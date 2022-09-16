Read full article on original website
Tearnyn
3d ago
The rulers, and the minions, of this country are pure examples of Satanism. God help the innocent people who are suppressed in Iran.
B Fun
2d ago
For all of those liberal Feminists who think this (USA) country is unfair and don't love the USA put yourself in her shoes. The USA is the greatest beacon of freedom on the face of earth. Another example, Brittany Griner, wishes she could hear the star spangled banner now after years of putting this country down publicly. God Bless the USA 🇺🇸.
Jacques Renou
3d ago
Morality police? Where is the morality when you go after someone for their morality,then your morality allows you to murder them! The evil Iranian empire of Zurkszi is alive and well in modern day Persia!
