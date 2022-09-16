ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wigan 0-1 Reading: Tom Ince free-kick earns victory for Royals

Tom Ince's brilliant free-kick just after the hour mark gave Reading a 1-0 Sky Bet Championship victory at Wigan. Ince's strike settled the game and earned the Royals a fifth win in seven matches. The opening to the game was played at a procession pace with very little happening before...
Royal London One-Day Cup: Kent overcome favourites Lancashire to win trophy

Kent defended a total of 306-6 by bowling out Lancashire for 285 to win by 21 runs. Joey Evison, the 20-year-old all-rounder playing on what is still his home ground ahead of his permanent move from Nottinghamshire to Kent for next season, scored a brilliant 97, took two for 34 and held one of a number of excellent catches by his team.
Sunday Tips

Richard Fahey appears to have found Installation an excellent opportunity to make it third time lucky in the Usave Business Energy Consultancy EBF Novice Stakes at Hamilton. The Tasleet colt shaped with abundant promise when third behind Cold Case on his racecourse debut at York in June, form which has been well advertised with the winner since finishing third in the Gimcrack and landing a valuable sales race at Doncaster.
Premier League

Everton vs West Ham United. Premier League. Goodison ParkAttendance: Attendance39,298. N Maupay (53'53rd minute)
Tuesday Tips

Acklam Express can snap a two-year losing streak as he drops in class for the Eddie And Violet Smith Conditions Stakes at Beverley. Nigel Tinkler's charge has not come home in front since landing the Listed Roses Stakes at York back in August 2020, but he has been set a series of tough tasks since that victory. Placed at Group One level at Meydan in early 2021, Acklam Express failed to sparkle in two British starts, so connections opted to draw stumps and instead refocus on this year's Dubai Carnival.
EFL goals and round-up: Sheffield United extend Championship lead

Oli McBurnie's fourth goal in five league games helped Sheffield United extend their lead to three points at the top of the Sky Bet Championship after a 2-0 away win over Preston. Scotland international striker McBurnie fired home from close range with 15 minutes remaining after Senegalese midfielder Iliman Ndiaye...
Ayr Gold Cup: Summerghand rolls back the years to make Danny Tudhope first Scot to lift prize in over 50 years

Summerghand proved there is no substitute to experience as the eight-year-old struck in typically late fashion to scoop the Virgin Bet Ayr Gold Cup. Commanche Falls looked poised to add the prestigious six-furlong handicap to the Stewards' Cup he won in July, but he was denied in the dying strides as Scotland's own Danny Tudhope weaved his way into contention aboard David O'Meara's evergreen eight-year-old.
Salford 0-1 Tranmere: Josh Hawkes' first-half winner stuns hosts

Josh Hawkes' accomplished first-half strike earned Tranmere a coupon-busting 1-0 victory at League Two high-flyers Salford. The hosts dominated possession but couldn't muster a single shot on target in what was a first home defeat this term for head coach Neil Wood's team. Tranmere struck following a brisk counter in...
