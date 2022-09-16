Read full article on original website
holycitysinner.com
Five Reasons to Attend This Thursday’s 12th Annual Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce Business & Community Expo
The largest networking event in Mount Pleasant — driven by Crews Subaru of Charleston — is set to take place this Thursday, September 22, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Omar Shrine Center, in partnership with the Town of Mount Pleasant and for the first time Health Sponsor, Roper St. Francis Healthcare. The Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce (MPCC) Business and Community Expo is designed to be both fun and educational, with interactive exhibitor booths that offer demonstrations, giveaways and food samples. There will be puppies, games, prizes, food trucks, and a Happy Hour from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. As always, admission is FREE.
holycitysinner.com
Carolina Youth Development Center to Host First Changemakers Breakfast
Carolina Youth Development Center (CYDC) will be hosting its first Changemakers Breakfast on Thursday, September 22nd at 7:30 am. Community leaders, child welfare experts, and South Carolina lawmakers are expected to be among those in attendance. The event will be held at the Charleston Yacht Club. The Changemakers Breakfast will...
holycitysinner.com
Tanger Outlets Charleston Announces 2022 TangerKids Grants Winners and Celebrates Inaugural TangerKids Day
As part of a continued commitment to support education and strengthen the local community, Tanger Outlets Charleston announces its 2022 TangerKids Grants recipients. Local winners include Chicora Elementary School’s Tools for Talent Development (right), Sullivan’s Island Elementary’s Social/Emotional Learning Center, and Harbor View Elementary’s Courtyard and Garden Beautification Shade Project.
Revolutionary War Fort in Berkeley County opens to public on September 24
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County will celebrate the grand opening of Fort Fair Lawn on Saturday. Berkeley County Government invited the public to celebrate Colonial Day and the opening of Fort Fair Lawn on September 24. According to county officials, Berkeley County is known for its connections to the Revolutionary War. The […]
holycitysinner.com
Charleston County Participating in National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday
Tuesday, September 20th is National Voter Registration Day, which seeks to ensure that eligible voters have an opportunity to vote in the November 8th General Election. The Charleston County Board of Elections & Voter Registration team will participate in National Voter Registration Day at the following locations:. Trident Technical College...
The Post and Courier
Berkeley School Board denies majority of student attendance, expulsion appeals
The first orders of business for the September 13 meeting of the Berkeley County School Board meeting took members into executive session where there was a discussion of evaluation, employment, appointment, assignment, demotion, discipline, or release of an employee(s) as needed. Members also received a legal update regarding a pending,...
holycitysinner.com
Junior League of Charleston Collecting Diapers for National Diaper Bank Awareness Week
Beginning on Saturday, September 24th, the Junior League of Charleston (JLC) Diaper Bank will be hosting diaper drives in conjunction with National Diaper Need Awareness Week (September 24th to October 2nd). National Diaper Need Awareness Week is an initiative created by the National Diaper Bank Network to draw attention and...
holycitysinner.com
Charleston’s Inaugural Dog Costume Contest will be held on October 9th During Second Sunday on King
Charleston’s inaugural Halloween dog costume contest, WagOWeen, invites guests to Trick-or-Treat along King Street with their furry friend(s) on Sunday, October 9th from 1 pm to 5 pm, in conjunction with 2nd Sunday on King. Local celebrity judges will award prizes for the most creative and fun dog costumes....
holycitysinner.com
Daughters of St Paul Present “Come to Bethlehem” this Holiday Season at Gaillard Center
For almost thirty years, the sisters of the Daughters of St Paul Choir have shared the message of God’s love through choral recordings. Here’s how they describe their show:. “It’s a ministry of prayer for us: As we sing, we pray for all those whom our voices will...
Berkeley County Residents Get Into Cypress Gardens For Free Sept. 24
To gain access to the park, residents must show proof of residency. The post Berkeley County Residents Get Into Cypress Gardens For Free Sept. 24 appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
The Post and Courier
'Law Talk' comes to Goose Creek
The Berkeley County Library System (BCLS) and the South Carolina Bar are joining forces in inviting community members to partake in a new "Law Talk Series" on Sept. 26, from 6-7:30 p.m., at the Goose Creek Library, located at 325 Moncks Corner Road. The focus of the information session is...
The Post and Courier
Berkeley County rezones land for more homes
Berkeley County Council gave unanimous approval to change zoning lines paving the way for more residential housing. One area set to be developed is at the corner of a busy intersection and another will cut an additional swath of land along, what once was a rural stretch, now pocked with the tightly packed subdivisions.
iheart.com
CCSD Chairman withdraws from school board race
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The current chairman of the Charleston County School Board has withdrawn from his reelection race. Eric Mack declined an interview but said in a statement that he has “Decided to pursue other opportunities.”. “Closer to the race I will make an endorsement,” Mack said.
Police increasing presence at Summerville High School on Monday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Parents and students may notice an increased law enforcement presence at Summerville High School on Monday. Administrators at Summerville High School notified the Summerville Police Department about a “possible threat from a community member,” around 9:45 a.m. News 2 has learned the police department investigated that threat and determined the school […]
holycitysinner.com
Florence’s Lowcountry Kitchen Shutters
Florence’s Lowcountry Kitchen, the West Ashley restaurant that served seafood and Southern fare, today. announced on social media that it has closed. The restaurant first opened in downtown Charleston in September of 2019 before moving to West Ashley in 2020. The Queen Street Hospitality restaurant’s social media posts said:...
live5news.com
Supporting the victims: Palmetto Hope Network’s 7th annual Hope Walk Against Domestic Violence
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dozens of people walked the Ravenel Bridge on Saturday for the 7th annual Hope Walk Against Domestic Violence put on by the Palmetto Hope Network. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, domestic violence has increased in the community. Palmetto Hope Network says South Carolina ranks...
holycitysinner.com
The Cassina Group REALTORS® Participate in Significant Sale in Mt. Pleasant’s Old Village
110 Freeman Street (right), a stunning custom home in the heart of Mt. Pleasant’s Old Village, just sold for $3,900,000. The transaction was handled entirely by The Cassina Group, with Jimmy Dye representing the sellers and Jackie Kelly representing the buyers. The property was listed in July and was under contract in just four days.
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Beer Fest Announces Over 50 Breweries and Surprise Artist Addition
Charleston Beer Fest today announced that it will host over 50 breweries during this year’s event. In addition, the festival announced a new addition to their music artist lineup – The High Divers. Young Mister will open the festival before turning over the stage to She Returns from War. Then The High Divers will take the stage before the festival is closed out by the North Mississippi Allstars.
Santee Indian Tribe returns with 9th annual Pow Wow
HOLLY HILL, S.C. — The Santee Indian Tribe is having its first pow wow in three years this Saturday. The pow wow is a 10 year tradition started by former chief Randy Crummie, who died of COVID last spring. “It’s like a family reunion. That’s what a pow wow...
live5news.com
Summerville High School placed on lockdown Monday morning
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials at Summerville High School said the school was placed on lockdown Monday morning because of a possible threat from a community member. The school’s administration said they notified the Summerville Police Department of the possible threat around 9:45 a.m. Monday. “Summerville Police Department investigated...
