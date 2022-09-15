STARKVILLE, Miss.—National Fossil Day is approaching, and Mississippi State’s Department of Geosciences is ready to rock the day with a new virtual exhibit. The geosciences department will unveil “Mississippi Fossils from the Dunn-Seiler Museum” hosted by the Mitchell Memorial Library website in celebration of National Fossil Day on Oct. 12. The department’s museum of rocks, minerals and fossils is located in Hilbun Hall, Room 112.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 15 HOURS AGO