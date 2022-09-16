Read full article on original website
howardcountymd.gov
Final Reminder for Nominations to Serve on La Alianza and LGBTQIA+ Commissions
ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Howard County Executive Calvin Ball today issued a final call for nominations for individuals interested in serving on the County’s LGBTQIA+ and La Alianza Commissions. The two Commissions were proposed by the County Executive and approved by the County Council in July 2022 to promote inclusivity and equity, were approved by the Howard County Council.
MARC suspends some train service between Baltimore and D.C. for two weeks
Passengers who rely on MARC train service between Baltimore and Washington D.C. will have to make some changes to their morning commute.
Maryland Reporter Voters Guide: Anne Arundel County
This is an updated list of candidates for local and state offices in Montgomery County as of Sept. 14. Here are voter guides for other candidates on the ballot. Other voter guides from other publications will be linked when they are updated for the general election. The general election is...
Maryland DNR 2022 Photo Contest Winners Announced
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the winners of the 2022 Natural Resource Photo Contest, with the grand prize going to David Terao of Silver Spring for his captivating and intricate photo of a jumping spider. This year’s grand prize package includes $500, a Maryland State Park and Trails Passport, a Maryland Natural Resource magazine […]
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Laurel, MD (Photos and Maps)
In search of the best restaurants in Laurel, MD? Look no further! From pizza joints to Mexican restaurants, these 13 establishments are sure to satisfy your cravings. So grab a friend or family member and get ready to explore all that Laurel has to offer. Bon appetit!. 1. Mango’s Grill...
Wbaltv.com
Historic high school turns into cultural center for Harriet Tubman, Black community
COLUMBIA, Md. — A new tribute to Harriet Tubman opens this weekend in Howard County. What once was a school for Black people is now a museum. After 25 years of hard work, the cultural center is ready. The museum is housed in the old Harriet Tubman High School, which was founded in 1948 as Howard County's only all-Black high school.
Cox and Moore campaigns heat up as early voting nears
ANNAPOLIS—With just weeks before Maryland voters go to the polls and days before mail-in voting begins, Democratic nominee Wes Moore and his Republican opponent, Dan Cox, have begun campaigning in earnest after being relatively dormant over the past month. Each made courtesy appearances at the Maryland State Fair, a...
Women-only gym grows safe space with move to new home in Prince George’s County
FORESTVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — One of the only women-only gyms in Prince George’s County, Her Flex Fitness, has more to offer in a bigger space. In any size space, owner Samaiyah Williams’ goal is to provide a safe place for women. “This allows women to be selfish and in the healthy kind of […]
Baltimore Safe Streets administration changing hands beginning this fall
Mayor Scott announced, starting next month Safe Streets, the city's leading violence intervention program will begin shifting administration of its 10 locations to two local organizations.
Nottingham MD
Maryland Restaurant Week kicks off for third year
BALTIMORE, MD—It’s back! Maryland Restaurant Week kicked off its third year on Friday, September 16th. For ten days, Maryland Restaurant Week brings all counties and all restaurants together to celebrate and support the restaurant industry. The dining public is invited to enjoy Maryland Restaurant Week-specific specials September 16...
foxbaltimore.com
WHY: Colorful Sunrises & Sunsets in Maryland Lately?
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Have you noticed our beautiful sunrises and sunsets last week and especially this weekend?. Here's a photo I took on Friday evening of the gorgeous red sunset over Anne Arundel County. The reason for those extra-colorful sunrises and sunsets and milky, hazy skies during the day is because of wildfires all the way out in California. The smoke from those intense western fires is wafting east across the entire country on the jet stream (or highway of winds in the upper atmosphere streaming across the United States).
NBC Washington
Maryland Fire and EMS Task Force to Help Hurricane Fiona Victims in Puerto Rico
A search and rescue team from the D.C. area is expected to head to Puerto Rico on Monday to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona. Maryland Task Force 1 includes Fire and EMS members from Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties. Thirty-five members of the task force were supposed to arrive a day earlier but could not secure a flight because of the weather. As of Monday afternoon, they were set to leave on a plane chartered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County business owner sentenced to prison for fraudulently obtaining federally insured loans
BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore County business owner has been sentenced to federal prison for fraudulently obtaining federally insured loans to sell two Baltimore properties he owned. U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett sentenced Philip Abramowitz, 50, of Pikesville, to one year in federal prison and one year of home detention,...
AG releases names of domestic violence suspect killed by Anne Arundel County police, officers
BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Attorney General on Monday released the name of a domestic violence suspect who was shot and killed by Anne Arundel County police over the weekend, as well as the names of the five officers who were present at the shooting.Anthony Hopkins Sr., a 48-year-old Harwood resident, was shot by police Saturday about 2:30 a.m., according to the Maryland Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division.Only the first initial and last name of the involved Anne Arundel County police officers were released: Cpl. Z. Devers, a 9 1/2-year veteran; Cpl. K. Slayton, a 9 1/2-year veteran; Cpl. B. Dehn,...
17th Annual H Street Festival in DC draws thousands
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Thousands of people headed to Northeast D.C. on Saturday for the 17th Annual H Street Festival. “H Street Festival is one of the most vibrant days in D.C. There’s just so much life and joy and talent,” said artist Mina Karimi. DC News Now was among dozens of participants and […]
Bay Net
IID Investigating Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting in Anne Arundel County
UPDATE – The Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General has identified the decedent and involved officers in the fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred on September 17 in Anne Arundel County. The decedent has been identified as 48-year-old Anthony Hopkins, Sr., of Harwood, Maryland. The involved...
New Regulation at Anne Arundel County Public Schools
Anne Arundel County Superintendent Mark Bettel sent a letter out to families stating after some disruptions in the first couple weeks of school, there will be new rules for sporting events.
chesapeakefamily.com
Campfires and Wagon Rides in Maryland
Campfires and wagon rides in Maryland are staples of a fall experience. Friends and family sitting around a campfire singing songs, telling stories and toasting marshmallows is a lot of fun and creates memories. As evening temperatures cool a few local parks and farms are offering public rentals of campfire rings and in some cases, even wagon rides. Make sure to reserve your date in advance at the following sites.
foxbaltimore.com
Summer Heat Hanging On; Slight Chance Of Storms In Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We keep the temps above average for the new work week. Heat and humidity will make it feel summer like with the Muggy Meter in the "sticky" category. High temps will be some 10 degrees above average this afternoon. The O's are back in town and...
Maryland high schools put football on hold following game-ending fight: 'Abhorrent and unacceptable'
Football is temporarily suspended at two Maryland high schools after a large brawl broke out during a game Friday night, leading to additional fights with injuries. The Gaithersburg Trojans were hosting the Northwest Jaguars when players on the field began fighting during the third quarter, FOX 5 DC reported. Officials ended the game early and declared Northwest, who was up 14-0, as the winner. Both schools are in the Montgomery County Public Schools district.
