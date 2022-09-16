It wasn't a perfect game for the Packers, but Sunday night's prime-time matchup with the Bears was a marked improvement from Week 1 for Green Bay. Not only was Aaron Rodgers more productive spreading the ball to his makeshift receiving corps, but Matt LaFleur successfully unlocked his dynamic backfield duo, with Aaron Jones in particular breaking out as the centerpiece of the green and yellow attack. Despite a few fumbles, the Packers left Week 2 with a victory firmly in hand, rolling past Justin Fields and the Bears with a 27-10 decision that puts them back at .500 in the NFC North.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO