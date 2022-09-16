ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

WTOP

Fairfax Co. says it has run out of trash cans

Some Fairfax County, Virginia, residents are being told to leave their trash out on the curb in boxes or other containers for the next few weeks. The reason? The county said it has exhausted its inventory of trash cans and won’t be able to provide new ones until November.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Virginia Connection Newspapers

Hidden Gem in the Town of Herndon

Runnymede Park's 58 acres are important for watershed education. The park offers a microcosm of natural environments such as a woodland marsh, stream, swamp, wet meadow, and deciduous and coniferous forests. Thicket, grass meadows, sedges, and wildflowers provide habitat for deer, butterflies, birds, and woodchucks. There are two picnic shelters...
HERNDON, VA
Fairfax, VA
WUSA9

For Sale: Four bedrooms, two baths and one cousin

WASHINGTON — A house for sale in D.C. really caught our eye. Four bedrooms, two baths and a cousin. The $664,500 dollar home in Northwest comes with a guy living in it. At first glance, the listing for a rowhouse 746 Newton Place in Columbia Heights looks like a pretty good deal.
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

'Swatting' incidents hit schools across Virginia

Schools in Loudoun, Spotsylvania and Culpeper counties were among several across the state on Monday to fall victim to fake calls reporting an active shooter. In Loudoun County, someone called 911 to falsely report an active shooter event at Loudoun Valley and Loudoun County high schools on Monday afternoon. School...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WJLA

SEE IT: Car flips into yard in Fairfax County neighborhood

LORTON, Va. — A car flipped over into a yard in Lorton, Va. Saturday near I-95, but the driver only suffered minor injuries. A witness told 7News' Victoria Sanchez one woman was in the car and was talking to first responders. Neighbors told Sanchez that the house was empty...
LORTON, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

The Top Senior-Friendly Activities You Should Try Out This Fall

If you’re looking to save money, get organized, and enjoy time with family and friends this fall, make sure to bookmark these tips. The colors of autumn are an indelible part of living in Northern Virginia: the rust-colored leaves, the orange hue of pumpkins, and the dark pink sunsets that begin earlier and earlier each day. It’s the most comforting and mellow time of the year; but as the grandkids head back to school and the days feel shorter, keeping busy, healthy, and happy is key. Here are some simple ways to keep you on your toes and end the year strong.
WARRENTON, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Missing Loudoun teen found

Astrid stands about 5'2" and weighs around 135 pounds. She has long black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who believes they may have seen Astrid or has information related to her whereabouts is asked to call the Loudoun Sheriff's Office at 703-777-1021.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
mountvernon.org

A plan of Alexandria, now Belhaven.

George Washington produced this map of Alexandria, Virginia - the largest town near his Mount Vernon home in 1749. Source: Library of Congress, Maps Division http://hdl.loc.gov/loc.gmd/g3884a.ct000223.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

A commuter’s guide to using Virginia’s new 66 Express Lanes

A stretch of Virginia’s long-anticipated 66 Express Lanes are open for business, but there are a few things drivers should be aware of before taking advantage of them. The westernmost stretch of the Interstate 66 Express Lanes welcomed their first commuters ahead of schedule last week, offering a more streamlined drive from Va. Route 29 in Gainesville to U.S. Route 28 in Centreville.
CENTREVILLE, VA
Inside Nova

Hoax active shooter call sends Culpeper schools into lockdown

All of Culpeper County's 12 public schools were sent into lockdown Monday afternoon following a hoax active shooter 911 call, targeting Eastern View High School. "There was NO CREDIBLE THREAT to Eastern View or any Culpeper County Public School," a statement from Culpeper County Public Schools read. Town of Culpeper...
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Cyclist Dies After Old Ox Road Crash

A 64-year-old Herndon man has died after being hit by a pickup Sept. 15. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Salvador O. Guevara was riding bicycle on Old Ox Road near Rock Hill Road just before 6 a.m. Thursday when he was struck by a Ford F150 pickup that turning left on a green light. Guevara was transported to a hospital, where he died.
HERNDON, VA
fairfaxcounty.gov

NCS Hosts Open Hire Event, September 29

Join the Fairfax County Department of Neighborhood and Community Services on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at an open hire event. Apply and interview on the spot for Activity Facilitator and SACC Day Care Center Teacher and Day Care Center Assistant Teacher positions located at various Community Centers and SACC program sites across Fairfax County. Please bring multiple copies of your resume to the event. For more information, see the flyer.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
DCist

Private Botanical Preserve Becomes Northern Virginia’s Newest Park

You’ve likely driven by the Winkler Botanical Preserve, and possibly never noticed. It’s 45 wooded acres in Alexandria’s West End, tucked between apartment and office towers and I-395. Within the preserve, the urban landscape and rush of car traffic gives way to a mature forest filled with native plants, and the sound of a cascading waterfall.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

