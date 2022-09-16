Golden Knights Draft Pick Signed By AHL Affiliate

Vegas Golden Knights 2022 fifth-round draft pick Patrick Guay has been signed by the Henderson Silver Knights.

Vegas Golden Knights 2022 fifth-round pick Patrick Guay was signed by the Henderson Silver Knights, the AHL club announced on Wednesday .

Guay, 20, has spent the last four seasons as a forward in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

He played for the Sherbrooke Phoenix for two-plus seasons, where he totaled 80 points during his tenure.

Guay then played for the Charlottetown Islanders for much of the 2020-21 season and all of last season.

The Magog, Quebec native finished his 2021-22 campaign with a total of 104 points, which consisted of 55 goals (tied for second-most in the league) and 49 assists.

He would be selected to the 2021-22 QMJHL First All-Star Team.

Guay also led the QMJHL in playoff points (28) and playoff goals (13) last season.

Prior to his time in the QMJHL, Guay played in the M-15 Triple-A Hockey League (QBAAA) and the M-18 Triple-A Hockey League (QMAAA).

In the 2016-17 season, the young forward led the QBAAA in points (62) and assists (37).

Just a year later, he would lead the QMAAA in goals with a total of 34 on the season.

Guay is participating in the 2022 Vegas Golden Knights Rookie Camp this week. He had attended the club's development camp earlier this summer.

The forward will have opportunities to compete against other rookie teams on Friday, Saturday, and Monday, including the Arizona Coyotes, Los Angeles Kings, and San Jose Sharks, respectively.

Henderson kicks off its season on Friday, Oct. 14 against the Tucson Roadrunners.

