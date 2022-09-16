ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

BEAT OF HAWAII

Guy Fieri Top Hawaii Picks: Open and Shuttered

In Hawaii, it still isn’t unusual to find that businesses, especially restaurants, still have reduced hours or close entirely, either temporarily or permanently, including the two below. First, a much-loved restaurant featured on “Diners, Drive-In and Dives” was among the earlier victims. Dean’s Drive Inn in Kaneohe just went...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise News Roundup (Sept. 19, 2022)

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Our Billy V got to talk to two of the stars ahead of the big night. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report -...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

HAWAII STATE
KHON2

PTWC: No threat to Hawaii from Mexico quake

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A large earthquake struck Mexico on Monday, which generated the possibility of a tsunami for some Pacific areas close to the epicenter. The quake, which struck the coast of Michoacan at 8:05 a.m. Hawaii time, was initially listed as a magnitude 7.5 but was upgraded to a 7.6. Emergency officials at the […]
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Hawaii State
KITV.com

Ex-Maui official, businessman plead guilty for Hawaii bribes

HONOLULU (AP) — A former Maui County official and the Honolulu businessman who paid him $2 million in bribes in exchange for more than $19 million in wastewater contracts each pleaded guilty Monday in one of the largest bribery cases ever prosecuted in Hawaii. Stewart Olani Stant, who was...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Powerful earthquake strikes Mexico, but no tsunami threat to Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A powerful earthquake has struck Mexico, but there’s no tsunami threat to Hawaii, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said. The 7.6-magnitude quake shook Mexico’s Pacific coast around 8:05 a.m. Hawaii time. Tsunami waves were observed closer to the epicenter, but PTWC said a destructive Pacific-wide...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Talk Story Fast Kine: Reef-friendly Landscaping Program

Talk Story Fast Kine: Emma Farden Sharpe Hula Festival. Talk Story Fast Kine: Aloha Island Mart & Punky Aloha. Talk Story Fast Kine: St. Francis Health Care System. In this Talk Story Fast Kine, President and Chief Executive Officer of the St. Francis Health Care System Jerry Correa joins McKenna Maduli to share more about a very special event coming up.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

First permitted Hawaiian structure to be built at Kalaheo High School

KAILUA, HAWAII (KITV4) - Construction began on a new Hawaiian structure at Kalaheo High School in Kailua. It is the first permitted Hale Halawai project on any Dept. of Education campus. Project Coordinator, Tara Gumapac said this was a two-year process. Students and other volunteers are using native Hawaiian techniques...
KAILUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise Mahalo Tour 2022: Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sunrise is live Friday on Hawaii Island as part of their week-long Mahalo Tour across the state. The crew is based in Hilo and will be exploring the island’s issues, culture and history. It’s all part of Sunrise celebrating its 15-year anniversary. The Sunrise Ohana is...
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

After being saved from cancellation, filming for ‘Magnum PI’ underway

Businessman pleads guilty in huge bribery scandal that led to convictions of 3 public officials. Prosecutors say his conviction will send a message that public corruption won’t be tolerated. Monday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. By Jonathan Jared Saupe. Watch “This is Now,” live...
HAWAII STATE
airlinegeeks.com

Trip Report: Hawaiian Airlines from Honolulu to Sydney

When reviewing an airline, it’s easy to focus on what appears to the eyes. Obviously, it includes presentation, comfort and that all-important reliability. After all, airlines exist for the simple reason of rapid transportation at an affordable price. However, as the informed reader is surely aware, airline performance is inseparably dependent on something deeper than what is seen – the inner structure that props up the smiling faces of the flight crew.
HONOLULU, HI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Kidnapping suspect captured after young girl found alive in Hawaii

WAIKOLOA VILLAGE, Hawaii — Police in Hawaii have captured the alleged abductor of 15-year-old Mikella Debina, who was reportedly kidnapped at knifepoint on Friday. Authorities arrested Duncan Kealoha Mahi, 52, Saturday afternoon in connection to the kidnapping. Police found Mahi in Hilo, the same city where Mikella Debina reportedly escaped Saturday morning, according to the Hawaii Tribune-Herald.
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins

Keeping an eye on the sky as afternoon clouds build in and more pop up showers. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, September 15, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News...
HAWAII STATE

