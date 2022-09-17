20-Something Woman Charged After Allowing 14-Year-Old To Drive Her Vehicle In CT, Police Say

A 20-something woman has been charged with risk of injury to a minor after allegedly letting a 14-year-old drive her vehicle.

The incident took place in New Haven County on Friday, Sept. 9 on Cherry Street in Milford.

Rebeca Ducila, age 25, of Lawrenceville, Georiga, was arrested during a reckless driving investigation, said Milford Police.

Police said she was letting a 14-year-old drive her car.

She was charged with risk of injury to a minor and released on a $2,000 bond.