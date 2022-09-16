ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickaway County, OH

Reese welcomed back as Chaplain

By By STEVEN COLLINS Circleville Herald Senior Reporter
 3 days ago

CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey swore in Chaplain Ron Reese earlier this week, ending a period in which the department had the volunteer position vacant.

Reese was brought back by the Sheriff on recommendations from other deputies who had gone to him for advice and support before his departure when Hafey took office.

“I’m very happy to have him back and he’s already hit the ground running, going out with some of the deputies already,” Hafey said. “He’s a very positive and proactive member of the Sheriff’s Office.”

Hafey said he’d meet Reese once or twice before during his time at the Circleville Police Department.

“I didn’t really know him but I knew he’d been serving here at the Sheriff’s Office,” Hafey said. “I talked with some people who had been here a while to get an idea of what kind of relationship they had. It was all 100 percent positive. They were really excited when we discussed it. The biggest advocate was [Chief Deputy James Brown]. If I’d never met [Reese] before I’d hire him based on that recommendation alone.”

Reese shared a bit of his history, having been a pastor before his time working at the Sheriff’s Office in which he served under both Dwight Radcliff and Robert Radcliff, the two previous sheriffs.

Reese has been in ministry for 55 years and pastored at the Churches of Christ and Christian Union in Circleville and semi-retired in 2014 before joining the Sheriff’s Office.

“I’ve always had strong affiliation with the church here and served in various capacities from pastoring to district superintendent to serving on the University Board here and have done some teaching at the University,” he said. “Ever since being in the chaplain seat I’ve welcomed it and felt it’s been a way to continue my ministry.”

Reese said he had a friend who was chaplain in Licking County and talked to him about it if a door would open.

“I made contact with the Sheriff’s Office here and it went from there, I became involved with one of our longest serving sheriff’s in our national history, Dwight Radcliff who served 48 years and had great relationships with him and the family,” he said. “I look forward to serving with Sheriff Hafey here, I hear very fine reports in regards to him and I am most appreciative that he’s given me the opportunity to continue to serve in this capacity.”

Reese also shared what it is that a chaplain does for the department, saying that every calling in life has a spiritual dimension to it.

“Law enforcement because of the nature of their job and what they have to do in regards to the public and some of the things they’re called out to do there may be times where a chaplain can have a matter of influence,” Reese said. “It’s also spending quality time with the deputies and people that work in the jail and so forth as someone they can talk to in private. You also do the kind of things that lend support to employees that are also in the times of danger and physical harm.

There are many times I’ve been out on a call and seen the things deputies see, serious accidents and fatalities, and I’ve been involved with the family members of those involved to the point of performing funerals for those people.”

Reese said it’s also about encouragement.

“It’s about being a sounding board for those that may be struggling with some of those things,” he said. “I see my task as being like when I was a pastor of the church, of shepherding flocks and being a spiritual help to people that want that kind of ministry to them.”

Reese acknowledged he doesn’t replace a home pastor but rather is someone with different experiences that can help bridge the gap while on duty.

“I realized from the very beginning, I’m not here to replace anyone else’s minister or church affiliation, I’m here in the event as if someone could feel as a chaplain could have some effect on their life and I try to fill that gap,” he said.

