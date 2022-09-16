ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester County, SC

holycitysinner.com

Five Reasons to Attend This Thursday’s 12th Annual Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce Business & Community Expo

The largest networking event in Mount Pleasant — driven by Crews Subaru of Charleston — is set to take place this Thursday, September 22, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Omar Shrine Center, in partnership with the Town of Mount Pleasant and for the first time Health Sponsor, Roper St. Francis Healthcare. The Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce (MPCC) Business and Community Expo is designed to be both fun and educational, with interactive exhibitor booths that offer demonstrations, giveaways and food samples. There will be puppies, games, prizes, food trucks, and a Happy Hour from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. As always, admission is FREE.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
holycitysinner.com

Carolina Youth Development Center to Host First Changemakers Breakfast

Carolina Youth Development Center (CYDC) will be hosting its first Changemakers Breakfast on Thursday, September 22nd at 7:30 am. Community leaders, child welfare experts, and South Carolina lawmakers are expected to be among those in attendance. The event will be held at the Charleston Yacht Club. The Changemakers Breakfast will...
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Tanger Outlets Charleston Announces 2022 TangerKids Grants Winners and Celebrates Inaugural TangerKids Day

As part of a continued commitment to support education and strengthen the local community, Tanger Outlets Charleston announces its 2022 TangerKids Grants recipients. Local winners include Chicora Elementary School’s Tools for Talent Development (right), Sullivan’s Island Elementary’s Social/Emotional Learning Center, and Harbor View Elementary’s Courtyard and Garden Beautification Shade Project.
CHARLESTON, SC
City
Ridgeville, SC
County
Dorchester County, SC
Dorchester County, SC
Government
holycitysinner.com

Charleston County Participating in National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday

Tuesday, September 20th is National Voter Registration Day, which seeks to ensure that eligible voters have an opportunity to vote in the November 8th General Election. The Charleston County Board of Elections & Voter Registration team will participate in National Voter Registration Day at the following locations:. Trident Technical College...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Berkeley School Board denies majority of student attendance, expulsion appeals

The first orders of business for the September 13 meeting of the Berkeley County School Board meeting took members into executive session where there was a discussion of evaluation, employment, appointment, assignment, demotion, discipline, or release of an employee(s) as needed. Members also received a legal update regarding a pending,...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
#Community Outreach
The Post and Courier

'Law Talk' comes to Goose Creek

The Berkeley County Library System (BCLS) and the South Carolina Bar are joining forces in inviting community members to partake in a new "Law Talk Series" on Sept. 26, from 6-7:30 p.m., at the Goose Creek Library, located at 325 Moncks Corner Road. The focus of the information session is...
The Post and Courier

Berkeley County rezones land for more homes

Berkeley County Council gave unanimous approval to change zoning lines paving the way for more residential housing. One area set to be developed is at the corner of a busy intersection and another will cut an additional swath of land along, what once was a rural stretch, now pocked with the tightly packed subdivisions.
News Break
Politics
iheart.com

CCSD Chairman withdraws from school board race

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The current chairman of the Charleston County School Board has withdrawn from his reelection race. Eric Mack declined an interview but said in a statement that he has “Decided to pursue other opportunities.”. “Closer to the race I will make an endorsement,” Mack said.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Police increasing presence at Summerville High School on Monday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Parents and students may notice an increased law enforcement presence at Summerville High School on Monday. Administrators at Summerville High School notified the Summerville Police Department about a “possible threat from a community member,” around 9:45 a.m. News 2 has learned the police department investigated that threat and determined the school […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
holycitysinner.com

Florence’s Lowcountry Kitchen Shutters

Florence’s Lowcountry Kitchen, the West Ashley restaurant that served seafood and Southern fare, today. announced on social media that it has closed. The restaurant first opened in downtown Charleston in September of 2019 before moving to West Ashley in 2020. The Queen Street Hospitality restaurant’s social media posts said:...
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Charleston Beer Fest Announces Over 50 Breweries and Surprise Artist Addition

Charleston Beer Fest today announced that it will host over 50 breweries during this year’s event. In addition, the festival announced a new addition to their music artist lineup – The High Divers. Young Mister will open the festival before turning over the stage to She Returns from War. Then The High Divers will take the stage before the festival is closed out by the North Mississippi Allstars.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Summerville High School placed on lockdown Monday morning

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials at Summerville High School said the school was placed on lockdown Monday morning because of a possible threat from a community member. The school’s administration said they notified the Summerville Police Department of the possible threat around 9:45 a.m. Monday. “Summerville Police Department investigated...
SUMMERVILLE, SC

