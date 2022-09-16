ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Comments / 2

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

What is the sword Narsil in ‘Rings of Power’ and who wields it?

Most fans recognize the name Narsil as the sword Isildur used to unlimber Sauron’s fingers and thus take the One Ring from him. But with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power centering around the events of that period and depicting them in earnest, a lot of Tolkienists are now patiently waiting to see Narsil in the hands of Elendil, who will go on to become the first king of Gondor and Arnor.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Rings of Power’ theory suggests the Stranger is a version of one of the franchise’s most popular characters

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. One character has made an appearance in the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power that has everyone on the internet trying to suss out their identity. The show has started building up the stories of several characters including the elves Galadriel, Elrond, and the newly introduced elf, Arondir, as well as the Harfoots which include the curious Nori and her friend Poppy. However, fans are most intrigued by the introduction of the enigmatic Stranger.
TV SERIES
POPSUGAR

Who Is the Man in the Meteor in "The Rings of Power"? We Have a Terrifying Theory

The first two episodes of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," which were released by Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 1, have one pretty huge mystery that could have major repercussions for the whole series. The first episode ends with a giant meteor sailing over Middle-earth and landing not far from where the Harfoots have made their camp. Nori Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh) and her friend Poppy Proudfellow (Megan Richards) travel to the site where the meteor crashed in curiosity, where they're met with a strange sight: at the center of the broken, flaming meteor is a very tall man, played by Daniel Weyman.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Why Rings of Power's Seeing Stones are so important to The Lord of the Rings

The Rings of Power spoilers follow. As Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power continues, so too does its involvement with Tolkien's expansive world. We've now been introduced to the Seeing Stones, which fans of the franchise already know will end up having a major part to play in future events, particularly those involving Sauron, Saruman and Denethor.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#The White Tree In N Menor#The White Tree Of Kings#The White Tree Of Gondor#Rings Of Power S#The Two Trees Of Valinor
thedigitalfix.com

Rings of Power: Sauron explained

The Fantasy series, the Rings of Power, explores a somewhat different Middle-earth than the one we saw in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings movies. It’s an era of peace when the elves, dwarves and men are in their ascendancy. All seems well, yet there are rumblings that Sauron, the last great enemy, is on the rise.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans left traumatized by a dark and disturbing superhero story

History has shown that people will always flock to their local multiplex to check out a high concept horror movie, and the superhero genre remains the single most popular and bankable form of cinema. Naturally, then, expectations were high when the two were combined for low budget “evil Superman” story Brightburn, especially when R-rated maestro and Marvel veteran James Gunn’s name was slapped all over the marketing as producer.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Amazon
ohmymag.co.uk

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer: This is what your moon zodiac sign says about you

To get your moon sign, plug in your date, time, and city of birth into Astro.com’s birth chart generator. Aries moons are known for their impulsive behavior, says Aliza Kellyof Allure. Coupled with their need for excitement or victory, they’re always looking for a spontaneous adventure, which can be easy to satiate since they’re famous for knowing what they want. However, they are also known to have a shorter fuse, but the good news is that they get over it as quickly as the feeling comes. Aries moons work well with air suns.
FOOD & DRINKS
Distractify

Our Beloved Dragon Queen Is a Child of Incest — Who Are Daenerys's Parents?

This is not a drill — the series premiere of Game of Thrones' prequel series House of the Dragon paid homage to Daenerys Targaryen!. At the beginning of the episode, a tribute emerged and noted that the show takes place 172 years before the Mother of Dragons was born. For us, this shows that the creators understand Dany's impact on pop culture and the glorification of House Targaryen.
TV SERIES
Polygon

What really happened in Lord of the Rings’ war against Morgoth, in under 1,000 words

Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power begins with an info dump. Elves! Trees! War! Destruction, death, and finally — a great peace. But is it enough exposition? Due to the unusually specific way in which author J.R.R. Tolkien’s work has been licensed for film, there are many things that the creative team can allude to but not explain. And the biggest of those is the war against the dark god, Morgoth, which forms the bulk of the events of The Silmarillion.
MOVIES
ComicBook

House of the Dragon Star Confirms Crabfeeder's Connection to Dangerous Game of Thrones Villains

When he debuted in the second episode of House of the Dragon, the Crabfeeder immediately established an eerie and terrifying presence. The villain, who gets his name from literally feeding enemies to crabs, became a force to be reckoned with in the Stepstones, requiring Daemon and Corlys to take action. While he isn't inherently connected to any major characters in Game of Thrones lore, the version brought to life on TV actually has a direct connection to the Sons of the Harpy, the group that tried to overthrow the rule of Daenerys in the original series.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy