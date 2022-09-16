ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Elizabeth II dies: King Charles III, siblings hold vigil around coffin

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
LONDON — King Charles III and his siblings stood watch over their mother’s coffin on Friday as part of the proceedings to remember the late Queen Elizabeth II, according to Buckingham Palace.

The vigil was the same as the one held by the royal family Monday at St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland, The Guardian reported. Charles; Princess Anne; Prince Andrew, the Duke of York; and Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex; stood at the four corners of the catafalque holding the queen’s coffin for 15 minutes.

The queen is lying in state at Westminster Hall until Monday.

Prince William and Prince Harry will take part in a vigil beside Elizabeth’s coffin on Saturday evening, according to BBC News. Both men will wear their military uniforms at the king’s request, the news network reported, marking the first time Harry will be seen in his uniform since he stepped down in 2020 as a senior member of the royal family.

People lined up for miles to see the queen’s coffin and pay their respects Friday, with wait times exceeding 24 hours.

Among those spotted in the line was soccer superstar David Beckham, who stood in line for more than 13 hours on Friday, according to Sky News. He told BBC News that he wanted to “celebrate the amazing life of our queen.”

Charles was officially proclaimed Britain’s new monarch Saturday, two days after the death of his mother at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The 96-year-old sovereign reigned for 70 years, the most of any monarch in British history.

#British Royal Family#King Charles#Princess Royal#Uk#Guardian#Bbc News
