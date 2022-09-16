Read full article on original website
Ukraine marches farther into liberated lands, separatist calls for urgent referendum
IZIUM, Ukraine, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine said its troops have marched farther east into territory recently abandoned by Russia, paving the way for a potential assault on Moscow's occupation forces in the Donbas region as Kyiv seeks more Western arms.
Oil prices steady as prospect of Fed hikes may curb fuel demand
SINGAPORE, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday, after rising in the previous session, on concerns that interest rate hikes in the United States to tame inflation will curb economic growth and fuel demand in the world's biggest crude consumer.
Trump mocks Biden for 14th row seating at Queen’s funeral: ‘Location is everything’
Donald Trump mocked Joe Biden on Monday for his 14th-row seating assignment at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service in Windsor Castle.“This is what’s happened to America in just two short years. No respect!” the former president wrote on Truth Social on Monday. “However, a good time for our President to get to know the leaders of certain Third World countries.”“In Real Estate, like in Politics and in Life, LOCATION IS EVERYTHING,” Mr Trump added.President Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden arrived in London over the weekend to pay their respects during the Queen’s memorials.“Our hearts go out to...
