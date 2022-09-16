Read full article on original website
riograndeguardian.com
Alamo Mayor: TV attack ads against Vallejo are actually hurting De La Cruz
McALLEN, Texas – Alamo Mayor Diana Martinez says the attack ads being run on Monica De La Cruz’s behalf against her Congressional District 15 opponent, Michelle Vallejo, are not working. “They are actually counter-productive. People can see they are false. People are being turned off by them,” Martinez...
KRGV
Beto O'Rourke attends community gathering in Brownsville
Gov. Greg Abbott's challenger for the November election visited the Valley Saturday. Beto O'Rourke made a stop in Brownsville for a community pachanga. Voters brought up several topics, from money for police to school funding. "I am in favor of fully funding the police," O'Rourke said. O'Rourke's plans, if elected,...
MySanAntonio
This photo of the Alamo is the oldest known image of Texas
SAN ANTONIO — The oldest dated photo of Texas was taken in San Antonio in 1849 and shows three men in front of the state's most precious landmark: the Alamo. The photo, which now resides at the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History at the University of Texas at Austin, is actually a daguerreotype - the first widely available photographic process, which popularized in the mid-1840s.
borderreport.com
Traditional sweets: Brownsville bakery builds bonds with border community
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Having coffee and sweet bread — un cafecito con pan dulce in the morning — is a staple in the Hispanic culture, and that’s why the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas is home to countless bakeries or panaderias. At De Ayala...
kurv.com
Mission City Attorney Resigns
The City of Mission is looking for a new city attorney. Gustavo Martinez resigned from the position during a special City Council meeting on Friday. The council voted four-to-one to accept the resignation and give Martinez a severance payment. The amount of the severance was not announced. Deputy City Attorney...
kurv.com
Nebraska Man Seeks To Represent Himself In South Texas Manslaughter Case
A Nebraska man charged in connection with a deadly wrong-way crash in Hidalgo County wants to represent himself in court. Tyrone Davis was arrested last year after a crash on U.S. 281 in Edinburg left one person dead and two others injured. Two attorneys have withdrawn from the case since his arrest.
riograndeguardian.com
Ramirez: I encourage other companies to follow Cosmic Shielding’s lead and apply for Launch BTX grants
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Helen Ramirez, interim city manager of Brownsville, is encouraging more companies to apply for the type of funding Cosmic Shielding Corporation received to research in and relocate to Brownsville. In collaboration with the City of Brownsville, the Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation (GBIC) announced a $150,000 Performance...
dallasexpress.com
Texas Metro Named ‘Most Obese’ in the U.S.
Nearly half of adults in the United States are projected to be obese by 2030 with one in four likely to be clinically defined as morbidly obese, carrying around 100 pounds more than the normal body weight. According to County Health Rankings, Texas has an obesity rate amongst adults of...
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Sihver, Mendez, and Tarawneh discuss research, manufacturing in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Here are three video interviews about a big research project that could lead to a new manufacturing line in Brownsville, Texas. In collaboration with the City of Brownsville, the Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation (GBIC) announced a $150,000 Performance Grant for the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.
Good Axe Time is now open in Weslaco
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Weslaco announced Good Axe Time is now open and ready for business. According to a Facebook post by the City of Weslaco, Good Axe Time is now open starting Friday, and is located at 709 Angelita Drive. The facility has options of single target lanes, double target lanes […]
Weslaco PD: Student displayed weapon during walk to school
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Monday Weslaco Police were notified of a terroristic threat at Beatriz Garza Middle School. According to the department’s social post, at about 8:30 am, Weslaco Police School Resource officers were notified of the threat. Police said the report said that a student had displayed a weapon during their morning walk […]
KRGV
Residents react to hike and bike trail arrest in San Juan
Those who frequent San Juan’s hike and bike trail are breathing a sigh of relief following the arrest of a man accused of grabbing three women at the trail. People are taking more safety precautions following the incidents. San Juan City Manager Benjamin Arjona said the city is working...
Former head of Gulf Cartel receives life sentence
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 51-year-old Mexican national who was head of Cartel del Golfo (CDG) has been ordered to prison. The United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas (USAO-SDTX) reported that Jorge Costilla-Sanchez was sentenced for his role in conspiring to distribute cocaine and marijuana from Mexico into the U.S. On September 26, […]
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Reynosa benefitting from supply chain disruptions in Far East
MCALLEN, Texas – Humberto Martinez Cantu’s term as president of Index Reynosa will soon be up. Before this happened the Rio Grande Guardian International News Service wanted to get an interview with him about the state of the maquiladora industry in Reynosa. We caught up with him at...
Mission to host utility assistance one-stop shop
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mission is hosting a mortgage, rental, and utility assistance one stop shop for Mission residents. According to the Facebook post by the City of Mercedes, the event will take place from 4 p.m. to 7p.m. on Sept, 21, at the Center for Education and Economic Development, located 801 […]
HPD: Person found dead in vehicle
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department is investigating the death of an individual found in a vehicle. According to Harlingen PD, a body was found on the 1800 block of W. Lozano St. The cause of death is unknown. The deceased has not been identified Harlingen PD has closed off Lozano St. to […]
KRGV
New officers sworn in to Donna ISD Police Department
The Donna Independent School district is expanding its police force. Six police officers were sworn in to the Donna ISD Police Department Thursday, bringing the district's total number of officers to 27. “Safety was our priority,” Donna ISD interim police Chief Domingo Aguirre said. “That is something that over the...
kurv.com
Delays at Border Crossing to Continue for Rest of Month
Federal Customs and Border Protection officials say residents in the Valley should expect delays at international bridges to continue for the rest of the month. Officials blame several factors, including adjustments to close out the fiscal year, staff shortages and efforts to help fix supply chain issues. Some residents complain the delays have forced them to wake up hours early just to make it to work on time.
kurv.com
Harlingen Police Investigating Deadly Shooting
Police in Harlingen are searching for suspects in a deadly weekend shooting. Officers were called to a home in the Arroyo Acres subdivision on Saturday night following the shooting. Forty-eight-year-old Jose Torres reportedly knocked on his neighbor’s door seeking help after the shooting, but the neighbor refused to let him...
Government Technology
AT&T Announces Fiber Internet Expansion in McAllen, Texas
(TNS) — More than a thousand homes and businesses here will soon be able to connect to the internet at the lightning-fast speeds afforded by fiber optic cables. That was the news that was announced at an AT&T store on the corner of 10th Street and Trenton Road on Thursday which officials tout as an opportunity to bridge the gaps in online connectivity.
