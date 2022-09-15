Read full article on original website
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Back-to-work barometer falls short of measuring up to reality as offices fill up
There’s good news for Manhattan office landlords: Physical building occupancy rose to 46.6% for the seven-day period ending Sept. 14, according to the much-followed Kastle Systems Back-to-Work Barometer. The post-Labor Day jump was a huge increase over Kastle’s tally of 38% from the previous week – and a quantum...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
A street in East Harlem was just renamed after this iconic actress
A portion of 101st Street between Third and Lexington Avenues in East Harlem will forever be known as Cicely Tyson Way, after the iconic actress, the first Black woman to star in a recurring role in a dramatic television series. Tyson, who passed away at the age of 96 on...
It’s ‘destroying the block’: Former NYC agency building is a North Shore eyesore
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sidewalk scaffolding looms over most of Stuyvesant Place between Hamilton Avenue and Wall Street. It’s done so for the better part of a decade. The green structure, marked with a Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) label, sits in front of what used to be the city Department of Health’s district health center in St. George. Mayor Fiorello La Guardia laid the building’s cornerstone in 1936.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
An immersive Claude Monet experience coming to NYC this fall
Claude Monet’s gorgeous impressionist florals will bloom on Wall Street this fall. “Monet’s Garden The Immersive Experience” is opening in November at the historic Seamen’s Bank Building on Wall Street, bringing the famous artist’s masterpieces to the heart of the Financial District. It’s one of...
brickunderground.com
From Brooklyn Heights to the UWS: After years of renting, we realized we could buy and be near Central Park
When a "for sale" sign went up on the building where Susie Mann and her husband John were renting, they decided to buy—and realized there were more affordable options on the UWS than in their Brooklyn Heights neighborhood. They're thrilled with their quiet, low-key building. Here's their story. I...
Experts judge best bagel in New York at Brooklyn’s BagelFest
Where can you find the best bagel in New York? The experts were at Bagelfest in Brooklyn Saturday to answer that question.
Now you can bag a (relative) bargain on NYC's Billionaire's Row! Thompson Hotel is offering 554 square feet one-bed apartments on prized Manhattan street for 'JUST' $1.3million
A Manhattan hotel located on one of the priciest stretches of land in the world - nicknamed 'Billionaire's Row' - is now offering apartments that are priced far lower than their neighbors, but still in the millions. The ONE11 Residences at the Thompson Hotel went on sale on Thursday offering...
NewsTimes
Jazzed-Up Home Where Billie Holiday Once Lived Available for $14M
The home where jazz legend Billie Holiday may have sung in the shower has now been transformed into a huge, modern townhouse. It's also available for $13,995,000. “Lady Day” spent her days in apartment 1B when the Upper West Side building in New York City was divided into multiple units.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
8 dating issues only New Yorkers understand
On its best days, New York City practically writes its own love stories. Every coffee line, park bench, or crosswalk on a sunny afternoon feels like it could usher in your own modern fairy tale. Sadly, it can’t be like this in the city 24/7, especially when it comes to finding love.
A giant new Target store is opening in the Bronx next month
Just a bit over a month since announcing the opening of a new location in Soho, Target made public its plans to debut a giant store in the Bronx at 215 East Fordham Road by Valentine Avenue. The 21,000-square-foot space is scheduled to officially open to the public on October...
TravelPulse
Newark Airport Is Not Considered a NYC Airport Anymore
No, Newark-Liberty International Airport is not closing. Nor is it moving from New Jersey. Nor is it changing its name. And it isn’t even losing its airport code of EWR. It is, however, losing its status as a ‘New York City’ airport. Due to new standards being...
northforker.com
Dream Day: We went to Brooklyn just to eat
We simply love the fresh homemade pasta at Lilia in Williamsburg, but get that reservation in early. | Photo Credit: Lilia. 7 A.M. Since this will be a full day of eating, we’re kicking it off with some seriously excellent coffee. Yafa Café, located in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park, has Yemeni roots offering ethically sourced coffee, sweets, foods and spices. Although the menu includes your regular cold brews, lattes, espressos and more, you’ll want to lean into their specialty coffees and teas that are truly special. The Cardamom Brown Sugar Latte with espresso, steamed milk and cardamom-infused brown sugar is like nothing you’ve ever tasted. Order the shakshuka, a poached egg dish, which is authentic and aromatic. (4415 4th Ave.)
What Can a New York Restaurant Do if You Don’t Pay For Your Meal?
Has it ever happened to you? You sat down to have a meal, you enjoyed it and then you went for your wallet and had one of the following happen to you? Maybe you didn't have your wallet? Maybe the $20's that you thought you had in your pocket were really singles?
The Jewish Press
Antisemitic Hate in Borough Park, Brooklyn
Antisemitism is alive and well in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Borough Park, one of several Hasidic neighborhoods in New York City that has seen a rise in such attacks. This weekend, a woman came up behind a Hasidic man walking down the street and slapped his hat off of his head.
therealdeal.com
Fisher Brothers scion Arnold Fisher dead at 89
Arnold Fisher, second-generation scion of a century-old New York City real estate dynasty, died on Sunday at 89. Arnold helped manage his family’s eponymous firm, Fisher Brothers, through New York City’s development boom in the 1980s, and led the construction of more than 15 million square feet of commercial and residential property, according to the company, including four office towers in Midtown.
nypressnews.com
NYC Republican Senate candidate slams borough he wants to represent: ‘I hate f—ing Brooklyn’
ALBANY — A Republican ex-cop running to represent parts of south Brooklyn in the state Senate prefers Cape Cod to Kensington. GOP hopeful Vito LaBella had some choice words for his home borough in a video posted online last year showing off a landscaping project at his Massachusetts summer house.
brickunderground.com
Need a lease guarantor for a NYC apartment? Here are three things you should know in advance
If you’re want to rent in New York City and your income doesn’t meet a landlord's steep income requirement—which is typically an annual salary of 40 times the monthly rent—you may have no choice but to get a guarantor. However it’s important to know exactly what that means for you as the renter.
Bikers, people on illegal mopeds spotted disrupting traffic all over NYC
NEW YORK -- Hundreds of bikers and people on illegal mopeds were seen disturbing traffic on the Upper West Side on Sunday afternoon.Video shows them on Amsterdam Avenue at 98th Street, but CBS2 has learned they were spotted across the city, starting in Chelsea.Police said the group also blocked traffic on the Willis Avenue Bridge in the Bronx.People who work nearby described what they saw."They were stopping trucks, horses, pedestrians, walking," Avery Prince said. "There was a regular bike with one wheel. The front wheel was off. He was just wheeling it.""They was not in the bike lane. They take the whole street. They take actually both way of the street. This is two-way street. The whole street was full of bike, so basically the car stopped until all these guys go by and it take them at least 10 minutes to go by," said Marcos Emad, manager at Chelsea Square Restaurant.There were no reports of injuries or arrests.
fox40jackson.com
Zeldin vows to fire liberal Manhattan DA on ‘day one,’ rips Hochul’s cashless bail support: ‘Save this state’
Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor in New York, vowed on Sunday to fire liberal Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on his first day in office and reiterated criticism of his opponent, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, for standing by the state’s controversial bail reform law. “Democrats –...
Jersey City cites homeowner who is advertising ‘ultimate’ bed and breakfast, spa and event space
A one-family home on a quiet Jersey City street tucked between Kennedy Boulevard and West Side Avenue has been cited as an illegal bed-and-breakfast, Airbnb, spa and commercial event venue space, city officials said. After receiving complaints from the community, an investigation by the city’s Division of Quality of Life...
