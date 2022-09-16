Read full article on original website
Related
Florida State vying to land two top-150 prospects this week
The Seminoles are looking to add two of the best players in the class to #Tribe23.
WATCH: Oklahoma WR Theo Wease Interview
Oklahoma wide receiver Theo Wease met with the media on Monday night ahead of the Sooners' Week 4 matchup with Kansas State.
Mikey Williams anticipates visiting Jackson State
Mikey Williams says he wants to take a visit to Jackson State. The five-star prospect has been eyeing HBCUs for years. The post Mikey Williams anticipates visiting Jackson State appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Las Vegas police investigating incident in which fan allegedly struck an NFL player
Authorities in Las Vegas are investigating after a fan at a game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Las Vegas Raiders allegedly hit an NFL player.
Comments / 0