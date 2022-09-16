ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dave Doeren: "It's About Celebrating Wolfpack Football"

No. 12 NC State head coach Dave Doeren met with the media via Zoom to discuss the Wolfpack’s 27-14 win over Texas Tech and the upcoming game versus Connecticut. NOTE: Click on the video in the player above to watch Doeren’s press conference. Opening Statement. I’d like to...
Aydan White Named ACC Defensive Back of the Week

Cornerback Aydan White has been named the ACC Defensive Back of the Week after his performance in the Pack's win over Texas Tech. This follows up him earning National Defensive Player of the Week honors as well. He became the first NC State corner to record a pair of INTs...
IPS IN 5: Can State Just Push The Button?

Today we discuss NC State's offense and the improvements going forward... is it possible to turn it on quickly or when needed?. To watch this video, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log In. Trial only available to users who have never...
LOCKER ROOM REPORT: Wolfpack Players

No. 16 NC State’s Aydan White, Payton Wilson, and Demie Sumo-Karngbaye met with the media following the No. 16 Wolfpack's 27-14 win over Texas Tech Saturday evening. NOTE: Click on each player’s respective thumbnail to watch each video in the player above. Aydan White. On how the defense...
