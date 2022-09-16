Read full article on original website
SkySports
Queen Elizabeth II: Royal bloodstock and racing adviser John Warren reflects on final meeting and her love of horses
The Queen was in "tremendous form" just a few days before she died and discussing "her love for her horses right to the very end", according to her trusted bloodstock and racing adviser. John Warren features in one of the most repeated TV clips of the last week, when The...
SkySports
Wigan 0-1 Reading: Tom Ince free-kick earns victory for Royals
Tom Ince's brilliant free-kick just after the hour mark gave Reading a 1-0 Sky Bet Championship victory at Wigan. Ince's strike settled the game and earned the Royals a fifth win in seven matches. The opening to the game was played at a procession pace with very little happening before...
SkySports
Royal London One-Day Cup: Kent overcome favourites Lancashire to win trophy
Kent defended a total of 306-6 by bowling out Lancashire for 285 to win by 21 runs. Joey Evison, the 20-year-old all-rounder playing on what is still his home ground ahead of his permanent move from Nottinghamshire to Kent for next season, scored a brilliant 97, took two for 34 and held one of a number of excellent catches by his team.
SkySports
Sunday Tips
Richard Fahey appears to have found Installation an excellent opportunity to make it third time lucky in the Usave Business Energy Consultancy EBF Novice Stakes at Hamilton. The Tasleet colt shaped with abundant promise when third behind Cold Case on his racecourse debut at York in June, form which has been well advertised with the winner since finishing third in the Gimcrack and landing a valuable sales race at Doncaster.
SkySports
Mill Reef Stakes: Sakheer takes Newbury Group Two to continue dream week for Classic winners Roger Varian and David Egan
A Sunday to savour has become a week to remember for Roger Varian, who six days on from bagging the second St Leger of his training career was saddling an incredible 34,838/1 across-the-card seven-timer on Saturday afternoon. The sensational Sakheer was the undoubted highlight when plundering Newbury's feature Dubai Duty...
SkySports
Premier League
Everton vs West Ham United. Premier League. Goodison ParkAttendance: Attendance39,298. N Maupay (53'53rd minute)
SkySports
WSL: Aston Villa shock Manchester City while Tottenham and West Ham claim wins on opening weekend
Rachel Daly scored twice on her debut as Aston Villa made a stunning start to the new Women's Super League season with a 4-3 win over Manchester City. Daly, employed as a full-back during the Lionesses' victorious European Championship campaign, was in clinical form up front as she inspired Villa to claim their first top-flight points against City.
SkySports
Tuesday Tips
Acklam Express can snap a two-year losing streak as he drops in class for the Eddie And Violet Smith Conditions Stakes at Beverley. Nigel Tinkler's charge has not come home in front since landing the Listed Roses Stakes at York back in August 2020, but he has been set a series of tough tasks since that victory. Placed at Group One level at Meydan in early 2021, Acklam Express failed to sparkle in two British starts, so connections opted to draw stumps and instead refocus on this year's Dubai Carnival.
SkySports
Women's Super League Grand Final: Caitlin Beevers tries seal glory for Leeds Rhinos over York City Knights
Caitlin Beevers’ double and an immense defensive effort secured Leeds Rhinos their second Betfred Women’s Super League Grand Final triumph with a 12-4 victory over York City Knights. There was little in it at half-time at Totally Wicked Stadium, with the Rhinos holding a 6-0 lead thanks to...
SkySports
Brendan Rodgers: Managerial experience key to transforming Leicester fortunes
If he is feeling the pressure, then Brendan Rodgers certainly isn't letting it show. The Foxes are bottom of the Premier League with only a point to show for their first six games, and next up it is Tottenham away, live on Sky Sports. Having managed two of the most...
SkySports
Richard Riakporhe plotting world domination as British cruiserweight reflects on remarkable rise
The Richard Riakporhe of a decade ago might not have truly believed it were he told the Richard Riakporhe of 2022 would find himself on the brink of a world title opportunity. Then again, perhaps he would have as somebody who knew he always wanted to make himself known. At...
SkySports
EFL goals and round-up: Sheffield United extend Championship lead
Oli McBurnie's fourth goal in five league games helped Sheffield United extend their lead to three points at the top of the Sky Bet Championship after a 2-0 away win over Preston. Scotland international striker McBurnie fired home from close range with 15 minutes remaining after Senegalese midfielder Iliman Ndiaye...
SkySports
Ayr Gold Cup: Summerghand rolls back the years to make Danny Tudhope first Scot to lift prize in over 50 years
Summerghand proved there is no substitute to experience as the eight-year-old struck in typically late fashion to scoop the Virgin Bet Ayr Gold Cup. Commanche Falls looked poised to add the prestigious six-furlong handicap to the Stewards' Cup he won in July, but he was denied in the dying strides as Scotland's own Danny Tudhope weaved his way into contention aboard David O'Meara's evergreen eight-year-old.
SkySports
PGA Tour: Max Homa wins Fortinet Championship after Danny Willett three-putt on 18th hole
Danny Willett suffered a final-hole meltdown as Max Homa retained the Fortinet Championship in California. Homa chipped in on the final hole before Willett three-putted from close range to finish a shot behind his playing partner. Willett birdied the first and fourth and when he hung his approach at the...
GOLF・
SkySports
Sam Underhill: England flanker ruled out of autumn Tests due to shoulder problem
Flanker Sam Underhill is set to miss England's autumn Tests because of a shoulder problem that requires surgery. The Bath forward, who has won 29 caps, is expected to be sidelined for 12 weeks. And such a spell out of the game would mean the 26-year-old not being available for...
SkySports
Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion returning to the Dublin senior football panel for 2023
The Dublin footballers have received a significant boost with the news that Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion will be rejoining the panel for 2023. Both players, who were central to the Dubs' stunning dominance under Jim Gavin, left the panel in recent years due to personal reasons. Their absence was...
SkySports
Salford 0-1 Tranmere: Josh Hawkes' first-half winner stuns hosts
Josh Hawkes' accomplished first-half strike earned Tranmere a coupon-busting 1-0 victory at League Two high-flyers Salford. The hosts dominated possession but couldn't muster a single shot on target in what was a first home defeat this term for head coach Neil Wood's team. Tranmere struck following a brisk counter in...
SkySports
Brendan Rodgers close to Leicester exit with owners admirers of Thomas Frank - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers... Brendan Rodgers is on the brink of being fired by Leicester City after their latest heavy defeat at Tottenham on Saturday. Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea are set to open a battle to sign Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar...
SkySports
Preston 0-2 Sheffield United: Iliman Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie seal win for Championship leaders
Oli McBurnie's fourth goal in five league games helped Sheffield United extend their lead to three points at the top of the Sky Bet Championship after a 2-0 away win over Preston. Scotland international striker McBurnie fired home from close range with 15 minutes remaining after Senegalese midfielder Iliman Ndiaye...
SkySports
England Women vs India Women: Live updates from Hove as ODI series begins
Follow live over-by-over updates as England Women take on India Women at Hove for the first match of the ODI series. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.
