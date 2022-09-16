Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
BEAT OF HAWAII
Guy Fieri Top Hawaii Picks: Open and Shuttered
In Hawaii, it still isn’t unusual to find that businesses, especially restaurants, still have reduced hours or close entirely, either temporarily or permanently, including the two below. First, a much-loved restaurant featured on “Diners, Drive-In and Dives” was among the earlier victims. Dean’s Drive Inn in Kaneohe just went...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Sunrise News Roundup (Sept. 19, 2022)
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Our Billy V got to talk to two of the stars ahead of the big night. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report -...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HNN News Brief (Sept. 19, 2022)
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Our Billy V got to talk to two of the stars ahead of the big night. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report -...
PTWC: No threat to Hawaii from Mexico quake
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A large earthquake struck Mexico on Monday, which generated the possibility of a tsunami for some Pacific areas close to the epicenter. The quake, which struck the coast of Michoacan at 8:05 a.m. Hawaii time, was initially listed as a magnitude 7.5 but was upgraded to a 7.6. Emergency officials at the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KITV.com
Ex-Maui official, businessman plead guilty for Hawaii bribes
HONOLULU (AP) — A former Maui County official and the Honolulu businessman who paid him $2 million in bribes in exchange for more than $19 million in wastewater contracts each pleaded guilty Monday in one of the largest bribery cases ever prosecuted in Hawaii. Stewart Olani Stant, who was...
This New Dairy Owner Says Local Cows Can Bring Down Hawaii’s Milk Prices
Go to the neighborhood grocery in Honolulu, and it’s hard to find a gallon of milk for less than $7. But Bahman Sadeghi is hoping to change that. The chief executive of Meadow Gold Dairies, which Sadeghi acquired in 2020, has a long-range goal of bringing back Hawaii’s dairy industry.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘A big thank you’: Teen’s family grateful for aloha, support to ensure she came home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the desperate search for 15-year-old Mikella Debina, Hawaii police officers worked leads that stretched from one side of the Big Island to the other. She was ultimately rescued by good Samaritans at a Hilo cafe. Capt. Thomas Shopay, of the Hawaii County Police Department, said coordination...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Powerful earthquake strikes Mexico, but no tsunami threat to Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A powerful earthquake has struck Mexico, but there’s no tsunami threat to Hawaii, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said. The 7.6-magnitude quake shook Mexico’s Pacific coast around 8:05 a.m. Hawaii time. Tsunami waves were observed closer to the epicenter, but PTWC said a destructive Pacific-wide...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Talk Story Fast Kine: Reef-friendly Landscaping Program
Talk Story Fast Kine: Emma Farden Sharpe Hula Festival. Talk Story Fast Kine: Aloha Island Mart & Punky Aloha. Talk Story Fast Kine: St. Francis Health Care System. In this Talk Story Fast Kine, President and Chief Executive Officer of the St. Francis Health Care System Jerry Correa joins McKenna Maduli to share more about a very special event coming up.
KITV.com
First permitted Hawaiian structure to be built at Kalaheo High School
KAILUA, HAWAII (KITV4) - Construction began on a new Hawaiian structure at Kalaheo High School in Kailua. It is the first permitted Hale Halawai project on any Dept. of Education campus. Project Coordinator, Tara Gumapac said this was a two-year process. Students and other volunteers are using native Hawaiian techniques...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Sunrise Mahalo Tour 2022: Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sunrise is live Friday on Hawaii Island as part of their week-long Mahalo Tour across the state. The crew is based in Hilo and will be exploring the island’s issues, culture and history. It’s all part of Sunrise celebrating its 15-year anniversary. The Sunrise Ohana is...
Aloha festivals to host block party in Waikiki
Aloha Festivals is throwing a block party tonight in Waikiki in celebration of their 68th annual Waikiki Hoolaulea.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
HDOH approves second medical cannabis dispensary for Green Aloha
The Hawaii Department of Health approved a second storefront for Green Aloha on Kauai.
hawaiinewsnow.com
After being saved from cancellation, filming for ‘Magnum PI’ underway
Businessman pleads guilty in huge bribery scandal that led to convictions of 3 public officials. Prosecutors say his conviction will send a message that public corruption won’t be tolerated. Monday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. By Jonathan Jared Saupe. Watch “This is Now,” live...
airlinegeeks.com
Trip Report: Hawaiian Airlines from Honolulu to Sydney
When reviewing an airline, it’s easy to focus on what appears to the eyes. Obviously, it includes presentation, comfort and that all-important reliability. After all, airlines exist for the simple reason of rapid transportation at an affordable price. However, as the informed reader is surely aware, airline performance is inseparably dependent on something deeper than what is seen – the inner structure that props up the smiling faces of the flight crew.
Kidnapping suspect captured after young girl found alive in Hawaii
WAIKOLOA VILLAGE, Hawaii — Police in Hawaii have captured the alleged abductor of 15-year-old Mikella Debina, who was reportedly kidnapped at knifepoint on Friday. Authorities arrested Duncan Kealoha Mahi, 52, Saturday afternoon in connection to the kidnapping. Police found Mahi in Hilo, the same city where Mikella Debina reportedly escaped Saturday morning, according to the Hawaii Tribune-Herald.
Oahu Mexican restaurants for National Guacamole Day
Sept. 16 is National Guacamole Day and there is no better way of celebrating than going to a Mexican restaurant on Oahu.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Keeping an eye on the sky as afternoon clouds build in and more pop up showers. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, September 15, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News...
Woman nearly scammed $45K, warns others to learn from it
A Honolulu woman is speaking out after nearly getting scammed for tens of thousands of dollars. She's hoping her story would prevent others from making the same mistake.
Doctors put down dog found shot in Waianae
The Pitbull mix named Nakoa was fighting for his life after he was found shot in Waianae.
Comments / 0