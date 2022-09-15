Read full article on original website
Golf takes 10th at Cornell/Temple Invitational
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA. - Binghamton golf jumped up one spot in the team score Saturday, finishing 10th at the Cornell/Temple Invitational at the 1912 Club. BU finished a total of three shots better than Friday on a day that saw higher scores for most. Freshman Harrison Blech rebounded nicely after...
Women's soccer blanks Bryant 1-0 in opener
VESTAL, N.Y. - Sophomore forward Hannah Knych scored her first collegiate goal in the 40th minute and the tally stood up as Binghamton women's soccer (3-4-2, 1-0 AE) opened America East play with a 1-0 win over visiting Bryant 3-5-1, 0-1 AE) Sunday afternoon at the Bearcats Sports Complex. The win extended the team's unbeaten streak to three games (2-0-1). Binghamton held a 15-6 shots advantage and had 56 percent of the ball possession but like most conference games, the margin was slim.
Men’s Soccer Plays to 0-0 Tie Against Canisius
VESTAL, N.Y. – Binghamton (0-4-2) won big in terms of total shots and possession time but settled for a scoreless tie against Canisius (1-2-2) in a non-conference men's soccer game on Saturday afternoon at the Bearcats Sports Complex. The match marked the second straight draw for the Bearcats. The...
Athlete Awards
Sophia Ryan made an impressive debut with the women's cross country team, winning the Iona Meet of Champions individual title. Her 5K time was 17:48. Ryan led Binghamton to the team title as well.
