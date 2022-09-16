BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Market at Pepper Place in Birmingham was flooded with customers on Saturday and a local farmer believes it’s so they can save money on produce. “We’ve been very busy and due to inflation, I think we’re having a lot more shoppers here shopping and buying local because our prices are better than the grocery stores,” said Torie Spinks with Spinks Farm.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO