions Stakes at Beverley. Nigel Tinkler's charge has not come home in front since landing the Listed Roses Stakes at York back in August 2020, but he has been set a series of tough tasks since that victory. Placed at Group One level at Meydan in early 2021, Acklam Express failed to sparkle in two British starts, so connections opted to draw stumps and instead refocus on this year's Dubai Carnival.

