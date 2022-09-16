Read full article on original website
Natrona Wins Oil Bowl over Kelly Walsh for 6th Straight Year
The annual Oil Bowl football game between the Casper schools is always filled with emotion and school spirit. Natrona has had the upper hand in this fall classic for the last 6 years as the Mustangs got by the Kelly Walsh Trojans on Friday night 22-6. Natrona opened the scoring...
