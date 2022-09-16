Read full article on original website
Doping-WADA still monitoring Russia ahead of expiration of ban - Banka
SYDNEY, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) are still monitoring testing operations in Russia ahead of the decision on whether to reinstate the country, despite complications caused by the Ukraine war, president Witold Banka said on Tuesday.
Trump's lawyers argue against explaining declassification of Mar-a-Lago documents
Lawyers for Donald Trump pushed back against disclosing information related to the declassification of documents seized last month from the former president's Mar-a-Lago home.
Fear, defiance as fighting rages in Myanmar's north
Anti-coup fighters in Myanmar patrol the smouldering ruins of a burned village after what they say was a reprisal attack by junta troops struggling to crush resistance to last year's military coup. Rare footage obtained by AFP shows a region wracked by violence, and criss-crossed by junta troops, pro-military militias and anti-coup fighters, where internet access is regularly cut by authorities.
