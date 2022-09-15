VESTAL, N.Y. - Sophomore forward Hannah Knych scored her first collegiate goal in the 40th minute and the tally stood up as Binghamton women's soccer (3-4-2, 1-0 AE) opened America East play with a 1-0 win over visiting Bryant 3-5-1, 0-1 AE) Sunday afternoon at the Bearcats Sports Complex. The win extended the team's unbeaten streak to three games (2-0-1). Binghamton held a 15-6 shots advantage and had 56 percent of the ball possession but like most conference games, the margin was slim.

