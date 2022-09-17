ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, CT

20-Something Woman Charged After Allowing 14-Year-Old To Drive Her Vehicle In CT, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

A 20-something woman has been charged with risk of injury to a minor after allegedly letting a 14-year-old drive her vehicle.

The incident took place in New Haven County on Friday, Sept. 9 on Cherry Street in Milford.

Rebeca Ducila, age 25, of Lawrenceville, Georiga, was arrested during a reckless driving investigation, said Milford Police.

Police said she was letting a 14-year-old drive her car.

She was charged with risk of injury to a minor and released on a $2,000 bond.

Comments / 12

William Parker
5d ago

This is weird. My supervisor told me that she was afraid of going to New Haven for fear of crime, but I have seen more crime in Milford than New Haven! Lol.

Reply
4
SHARON CALANDRO
4d ago

NOT at the age of 14, that's simply ridiculous!! ITS NOT LIKE SHE'S PRACTICING FOR HER "LEARNING PERMIT" MOST YOUNG PEOPLE WANT TO GROW UP SO QUICKLY HOWEVER, ADULTS SHOULD KNOW BETTER.

Reply
3
Mike
4d ago

Not the worst thing in the world. In 2 years, this adolescent will be able to get their permit. I wouldn’t have allowed it to happen on a busy road or highway, but I don’t think it was worth arresting someone over.

Reply
3
 

IN THIS ARTICLE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

21-Year-Old Passenger Killed In Central Jersey Crash: Police

South Brunswick Police continue to investigate a fatal crash that killed a 21-year-old passenger from Monroe. At 10:32 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, South Brunswick police received multiple 911 calls of an overturned van on Route 130 near Deans Rhode Hall Road. Officers found a 2003 Ford Econoline van had been...
MONROE, CT
Daily Voice

25-Year-Old Killed In 2-Vehicle Roslyn Crash

Police are investigating a fatal early-morning crash near a Long Island intersection. It happened around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20 in Roslyn. A 25-year-old man was operating his motorcycle on Northern Boulevard when he was involved in the crash with a box truck near the intersection of Beech Drive, Nassau County Police said.
ROSLYN, NY
