Vladimir Putin: Will the Russian President call it quits in Ukraine?
Many experts proclaim we are already seeing the beginning of the end of not only Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but even perhaps Vladimir Putin’s 22-year reign as Russia’s leader. A report by Newsweekcites three senior intelligence officers inside the Pentagon who were granted anonymity to speak candidly about confidential intel that has made the rounds inside the U.S. Government this past week.
Torture chambers allegedly discovered in Ukraine border town, Russia accused of war crimes
Associated Press broke the news yesterday by citing Ukrainian authorities who have found alleged torture chambers in recently liberated territories in the north-east of the country. Alongside the Russia-Ukraine border and specifically in the Kharkiv region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that his side has found more than 10 of...
Ukraine marches farther into liberated lands, separatist calls for urgent referendum
IZIUM, Ukraine, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine said its troops have marched farther east into territory recently abandoned by Russia, paving the way for a potential assault on Moscow's occupation forces in the Donbas region as Kyiv seeks more Western arms.
Trump mocks Biden for 14th row seating at Queen’s funeral: ‘Location is everything’
Donald Trump mocked Joe Biden on Monday for his 14th-row seating assignment at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service in Windsor Castle.“This is what’s happened to America in just two short years. No respect!” the former president wrote on Truth Social on Monday. “However, a good time for our President to get to know the leaders of certain Third World countries.”“In Real Estate, like in Politics and in Life, LOCATION IS EVERYTHING,” Mr Trump added.President Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden arrived in London over the weekend to pay their respects during the Queen’s memorials.“Our hearts go out to...
