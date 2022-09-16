ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vladimir Putin: Will the Russian President call it quits in Ukraine?

Many experts proclaim we are already seeing the beginning of the end of not only Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but even perhaps Vladimir Putin’s 22-year reign as Russia’s leader. A report by Newsweekcites three senior intelligence officers inside the Pentagon who were granted anonymity to speak candidly about confidential intel that has made the rounds inside the U.S. Government this past week.
POLITICS
The Independent

Trump mocks Biden for 14th row seating at Queen’s funeral: ‘Location is everything’

Donald Trump mocked Joe Biden on Monday for his 14th-row seating assignment at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service in Windsor Castle.“This is what’s happened to America in just two short years. No respect!” the former president wrote on Truth Social on Monday. “However, a good time for our President to get to know the leaders of certain Third World countries.”“In Real Estate, like in Politics and in Life, LOCATION IS EVERYTHING,” Mr Trump added.President Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden arrived in London over the weekend to pay their respects during the Queen’s memorials.“Our hearts go out to...
POTUS
