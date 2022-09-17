ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Riverside County reports its 1st case of child with monkeypox

ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

Riverside County has announced its first case of monkeypox in a child.

The child, who is under the age of 10, lives in west Riverside County and has been recovering at home, the Riverside University Health System-Public Health announced on Friday.

Health officials were notified of the preliminary positive test results earlier this week and are working to determine the source of the infection, they said.

The U.S. saw its first case of the monkeypox virus confirmed on May 18 and now has over 5,800 confirmed infections.

The child did not need to be hospitalized.

"This case reminds everyone that [monkeypox] can impact anyone, [regardless] of age, gender or sexual orientation," said the public health officer for Riverside County Dr. Geoffrey Leung.

In total, Riverside County has reported about 256 confirmed or probable cases of monkeypox, the majority coming from the Coachella Valley.

Officials said there have been a handful of cases reported in women.

