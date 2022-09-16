Read full article on original website
The Lucky Moose and The River are two of the three casinos in Nashua, New Hampshire. The River opened in 2016. The Lucky Moose will celebrate its first anniversary next week. Don't picture Foxwoods or Mohegan Sun. It's closer to the Missouri Belle or the Big Muddy Riverboats in the Netflix blockbuster Ozark.
We've got some exciting news for all you spooky season fans out there. Haunted Overload in Lee, New Hampshire, is one of New England's premiere Halloween attractions, and certainly among the most popular. Amongst other accolades, the haunt has "twice been voted one of the top 13 haunted attractions in the country," according to their website.
Lost hunting dog Whiskey found by Maine State Police
YORK (WGME) - A Maine State Police Trooper has rescued a missing hunting dog that stemmed from a recent crash in Ogunquit. Maine State Police say around 8 p.m. Saturday, passing drivers called 911 saying they thought they saw the missing dog, Whiskey, near mile marker 11 on I-95 in York.
New Hampshire Airman receives medal for help saving life during Pelham boating crash
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire Airman received the Air Force Commendation Medal for her quick actions during a boating crash in July on Long Pond in Pelham. Officials said Senior Airman Amy Granfield was on a boat with family and friends when a jet ski crashed into them.
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. A couple weeks ago, I wrote an article recalling the old Newington Mall. It led to another piece in which readers and listeners shared their own memories to help me fill in the blanks. In the article, however, I also mentioned the Seacoast’s current mall, Fox Run, and referred to it as “once great” and “shrinking.”
Lady luck struck again in New Hampshire on Friday night, when someone in Auburn took home the grand prize in the Lucky for Life lottery drawing. The winner takes home a $5.75 million payout overall, after picking the numbers 23-33-34-35-42, and Lucky Ball 14. And after noticing they went with...
The first 56 Bed Bath & Beyond locations to close as part of the chain's strategy to improve its financial footing was announced on Thursday. The retailer announced at the end of August that it had started a "back-to-basics philosophy" that focuses on better serving their customers, driving growth, and delivering business returns. Part of that strategy is the closure of 150 “lower producing” Bed Bath & Beyond stores.
This place is nothing short of breathtaking. Imagine waking up on a Saturday morning at the end of a long work week, stretching your legs, and going out to your own quiet, private deck. As you step out and take in your surroundings, you overlook the treetops, lake, and mountains in the distance, hear the twittering of birds and the sounds of nature all around you, and take in a deep breath of fresh air.
Security guard helps save baby born in New Hampshire hospital parking lot
DOVER, N.H. -- A security guard is being praised for potentially saving a baby's life in the Wentworth-Douglass Hospital parking lot earlier this week. On Friday, the mother and baby were reunited with the security guard to thank him.It was early on Monday when Andy Clark saw an SUV speeding into the hospital's parking lot. "As I approached the vehicle it was pretty clear that something exciting was happening," said Clark. "It was evident that she had just given birth in the vehicle." While it was only a minute or two before medical personnel rushed out, Clark noticed right away that something...
Hannaford to replace Shaw's in Scarborough
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Hannaford announced Monday it will be opening a new store at the Shaw's location in Scarborough that is set to close soon. Shaw's announced in early September its plans to close its Scarborough location at 417 Payne Road. A Shaw's spokesperson said the store's operations would cease around Oct. 8, and its pharmacy would close by Sept. 21.
Runaway Dog from Maine Turnpike Crash Found by Trooper
The last of the hunting dogs that ran from a crash scene on the Maine Turnpike was found safe in the woods along the highway Saturday night. Ten beagle hunting dogs were in a cage in the back of a 2021 Toyota Tacoma pickup Wednesday morning heading northbound when driver William Funkhouser, 38, of Baker, West Virginia fell asleep at the wheel, according to Maine State Police. The Tacoma swerved into the path of a tractor truck and went off the road opening the cage.
Woman dies after 30-foot fall from Scarborough cliff walk
Officials say the woman who fell from a Scarborough cliffside Monday morning has died. Police say Romona Gowens of Georgia fell about 30 feet when a fence she was leaning against broke. Officials say the fall happened in the Prouts Neck area. Gowens' sister, as well as an area fisherman,...
NH Seacoast Region Motorcycle Crashes Seriously Injure 2, Kill 1
A motorcyclist suffered life threatening injuries in a crash on the Spaulding Turnpike Saturday in the second serious motorcycle crash in the region of the weekend. New Hampshire State Police said the driver of a 2016 Harley-Davidson was riding westbound on the Spauldng Turnpike Connector in Rochester near the northbound exit 16 off-ramp from Route 16 around 8:30 p.m. The driver and their passenger crossed the centerline and went off the road on the eastbound side.
Broken fence to blame for fatal accident on Scarborough cliff walk
A Georgia woman who was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after falling about 30 feet from a cliff walk in Scarborough has died. Police say 54-year-old Romona Gowens fell off the cliff walk around 10:30 a.m. Monday. She had been leaning on a fence when it broke. Gowens...
Seal found in Massachusetts town’s fresh-water pond; ‘Let the seal be,’ officials say
A fresh-water pond in one Massachusetts town received an unlikely visitor this week. A seal was discovered Friday morning in Shoe Pond in Beverly, the town’s Animal Control Department wrote in a Facebook post. “Please be advised that Beverly Animal Control and the Beverly Police Department are aware there...
Any artist that performs on the road will tell you that every tour comes with its ups and downs. Whether those be travel woes, venue issues, or something as simple as not having enough time to soundcheck before their set, making your living on the road can be taxing. Lessons are learned along the way by veteran musicians, and no matter how experienced you think you may be, every concert can be proof that there's still more to learn. One of Maine's most famous musicians, Spose, shared a hard lesson he recently learned in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire.
South Berwick man who crashed into lake while fleeing from police faces charges
Police say a man accused of trying to break into a home in Acton ended up crashing his vehicle into a lake on Sunday. The York County Sheriff’s Office says a homeowner saw a man who appeared intoxicated and wearing only underwear on his Ring Doorbell while the home on Langley Shores Drive was unoccupied. Police received the call around 4:45 p.m.
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. This sweet girl was picked up by the York Police recently. She was running down North Village Road. She does not have a microchip or collar. She is being well cared for at the Kittery Animal Hospital.
Audi Hits Tractor Trailer on I-93 in NH, Causing Diesel Spill: Troopers
Diesel spilled over multiple lanes and across a few hundred yards of Interstate 93 in New Hampshire Sunday evening, after an Audi crashed into a tractor trailer, according to State Police. New Hampshire State Police responded at around 8:15 p.m. to the crash in Hooksett, where an Audi hydroplaned and...
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Wednesday crash on Milford Street
MANCHESTER, NH – On September 14, 2022, at approximately 5:20 p.m., Manchester Police Department responded to the intersection of Milford and William streets for a report of a car versus motorcycle collision. Upon arrival, Manchester Police learned that a motorcycle traveling westerly on Milford Street collided with another vehicle...
