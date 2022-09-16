Read full article on original website
"El Grito" celebration honors Mexican Independence Day
EL CENTRO — Families with Mexican heritage celebrated the commemoration of the battle cry for independence on Sept. 17 at Bucklin Park. The “El Grito de Independencia” event was a joint project by the City of El Centro and the México Consulado En Calexico, according to Adriana Nava, Community Services Director with the city of El Centro, who was dressed in traditional Mexican attire.
Calexico City Manager explains cancelled candidate forum
CALEXICO — Calexico City Manager Esperanza Collio Warren explained her reasoning for canceling a candidate forum that was to be held at City Hall during a special meeting of the City Council last Wednesday, September 14. The President and CEO for the Chambers of Commerce For Greater Calexico and...
Yuma Planning and Neighborhood Services Director Announced
The City of Yuma has promoted Alyssa Linville to Director of Planning and Neighborhood Services, Acting City Administrator Jay Simonton has announced. Linville has been with the City for the last nine years, the last three of which she has served as the Assistant Director of Planning and Neighborhood Services.
2 Nurses and Tour Guide Die After Jeep Plunges Off Road Through Colorado’s San Juan Mountains
Disaster on a terrifying stretch of road popular among tourists. With sheer cliffs, hair pin turns and no guardrail, a narrow path through Colorado’s San Juan mountains is known as one of the most dangerous roads in America. Two nurses and their tour guide driver died after their jeep...
Fellowship of Christian Athletes launches first annual Support Banquet
BRAWLEY — Green grass and well-dressed guests surrounded the Stockmen’s Club in anticipation of the first annual Fellowship of Christian Athletes Support Banquet on Saturday, September 17. Cars competed to fill parking spaces near the grand entrance overshadowed by the American flag next to a statue of a cowboy on horseback.
FOE #398 Yuma hosts fundraiser for local school crossguard’s funeral expenses
The Fraternal Order of Eagles #398 Yuma hosted a fundraiser today for the Palmcroft elementary crossguard who died after she was struck by a vehicle while on the job. The post FOE #398 Yuma hosts fundraiser for local school crossguard’s funeral expenses appeared first on KYMA.
Imperial Valley College will host a career fair on September 29
The Imperial Valley College (IVC) will host a career fair for College and University Day that will help students find their future career. The post Imperial Valley College will host a career fair on September 29 appeared first on KYMA.
Multi-million dollar corridor project underway, faster travel from Yuma to San Luis
A major corridor project connecting Somerton and San Luis with State Route 195 and US Highway 95 is underway. The post Multi-million dollar corridor project underway, faster travel from Yuma to San Luis appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma Regional Medical Center sees success with scrub technician program
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says a shortage of technicians is delaying surgical treatments across the nation. In response, local hospitals are starting to recruit and train their own surgical technologists. Recently, in a room filled with plastic wrapped surgical equipment at Yuma Regional Medical Center, Beatriz Santellan laid...
Calexico Council approves soccer field for Cordova Park
CALEXICO — The Calexico City Council unanimously voted to improve the infrastructure at all three of the City’s parks by accessing funds in the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) at its last meeting on Wednesday, September 14. City Staff recommended the improvements to prepare the parks for the upcoming Binational Soccer League Tournament to be held this November.
Guadalupe Diaz-Espinoza Involved in Fatal Motorcycle Collision on State Route 111 [Imperial County, CA]
Semi-Truck Crash near Beal Road Resulted in One Fatality. The deadly incident happened at the southbound State Route 111, north of Beal Road, per initial reports. Furthermore, according to the police, an eastbound 1987 Honda motorcycle traveling on a private dirt road, collided with a 2019 Peterbilt semi-truck for reasons unknown.
Jeep recovered after tumble off cliff that killed tour driver, 2 Arizona women
A 2022 Jeep Gladiator was lifted by a heavy duty tow truck from the canyon floor back to Camp Bird Road on Tuesday afternoon, the day after it slid from the road in an accident that killed its local driver and two women from Arizona who were on a commercial tour.
Nurse, 28, and her aunt, 60, are killed with their driver after their jeep plunged hundreds of feet over a cliff edge seconds after she posted a final picture of 'thrilling' route during off-road tour of Colorado's San Juan Mountains
An aunt and niece were killed along with their tour driver when their jeep fell off the side of a cliff on a notoriously challenging trail in Colorado's San Juan Mountains on Monday. Tourists Diana Robles, 28 and Ofelia Figueroa-Perez, 60, from Yuma, Arizona, and hired driver Don Fehd, 72,...
Vehicles collide on intersection of SR 7 and SR 98
IMPERIAL COUNTY — On September 14, at approximately 0055 hours, 36-year-old male Daniel Emanuel Alderete out of Calexico, CA and his passenger, Janet Coronado, out of Calexico, CA, were traveling on State Route 98 westbound east of State Route 7 in a 2019 Kia Forte. 36-year-old male Joel De...
Brawley PD launches investigation into subject attempting to lure children into vehicle
BRAWLEY — The Brawley Police Department received two calls on Thursday September 15 regarding a subject attempting to lure children into his vehicle. The reported incidents occurred in the afternoon hours near the 600 block of S. Brawley Ave. The subject was described as a heavy-set, Hispanic male, driving...
Calexico, Brawley Cops Warn of Suspect Attempting to Lure Kids into Car
CALEXICO — Both the Calexico and Brawley police departments are advising the public to be vigilant after receiving multiple reports of a man reportedly attempting to lure children into his vehicle. Two such incidents were reported in the 600 block of South Brawley Avenue in Brawley the afternoon of...
Calexico police looking for man stealing license plates
The Calexico Police Department (CPD) said it needs the public's help looking for a man who they say has been stealing license plates around the city. The post Calexico police looking for man stealing license plates appeared first on KYMA.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slight chance of rain along with continued lower temps
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Drier air will continue to spread across the region over the next couple days with clear skies and no rain chances through at least the weekend. Temperatures will remain slightly below normal heading into the weekend before temperatures across south-central Arizona return to near normal readings Sunday and Monday. Slight chances for showers and storms may return to portions of south-central Arizona during the first half of next week.
Feds Take Down Valley-based Meth Ring
CALEXICO — A coordinated multi-state takedown of an Imperial Valley-based methamphetamine distribution and money laundering network, dubbed “Operation Gotham City,” resulted in the arrests of multiple local residents on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The arrests stem from a federal indictment that alleged the group smuggled multi-kilogram quantities of...
