New York City, NY

Back-to-work barometer falls short of measuring up to reality as offices fill up

There’s good news for Manhattan office landlords: Physical building occupancy rose to 46.6% for the seven-day period ending Sept. 14, according to the much-followed Kastle Systems Back-to-Work Barometer. The post-Labor Day jump was a huge increase over Kastle’s tally of 38% from the previous week – and a quantum...
MANHATTAN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

A street in East Harlem was just renamed after this iconic actress

A portion of 101st Street between Third and Lexington Avenues in East Harlem will forever be known as Cicely Tyson Way, after the iconic actress, the first Black woman to star in a recurring role in a dramatic television series. Tyson, who passed away at the age of 96 on...
MANHATTAN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

It’s ‘destroying the block’: Former NYC agency building is a North Shore eyesore

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sidewalk scaffolding looms over most of Stuyvesant Place between Hamilton Avenue and Wall Street. It’s done so for the better part of a decade. The green structure, marked with a Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) label, sits in front of what used to be the city Department of Health’s district health center in St. George. Mayor Fiorello La Guardia laid the building’s cornerstone in 1936.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

An immersive Claude Monet experience coming to NYC this fall

Claude Monet’s gorgeous impressionist florals will bloom on Wall Street this fall. “Monet’s Garden The Immersive Experience” is opening in November at the historic Seamen’s Bank Building on Wall Street, bringing the famous artist’s masterpieces to the heart of the Financial District. It’s one of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Manhattan, NY
Real Estate
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Real Estate
Daily Mail

Now you can bag a (relative) bargain on NYC's Billionaire's Row! Thompson Hotel is offering 554 square feet one-bed apartments on prized Manhattan street for 'JUST' $1.3million

A Manhattan hotel located on one of the priciest stretches of land in the world - nicknamed 'Billionaire's Row' - is now offering apartments that are priced far lower than their neighbors, but still in the millions. The ONE11 Residences at the Thompson Hotel went on sale on Thursday offering...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

8 dating issues only New Yorkers understand

On its best days, New York City practically writes its own love stories. Every coffee line, park bench, or crosswalk on a sunny afternoon feels like it could usher in your own modern fairy tale. Sadly, it can’t be like this in the city 24/7, especially when it comes to finding love.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TravelPulse

Newark Airport Is Not Considered a NYC Airport Anymore

No, Newark-Liberty International Airport is not closing. Nor is it moving from New Jersey. Nor is it changing its name. And it isn’t even losing its airport code of EWR. It is, however, losing its status as a ‘New York City’ airport. Due to new standards being...
NEWARK, NJ
northforker.com

Dream Day: We went to Brooklyn just to eat

We simply love the fresh homemade pasta at Lilia in Williamsburg, but get that reservation in early. | Photo Credit: Lilia. 7 A.M. Since this will be a full day of eating, we’re kicking it off with some seriously excellent coffee. Yafa Café, located in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park, has Yemeni roots offering ethically sourced coffee, sweets, foods and spices. Although the menu includes your regular cold brews, lattes, espressos and more, you’ll want to lean into their specialty coffees and teas that are truly special. The Cardamom Brown Sugar Latte with espresso, steamed milk and cardamom-infused brown sugar is like nothing you’ve ever tasted. Order the shakshuka, a poached egg dish, which is authentic and aromatic. (4415 4th Ave.)
BROOKLYN, NY
The Jewish Press

Antisemitic Hate in Borough Park, Brooklyn

Antisemitism is alive and well in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Borough Park, one of several Hasidic neighborhoods in New York City that has seen a rise in such attacks. This weekend, a woman came up behind a Hasidic man walking down the street and slapped his hat off of his head.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Fisher Brothers scion Arnold Fisher dead at 89

Arnold Fisher, second-generation scion of a century-old New York City real estate dynasty, died on Sunday at 89. Arnold helped manage his family’s eponymous firm, Fisher Brothers, through New York City’s development boom in the 1980s, and led the construction of more than 15 million square feet of commercial and residential property, according to the company, including four office towers in Midtown.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Bikers, people on illegal mopeds spotted disrupting traffic all over NYC

NEW YORK -- Hundreds of bikers and people on illegal mopeds were seen disturbing traffic on the Upper West Side on Sunday afternoon.Video shows them on Amsterdam Avenue at 98th Street, but CBS2 has learned they were spotted across the city, starting in Chelsea.Police said the group also blocked traffic on the Willis Avenue Bridge in the Bronx.People who work nearby described what they saw."They were stopping trucks, horses, pedestrians, walking," Avery Prince said. "There was a regular bike with one wheel. The front wheel was off. He was just wheeling it.""They was not in the bike lane. They take the whole street. They take actually both way of the street. This is two-way street. The whole street was full of bike, so basically the car stopped until all these guys go by and it take them at least 10 minutes to go by," said Marcos Emad, manager at Chelsea Square Restaurant.There were no reports of injuries or arrests.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

