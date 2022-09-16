Read full article on original website
Related
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State-Baylor In Six-Day Selection Window
STILLWATER – For those looking to make early plans for Oklahoma State’s Big 12 opener, you’re going to have to wait few more days. The Big announced on Monday the Cowboys’ conference opener against Baylor is in a six-day selection window. Kickoff time and broadcast details...
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State at Baylor (FOOTBALL, 10-1-2022)
Oklahoma State's Big 12 opener against Baylor is now in a six-day selection window for kickoff and broadcast details. Pokes Report is an independent site and is not affiliated with Oklahoma State University. ©2022 Pokes Report. All rights reserved.
pokesreport.com
Trace Ford Tabbed Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State defensive end Trace Ford is back and in a big way as he was tabbed the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week following his performance against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. This marks Ford’s first Big 12 weekly honor. Less than three minutes into the...
pokesreport.com
Defensive Depth and Offensive Firepower Shine in Final Non Conference Win
STILLWATER – By the numbers, by the letters, on paper, it doesn’t matter how you had the plan organized regarding how the Cowboys final non-conference game for 2022 needed to go. It went that way. Oklahoma State won the game 63-7. There were few noticeable mistakes. Running back Dominic Richardson fumbled. The head coach wasn’t pleased but the offensive coordinator seemed a little more forgiving. Back-up quarterback Gunnar Gundy threw a pass that Braylon Presley ran the wrong route on and then didn’t catch it and it was picked. Gundy in postgame took the blame for it and said he looked at it as a chance to recover from a mistake. He did, so maybe a blessing in disguise. He operated the offense well and the next quarterback, freshman Garret Rangel got time. I wish it had been more. The offense was solid, and the starters got lots of time off, most of the last three quarters.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff Official Game Thread, Live Updates and Discussion
STILLWATER – No. 7/8 Oklahoma State (2-0) is set to face off against Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2-0) for the first time in program history. The Cowboys are coming off a 34-17 win over Arizona State last week, while the Golden Lions beat North American, 76-3. Be sure to join in on our game day thread in the comment section below as we’ll be running a live discussion throughout the game.
pokesreport.com
Watch: Mike Gundy Addresses 63-7 Win Over Arkansas-Pine Bluff
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State rolled to an easy 63-7 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday evening. So much so that head coach Mike Gundy did something he hasn’t done too often, which is pull his starters before the mid-way point of the second quarter. Starting quarterback Spencer Sanders...
pokesreport.com
Backup Quarterbacks Take Meaningful Snaps in 63-7 Win Over Arkansas-Pine Bluff
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State rolled to an easy 63-7 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. With the win, the Cowboys move to 3-0 on the season entering an open week. While there wasn’t going to be anything we learned about the Cowboys after this game, there were plenty of objectives the coaching staff needed accomplished throughout the game.
pokesreport.com
NCAA Denies Waiver for ULM Transfer Russell Harrison
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State will be playing the 2022-23 season with one less scholarship player as the NCAA has denied the waiver for ULM transfer Russell Harrison as he’s exhausted his NCAA eligibility. This was first reported by Marshall Scott of Pistols Firing. Harrison committed to the Pokes...
Comments / 0