ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
howardcountymd.gov

Final Reminder for Nominations to Serve on La Alianza and LGBTQIA+ Commissions

ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Howard County Executive Calvin Ball today issued a final call for nominations for individuals interested in serving on the County’s LGBTQIA+ and La Alianza Commissions. The two Commissions were proposed by the County Executive and approved by the County Council in July 2022 to promote inclusivity and equity, were approved by the Howard County Council.  
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland DNR 2022 Photo Contest Winners Announced

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the winners of the 2022 Natural Resource Photo Contest, with the grand prize going to David Terao of Silver Spring for his captivating and intricate photo of a jumping spider. This year’s grand prize package includes $500, a Maryland State Park and Trails Passport, a Maryland Natural Resource magazine […]
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MD
Business
Howard County, MD
Business
Local
Maryland Business
City
Ellicott City, MD
Local
Maryland Government
County
Howard County, MD
Howard County, MD
Government
Columbia, MD
Government
City
Columbia, MD
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Laurel, MD (Photos and Maps)

In search of the best restaurants in Laurel, MD? Look no further! From pizza joints to Mexican restaurants, these 13 establishments are sure to satisfy your cravings. So grab a friend or family member and get ready to explore all that Laurel has to offer. Bon appetit!. 1. Mango’s Grill...
LAUREL, MD
Maryland Reporter

Cox and Moore campaigns heat up as early voting nears

ANNAPOLIS—With just weeks before Maryland voters go to the polls and days before mail-in voting begins, Democratic nominee Wes Moore and his Republican opponent, Dan Cox, have begun campaigning in earnest after being relatively dormant over the past month. Each made courtesy appearances at the Maryland State Fair, a...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Executive#Innovation#Linus Business#Ceo Co Founder
Nottingham MD

Maryland Restaurant Week kicks off for third year

BALTIMORE, MD—It’s back! Maryland Restaurant Week kicked off its third year on Friday, September 16th. For ten days, Maryland Restaurant Week brings all counties and all restaurants together to celebrate and support the restaurant industry. The dining public is invited to enjoy Maryland Restaurant Week-specific specials September 16...
foxbaltimore.com

WHY: Colorful Sunrises & Sunsets in Maryland Lately?

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Have you noticed our beautiful sunrises and sunsets last week and especially this weekend?. Here's a photo I took on Friday evening of the gorgeous red sunset over Anne Arundel County. The reason for those extra-colorful sunrises and sunsets and milky, hazy skies during the day is because of wildfires all the way out in California. The smoke from those intense western fires is wafting east across the entire country on the jet stream (or highway of winds in the upper atmosphere streaming across the United States).
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Washington

Maryland Fire and EMS Task Force to Help Hurricane Fiona Victims in Puerto Rico

A search and rescue team from the D.C. area is expected to head to Puerto Rico on Monday to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona. Maryland Task Force 1 includes Fire and EMS members from Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties. Thirty-five members of the task force were supposed to arrive a day earlier but could not secure a flight because of the weather. As of Monday afternoon, they were set to leave on a plane chartered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
CBS Baltimore

AG releases names of domestic violence suspect killed by Anne Arundel County police, officers

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Attorney General on Monday released the name of a domestic violence suspect who was shot and killed by Anne Arundel County police over the weekend, as well as the names of the five officers who were present at the shooting.Anthony Hopkins Sr., a 48-year-old Harwood resident, was shot by police Saturday about 2:30 a.m., according to the Maryland Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division.Only the first initial and last name of the involved Anne Arundel County police officers were released: Cpl. Z. Devers, a 9 1/2-year veteran; Cpl. K. Slayton, a 9 1/2-year veteran; Cpl. B. Dehn,...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

17th Annual H Street Festival in DC draws thousands

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Thousands of people headed to Northeast D.C. on Saturday for the 17th Annual H Street Festival. “H Street Festival is one of the most vibrant days in D.C. There’s just so much life and joy and talent,” said artist Mina Karimi. DC News Now was among dozens of participants and […]
WASHINGTON, DC
chesapeakefamily.com

Campfires and Wagon Rides in Maryland

Campfires and wagon rides in Maryland are staples of a fall experience. Friends and family sitting around a campfire singing songs, telling stories and toasting marshmallows is a lot of fun and creates memories. As evening temperatures cool a few local parks and farms are offering public rentals of campfire rings and in some cases, even wagon rides. Make sure to reserve your date in advance at the following sites.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Summer Heat Hanging On; Slight Chance Of Storms In Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We keep the temps above average for the new work week. Heat and humidity will make it feel summer like with the Muggy Meter in the "sticky" category. High temps will be some 10 degrees above average this afternoon. The O's are back in town and...
MARYLAND STATE
Fox News

Maryland high schools put football on hold following game-ending fight: 'Abhorrent and unacceptable'

Football is temporarily suspended at two Maryland high schools after a large brawl broke out during a game Friday night, leading to additional fights with injuries. The Gaithersburg Trojans were hosting the Northwest Jaguars when players on the field began fighting during the third quarter, FOX 5 DC reported. Officials ended the game early and declared Northwest, who was up 14-0, as the winner. Both schools are in the Montgomery County Public Schools district.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy