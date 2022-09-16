Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
Fairfax Co. says it has run out of trash cans
Some Fairfax County, Virginia, residents are being told to leave their trash out on the curb in boxes or other containers for the next few weeks. The reason? The county said it has exhausted its inventory of trash cans and won’t be able to provide new ones until November.
Virginia Connection Newspapers
Hidden Gem in the Town of Herndon
Runnymede Park's 58 acres are important for watershed education. The park offers a microcosm of natural environments such as a woodland marsh, stream, swamp, wet meadow, and deciduous and coniferous forests. Thicket, grass meadows, sedges, and wildflowers provide habitat for deer, butterflies, birds, and woodchucks. There are two picnic shelters...
WSET
Officials remove plane that made emergency landing on I-66 in Virginia
WASHINGTON (7News) — On Monday, Virginia State Police (VSP) moved the plane that made an emergency landing in the median of Interstate 66 near Front Royal over the weekend. The plane was towed at 3:55 pm. SEE THE PLANE BEING MOVED BELOW. Investigators believe the pilot had to make...
WTOP
Worker killed when bucket truck hits power line in Fairfax Co.
A man was killed on the Georgetown Pike in Fairfax County, Virginia, Monday afternoon. The Fairfax County police said in a statement that the man was operating a bucket truck and struck a power line near Langley Fork Lane. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the police said. Georgetown...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
For Sale: Four bedrooms, two baths and one cousin
WASHINGTON — A house for sale in D.C. really caught our eye. Four bedrooms, two baths and a cousin. The $664,500 dollar home in Northwest comes with a guy living in it. At first glance, the listing for a rowhouse 746 Newton Place in Columbia Heights looks like a pretty good deal.
WJLA
Neighbors watched Dumfries school bus 'drag and run over' parent, residents want answers
DUMFRIES, Va. (7News) — "The way she totally disregarded running somebody over like they were just a piece of trash on the road, I don't want her driving my kid and no one from Prince William County should either," Chad Mock told 7News. Mock is referring to the driver...
Inside Nova
'Swatting' incidents hit schools across Virginia
Schools in Loudoun, Spotsylvania and Culpeper counties were among several across the state on Monday to fall victim to fake calls reporting an active shooter. In Loudoun County, someone called 911 to falsely report an active shooter event at Loudoun Valley and Loudoun County high schools on Monday afternoon. School...
ffxnow.com
Trash troubles pile up with the county out of trash cans until later in fall
Trash troubles keep piling up with the county out of trash cans for at least another two months. Fairfax County has “exhausted” its inventory of trash cans and won’t be able to provide new ones to residents until later this fall, Dept. of Public Works and Environmental Services (DPWES) spokesperson Sharon North told FFXnow.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOP
A massive sewer tunnel in Alexandria is part of a plan to clean up the Potomac
Officials in Alexandria, Virginia, will ramp up a tunneling project well below the city’s surface next month in an effort to divert sewage from spilling into the Potomac River. The 380-ton tunnel boring machine named “Hazel” was lowered 138 feet — or about 12 stories — into a pumping...
For the first time, Southern Maryland’s transit dreams are showing signs of life
Charles County leaders to press MDOT officials at annual meeting, set for Tuesday The post For the first time, Southern Maryland’s transit dreams are showing signs of life appeared first on Maryland Matters.
UPDATE: Traffic cleared on I-95 North in Stafford
According to 511Virginia, a multi-vehicle crash at mile marker 134.5, just past the Warrenton Road exit, in Stafford County has closed the left lane and left shoulder of I-95 North.
WJLA
SEE IT: Car flips into yard in Fairfax County neighborhood
LORTON, Va. — A car flipped over into a yard in Lorton, Va. Saturday near I-95, but the driver only suffered minor injuries. A witness told 7News' Victoria Sanchez one woman was in the car and was talking to first responders. Neighbors told Sanchez that the house was empty...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
northernvirginiamag.com
The Top Senior-Friendly Activities You Should Try Out This Fall
If you’re looking to save money, get organized, and enjoy time with family and friends this fall, make sure to bookmark these tips. The colors of autumn are an indelible part of living in Northern Virginia: the rust-colored leaves, the orange hue of pumpkins, and the dark pink sunsets that begin earlier and earlier each day. It’s the most comforting and mellow time of the year; but as the grandkids head back to school and the days feel shorter, keeping busy, healthy, and happy is key. Here are some simple ways to keep you on your toes and end the year strong.
Missing Loudoun teen found
Astrid stands about 5'2" and weighs around 135 pounds. She has long black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who believes they may have seen Astrid or has information related to her whereabouts is asked to call the Loudoun Sheriff's Office at 703-777-1021.
mountvernon.org
A plan of Alexandria, now Belhaven.
George Washington produced this map of Alexandria, Virginia - the largest town near his Mount Vernon home in 1749. Source: Library of Congress, Maps Division http://hdl.loc.gov/loc.gmd/g3884a.ct000223.
WTOP
A commuter’s guide to using Virginia’s new 66 Express Lanes
A stretch of Virginia’s long-anticipated 66 Express Lanes are open for business, but there are a few things drivers should be aware of before taking advantage of them. The westernmost stretch of the Interstate 66 Express Lanes welcomed their first commuters ahead of schedule last week, offering a more streamlined drive from Va. Route 29 in Gainesville to U.S. Route 28 in Centreville.
Inside Nova
Hoax active shooter call sends Culpeper schools into lockdown
All of Culpeper County's 12 public schools were sent into lockdown Monday afternoon following a hoax active shooter 911 call, targeting Eastern View High School. "There was NO CREDIBLE THREAT to Eastern View or any Culpeper County Public School," a statement from Culpeper County Public Schools read. Town of Culpeper...
loudounnow.com
Cyclist Dies After Old Ox Road Crash
A 64-year-old Herndon man has died after being hit by a pickup Sept. 15. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Salvador O. Guevara was riding bicycle on Old Ox Road near Rock Hill Road just before 6 a.m. Thursday when he was struck by a Ford F150 pickup that turning left on a green light. Guevara was transported to a hospital, where he died.
fairfaxcounty.gov
NCS Hosts Open Hire Event, September 29
Join the Fairfax County Department of Neighborhood and Community Services on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at an open hire event. Apply and interview on the spot for Activity Facilitator and SACC Day Care Center Teacher and Day Care Center Assistant Teacher positions located at various Community Centers and SACC program sites across Fairfax County. Please bring multiple copies of your resume to the event. For more information, see the flyer.
Private Botanical Preserve Becomes Northern Virginia’s Newest Park
You’ve likely driven by the Winkler Botanical Preserve, and possibly never noticed. It’s 45 wooded acres in Alexandria’s West End, tucked between apartment and office towers and I-395. Within the preserve, the urban landscape and rush of car traffic gives way to a mature forest filled with native plants, and the sound of a cascading waterfall.
Comments / 1