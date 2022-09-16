ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
comebacktown.com

No more Fox in Birmingham hen house

I write this column on Tuesday, September 19th. Tomorrow I will attend a Celebration of Life service for Albert Fox deFuniak, III, a man you may never have met, but who’s had a major impact on your life in Birmingham. Fox deFuniak answered a question for me that I’ve...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

30 must-try cheap eats for under $10 in Birmingham

Sometimes life gets so busy you need a week of just dining out, which can be expensive. Don’t worry because we’ve gathered some of the cheapest eats in Birmingham where the tastes are just as phenomenal as the price. 1. Karam’s Restaurant. The latest African cuisine here...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Shoppers purchasing produce at Birmingham farmer’s market to avoid high grocery store costs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Market at Pepper Place in Birmingham was flooded with customers on Saturday and a local farmer believes it’s so they can save money on produce. “We’ve been very busy and due to inflation, I think we’re having a lot more shoppers here shopping and buying local because our prices are better than the grocery stores,” said Torie Spinks with Spinks Farm.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Business
Birmingham, AL
Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Birmingham, AL
Food & Drinks
Local
Alabama Food & Drinks
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Business
wbrc.com

Into the Streets Day of Service at UAB on Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Volunteers came out to clean, educate, assist and improve the community through acts of service on Saturday at the University of Alabama, Birmingham. UAB students, faculty and staff come together twice a year for Into the Streets. Since the inaugural event in 1999, officials say volunteers have cleaned, organized, improved, and repaired areas throughout the city.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Black Girls Dream Big During Conference in Birmingham

Hundreds of visitors from Birmingham and surrounding areas attended the Black Girls Dream Conference held this weekend which included the Journey Dream Village in Kelly Ingram Park. The conference featured a number of sessions and panels about civics, social justice, health, and professional development. The brainchild of The Southern Black...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

All white ‘chic picnic’, Dîner en Blanc returns to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The most elegant picnic was once again a showstopper in Birmingham!. Dîner en Blanc, an all-white picnic in a secret location each year, was at Railroad Park Saturday night. It was the third year the event was hosted in Birmingham to a sold-out crowd. Organizers...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

6 Birmingham-area restaurants to grab a good breakfast

Birmingham suffered a major blow to its culinary scene this month. The beloved Bogue’s Restaurant shut its doors after 84 years. The iconic eatery, known for its breakfast offerings and Miss Ella’s sweet rolls, first opened its doors in downtown Birmingham in 1938. No restaurant can replace the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Deserts#Control Systems#Robotics#Food Drink#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Kroger Delivery#Kroger Com
wbrc.com

Major crash closes lanes on I-20/59 in Jefferson Co.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash closed all lanes on I-20/59 EB at Exit 104: McAshan Drive in Jefferson County early Monday morning, according to ALGO Traffic crews. It happened around 3:51 a.m. No word on injuries or how many vehicles were involved. Traffic was backed up for miles...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa agency provides food pantry to feed families

COTTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa’s One Place is teaming up with Cottondale Elementary School to put food on the table for those in need. The family resource center hosted a food pantry event Friday to help folks feed their families. Dawn Stacey and her husband are from Moundville. They are among dozens who showed up […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wbrc.com

New owners and new plans for Crestwood Festival Center

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New owners and new plans for the Crestwood Festival Center, or what you may remember as the Crestwood Mall. CityWide properties bought the shopping center for $9.3 million, and the owner said he fell in love with this property the first time he saw it. The...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Emergency rooms around Ala. are full

Shelby Co. Humane Society at capacity SOURCE: Shelby County Humane. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Grist

The tragedy of North Birmingham

This story was originally published by ProPublica. By the spring of 2020, the century-old industrial plant on Birmingham’s 35th Avenue was literally falling apart. Chunks of the metal doors fronting several of the 1,800-degree ovens — which heat coal to produce a fuel called coke — had broken off and tumbled to the ground.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Inflation hitting the Alabama State Fair

The Alabama State Fair is back in Birmingham. Opening night was Friday. Staples like the Ferris wheel returned and creatures from their latest attraction, Jurassic Kingdom, are around the corner to greet fair goers. Also new this year are higher prices. "I mean it could have been a little bit...
ALABAMA STATE
birminghammommy.com

Fall Festivals and Special Events In Birmingham

Fall-llelujah!! Who is ready for some serious fall fun!?! And this list? It’s just the beginning! Here’s your rundown on all the festivals and special events happening around Birmingham this fall!. Fall Festivals and Special Events In Birmingham. St George Middle Eastern Food Festival. Experience a wide variety...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Homicides up nearly 40% in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Homicides are up nearly 40 percent in Birmingham compared to this time last year. In September 2021, there had only been 73 murders by this time. So far this year, 102 people have been killed in Birmingham. Birmingham Police were able to arrest four different suspects...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy