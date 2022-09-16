ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calexico, CA

thedesertreview.com

"El Grito" celebration honors Mexican Independence Day

EL CENTRO — Families with Mexican heritage celebrated the commemoration of the battle cry for independence on Sept. 17 at Bucklin Park. The “El Grito de Independencia” event was a joint project by the City of El Centro and the México Consulado En Calexico, according to Adriana Nava, Community Services Director with the city of El Centro, who was dressed in traditional Mexican attire.
EL CENTRO, CA
thedesertreview.com

Calexico City Manager explains cancelled candidate forum

CALEXICO — Calexico City Manager Esperanza Collio Warren explained her reasoning for canceling a candidate forum that was to be held at City Hall during a special meeting of the City Council last Wednesday, September 14. The President and CEO for the Chambers of Commerce For Greater Calexico and...
CALEXICO, CA
SignalsAZ

Yuma Planning and Neighborhood Services Director Announced

The City of Yuma has promoted Alyssa Linville to Director of Planning and Neighborhood Services, Acting City Administrator Jay Simonton has announced. Linville has been with the City for the last nine years, the last three of which she has served as the Assistant Director of Planning and Neighborhood Services.
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

Fellowship of Christian Athletes launches first annual Support Banquet

BRAWLEY — Green grass and well-dressed guests surrounded the Stockmen’s Club in anticipation of the first annual Fellowship of Christian Athletes Support Banquet on Saturday, September 17. Cars competed to fill parking spaces near the grand entrance overshadowed by the American flag next to a statue of a cowboy on horseback.
BRAWLEY, CA
kawc.org

Yuma Regional Medical Center sees success with scrub technician program

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says a shortage of technicians is delaying surgical treatments across the nation. In response, local hospitals are starting to recruit and train their own surgical technologists. Recently, in a room filled with plastic wrapped surgical equipment at Yuma Regional Medical Center, Beatriz Santellan laid...
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

Calexico Council approves soccer field for Cordova Park

CALEXICO — The Calexico City Council unanimously voted to improve the infrastructure at all three of the City’s parks by accessing funds in the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) at its last meeting on Wednesday, September 14. City Staff recommended the improvements to prepare the parks for the upcoming Binational Soccer League Tournament to be held this November.
CALEXICO, CA
Daily Mail

Nurse, 28, and her aunt, 60, are killed with their driver after their jeep plunged hundreds of feet over a cliff edge seconds after she posted a final picture of 'thrilling' route during off-road tour of Colorado's San Juan Mountains

An aunt and niece were killed along with their tour driver when their jeep fell off the side of a cliff on a notoriously challenging trail in Colorado's San Juan Mountains on Monday. Tourists Diana Robles, 28 and Ofelia Figueroa-Perez, 60, from Yuma, Arizona, and hired driver Don Fehd, 72,...
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

Vehicles collide on intersection of SR 7 and SR 98

IMPERIAL COUNTY — On September 14, at approximately 0055 hours, 36-year-old male Daniel Emanuel Alderete out of Calexico, CA and his passenger, Janet Coronado, out of Calexico, CA, were traveling on State Route 98 westbound east of State Route 7 in a 2019 Kia Forte. 36-year-old male Joel De...
CALEXICO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Calexico, Brawley Cops Warn of Suspect Attempting to Lure Kids into Car

CALEXICO — Both the Calexico and Brawley police departments are advising the public to be vigilant after receiving multiple reports of a man reportedly attempting to lure children into his vehicle. Two such incidents were reported in the 600 block of South Brawley Avenue in Brawley the afternoon of...
CALEXICO, CA
kyma.com

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slight chance of rain along with continued lower temps

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Drier air will continue to spread across the region over the next couple days with clear skies and no rain chances through at least the weekend. Temperatures will remain slightly below normal heading into the weekend before temperatures across south-central Arizona return to near normal readings Sunday and Monday. Slight chances for showers and storms may return to portions of south-central Arizona during the first half of next week.
ARIZONA STATE
holtvilletribune.com

Feds Take Down Valley-based Meth Ring

CALEXICO — A coordinated multi-state takedown of an Imperial Valley-based methamphetamine distribution and money laundering network, dubbed “Operation Gotham City,” resulted in the arrests of multiple local residents on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The arrests stem from a federal indictment that alleged the group smuggled multi-kilogram quantities of...
CALEXICO, CA

