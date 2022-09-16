Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NFL World Not Happy With Sunday Night Football Decision
That's how most of the NFL world seems to feel about the "Sunday Night Football" matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears. Green Bay and Chicago have been featured in primetime several times in recent years. But Aaron Rodgers has consistently owned the Bears. We're tired of...
NFL Fans Are Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Tonight
Another week, another Cris Collinsworth slide-less broadcast on Sunday evening. Week 2's "Sunday Night Football" game is featuring the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears. Collinsworth didn't do his beloved "slide in" prior to kickoff on Sunday night. What's up with that, Chris?. Hopefully he'll do it next week.
Mystery of the Aaron Rodgers look-alike spotted at Sunday's Packers game takes an international turn
Aaron Rodgers joked about his doppelganger shown on TV at Lambeau Field on Sunday. "That was a total plant by NBC, I'm sure," he told Pat McAfee.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Justin Fields’ message after loss to Packers is sure to piss off Bears fans
The Chicago Bears suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday night, falling once again at the hands of their NFC North rival Green Bay Packers. After the game, quarterback Justin Fields addressed the media, and he made some comments that likely won’t sit well among Bears fans. Speaking to reporters, Fields insinuated that Bears fans aren’t impacted by the losses as much as the players are because “they’re not putting in any work.”
Look: Inappropriate Browns Fan Photo Is Going Viral Sunday
Browns fans showed their support for quarterback Deshaun Watson in an interesting way on Sunday. As members of the Dawg Pound tailgated ahead of the team's home game vs. the Jets, one user shared a picture worth 1,000 words:. The image started to go viral around NFL Twitter. "This is...
Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Legendary Cowboys Star
Troy Aikman made his ESPN Monday Night Football debut last week, calling his first game of the season for the Worldwide Leader in Sports. The former Dallas Cowboys star kind of shocked the football world when he left Fox Sports for ESPN this past offseason. However, Aikman attributed his decision...
Look: NFL World Calling For Kicker To Be Cut Sunday
The Cleveland Browns collapsed late in the fourth quarter of a stunning 31-30 loss to the New York Jets. A lot went wrong during the game's closing two minutes, but some fans are fixating on one moment that started the meltdown. Cleveland appeared to ice the victory when Nick Chubb...
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Packers vs. Bears score, takeaways: Aaron Jones runs wild as Green Bay rolls past Bears at Lambeau Field
It wasn't a perfect game for the Packers, but Sunday night's prime-time matchup with the Bears was a marked improvement from Week 1 for Green Bay. Not only was Aaron Rodgers more productive spreading the ball to his makeshift receiving corps, but Matt LaFleur successfully unlocked his dynamic backfield duo, with Aaron Jones in particular breaking out as the centerpiece of the green and yellow attack. Despite a few fumbles, the Packers left Week 2 with a victory firmly in hand, rolling past Justin Fields and the Bears with a 27-10 decision that puts them back at .500 in the NFC North.
NFL Odds: Bears vs. Packers prediction, odds and pick – 9/18/2022
The Green Bay Packers host rival Chicago Bears for Sunday Night Football! It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Bears-Packers prediction and pick. In what was one of the most entertaining games of Week 1, the Bears found themselves (1-0) after taking down the San Francisco 49ers 19-10. SF got out to a 10-0 lead and then Da Bears scored 19 straight. Dante Pettis scored a 51-yard touchdown followed by an 18-yard TD from Justin Fields to Equanimeous St. Brown. The rain wouldn’t stop pouring but that didn’t stop Fields from putting on a show.
Aaron Rodgers Trying To Make NFL History Tonight
Aaron Rodgers is looking to get the Green Bay Packers back on tract after a disappointing Week 1 loss in Minnesota. If he can do that tonight against the Chicago Bears, he'll make history. According to ESPN's Field Yates, Rodgers can become the first quarterback since the AFL-NFL merger in...
NFL World Reacts To Charissa Thompson's Outfit Sunday
NFL players and coaches aren't the only ones dressed to the nines on Sunday afternoon. Fox Sports host Charissa Thompson broke out a pretty cool dress for Week 2 of the season. It's very colorful. Fans were impressed. "That dress is sick!" one fan wrote. "Dress looks amazing," another fan...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Look: Shocked Raiders Fan Is Going Viral Sunday
A shocked Las Vegas Raiders fan is going viral on social media this Sunday night. The Raiders blew a big lead against the Cardinals late on Sunday evening, with Kyler Murray and Co. forcing overtime. Right when the Cardinals forced overtime, a shocked Raiders fan went viral. "RAIDERS STUNNED," CBS...
Look: Paige Spiranac Threw Out First Pitch Before MLB Game Last Night
It's been a big week for Paige Spiranac. On Friday night, the golf social media influencer threw out the first pitch for the Milwaukee Brewers. Spiranac was the perfect choice to throw out the first pitch because X-Golf at American Family Field officially opened its doors on Friday. The Brewers...
Source: Bakhtiari Out for Packers vs. Bears
The Green Bay Packers’ All-Pro left tackle, who returned to practice on Friday, will not play on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Melissa Stark Moment
Things got a little bit loose toward the end of Sunday Night Football last night. NBC play-by-play man Mike Tirico and analyst Cris Collinsworth had some fun with sideline reporter Melissa Stark. Stark was teased for her punctuality - or lack thereof, to be honest. NFL fans weren't too happy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Look: Aaron Rodgers' Racy Touchdown Celebration Goes Viral
The Green Bay Packers joined in on Aaron Rodgers' offseason ritual on Sunday night. After the team's touchdown to close out the first half, Allen Lazard started pouring out some Ayahuasca, the psychedelic South American elixir traditionally used as spiritual medicine by ancient Amazonian tribes. The Packers' celly started to...
Yardbarker
Bears Lose To The Packers 27-10 On Sunday Night Football
The Chicago Bears played the Green Bay Packers for the 205th time on Sunday. This game started with what looked like a continuation of week one for both teams. But then things unraveled for Chicago while Green Bay's offense lit up. Justin Fields did everything he could to mount a comeback but fell short in multiple areas.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's First Pitch
Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac threw out the first pitch on Friday night. Spiranac threw out the first pitch at a Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Mets game on Friday evening. We've seen some bad-looking first pitches over the years, but that wasn't one of them.
Yardbarker
Watch: Jalen Ramsey and Golden Tate's beef saw on-field punches and plenty of family drama
Jalen Ramsey and Golden Tate have the perfect components for an NFL beef. Rasmey’s a shutdown defensive back and known prolific trash talker who doesn’t back down from anyone. Tate’s a receiver who mocks his defenders like his life depends on it. It’s a classic recipe for disaster because of their positions, but they would have beefed no matter if Ramsey were a kicker and Tate played left guard. The feud between these two is highly personal and goes beyond the field. It’s a unique slow-aged beef dating back to their hometown Nashville, Tennessee. Let's just say no one is safe in this beef, including family members. Written and produced by: Joe Ali Directed and edited by: Charlotte Atkinson.
Comments / 0