Donald Trump has gone full QAnon and Jimmy Kimmel has some concerns.On Monday night, the late-night host showed footage from the former president’s most recent rally in Youngstown, Ohio over the weekend at which supporters could be seen raising their index fingers to apparently represent the QAnon slogan, “Where we go one, we go all.”“All these people are reacting to what sounds like a QAnon song Trump’s people played at the rally,” Kimmel explained. “They’re holding a single finger up that means one, which is their average IQ I think.”“It would seem now that Trump has fully embraced the lunacy,”...

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 28 MINUTES AGO