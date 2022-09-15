Read full article on original website
Related
msstate.edu
MSU’s Shoup urges Americans to ‘love each other,’ the nation in Constitution Day lecture
STARKVILLE, Miss.—In a time of divisive culture wars, distrust in government and political uncertainty, Brian Shoup, a professor in and the head of Mississippi State’s Department of Political Science and Public Administration, said Americans can do two things to ensure the continued durability of the republic: love one another and love their country.
msstate.edu
Celebrating National Fossil Day: Name that dinosaur contest, virtual exhibit open at MSU
STARKVILLE, Miss.—National Fossil Day is approaching, and Mississippi State’s Department of Geosciences is ready to rock the day with a new virtual exhibit. The geosciences department will unveil “Mississippi Fossils from the Dunn-Seiler Museum” hosted by the Mitchell Memorial Library website in celebration of National Fossil Day on Oct. 12. The department’s museum of rocks, minerals and fossils is located in Hilbun Hall, Room 112.
Comments / 0