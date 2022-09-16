STILLWATER – By the numbers, by the letters, on paper, it doesn’t matter how you had the plan organized regarding how the Cowboys final non-conference game for 2022 needed to go. It went that way. Oklahoma State won the game 63-7. There were few noticeable mistakes. Running back Dominic Richardson fumbled. The head coach wasn’t pleased but the offensive coordinator seemed a little more forgiving. Back-up quarterback Gunnar Gundy threw a pass that Braylon Presley ran the wrong route on and then didn’t catch it and it was picked. Gundy in postgame took the blame for it and said he looked at it as a chance to recover from a mistake. He did, so maybe a blessing in disguise. He operated the offense well and the next quarterback, freshman Garret Rangel got time. I wish it had been more. The offense was solid, and the starters got lots of time off, most of the last three quarters.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO