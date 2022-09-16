Read full article on original website
Alabama Mother Disappears After Stranger Asks Her To Braid His Daughters' HairThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Hoover Girls Win Miss Iron City TitlesP3 StrategiesHoover, AL
comebacktown.com
No more Fox in Birmingham hen house
I write this column on Tuesday, September 19th. Tomorrow I will attend a Celebration of Life service for Albert Fox deFuniak, III, a man you may never have met, but who’s had a major impact on your life in Birmingham. Fox deFuniak answered a question for me that I’ve...
Bham Now
30 must-try cheap eats for under $10 in Birmingham
Sometimes life gets so busy you need a week of just dining out, which can be expensive. Don’t worry because we’ve gathered some of the cheapest eats in Birmingham where the tastes are just as phenomenal as the price. 1. Karam’s Restaurant. The latest African cuisine here...
wbrc.com
Shoppers purchasing produce at Birmingham farmer’s market to avoid high grocery store costs
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Market at Pepper Place in Birmingham was flooded with customers on Saturday and a local farmer believes it’s so they can save money on produce. “We’ve been very busy and due to inflation, I think we’re having a lot more shoppers here shopping and buying local because our prices are better than the grocery stores,” said Torie Spinks with Spinks Farm.
City of Tuscaloosa Threatens to Close Bars, Arrest Owners and Staff for Overcrowding
The city of Tuscaloosa is ready to take drastic steps to prevent overcrowding in its bars, including closing businesses for 24 hours and arresting staff, city attorney Scott Holmes said in a letter last week. In a letter dated September 16th, Holmes said just a few weeks into this college...
wbrc.com
Into the Streets Day of Service at UAB on Saturday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Volunteers came out to clean, educate, assist and improve the community through acts of service on Saturday at the University of Alabama, Birmingham. UAB students, faculty and staff come together twice a year for Into the Streets. Since the inaugural event in 1999, officials say volunteers have cleaned, organized, improved, and repaired areas throughout the city.
birminghamtimes.com
Black Girls Dream Big During Conference in Birmingham
Hundreds of visitors from Birmingham and surrounding areas attended the Black Girls Dream Conference held this weekend which included the Journey Dream Village in Kelly Ingram Park. The conference featured a number of sessions and panels about civics, social justice, health, and professional development. The brainchild of The Southern Black...
wbrc.com
All white ‘chic picnic’, Dîner en Blanc returns to Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The most elegant picnic was once again a showstopper in Birmingham!. Dîner en Blanc, an all-white picnic in a secret location each year, was at Railroad Park Saturday night. It was the third year the event was hosted in Birmingham to a sold-out crowd. Organizers...
6 Birmingham-area restaurants to grab a good breakfast
Birmingham suffered a major blow to its culinary scene this month. The beloved Bogue’s Restaurant shut its doors after 84 years. The iconic eatery, known for its breakfast offerings and Miss Ella’s sweet rolls, first opened its doors in downtown Birmingham in 1938. No restaurant can replace the...
wbrc.com
Major crash closes lanes on I-20/59 in Jefferson Co.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash closed all lanes on I-20/59 EB at Exit 104: McAshan Drive in Jefferson County early Monday morning, according to ALGO Traffic crews. It happened around 3:51 a.m. No word on injuries or how many vehicles were involved. Traffic was backed up for miles...
CBS 42 House Calls: Potentially severe flu season
This week, Dr. Celeste discusses the symptoms of shingles as well as a potentially severe flu season.
wbrc.com
‘Please adopt or foster’: Shelby Co. Humane putting dogs outside because they are full
SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Referring to the situation as a ‘shelter emergency,’ leaders at the Shelby County Humane Society said they are so full of dogs they are having to put kennels outside. Shelby Humane posted on Facebook, “We are having to put dogs in kennels outside...
Tuscaloosa agency provides food pantry to feed families
COTTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa’s One Place is teaming up with Cottondale Elementary School to put food on the table for those in need. The family resource center hosted a food pantry event Friday to help folks feed their families. Dawn Stacey and her husband are from Moundville. They are among dozens who showed up […]
wbrc.com
New owners and new plans for Crestwood Festival Center
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New owners and new plans for the Crestwood Festival Center, or what you may remember as the Crestwood Mall. CityWide properties bought the shopping center for $9.3 million, and the owner said he fell in love with this property the first time he saw it. The...
wbrc.com
Emergency rooms around Ala. are full
Shelby Co. Humane Society at capacity SOURCE: Shelby County Humane. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama.
Bham Now
53 New & Coming Soon Home Listings across Birmingham—Sept. 16-18
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 53 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Brian Boehm at 205-238-8154 or...
The tragedy of North Birmingham
This story was originally published by ProPublica. By the spring of 2020, the century-old industrial plant on Birmingham’s 35th Avenue was literally falling apart. Chunks of the metal doors fronting several of the 1,800-degree ovens — which heat coal to produce a fuel called coke — had broken off and tumbled to the ground.
ABC 33/40 News
Inflation hitting the Alabama State Fair
The Alabama State Fair is back in Birmingham. Opening night was Friday. Staples like the Ferris wheel returned and creatures from their latest attraction, Jurassic Kingdom, are around the corner to greet fair goers. Also new this year are higher prices. "I mean it could have been a little bit...
birminghammommy.com
Fall Festivals and Special Events In Birmingham
Fall-llelujah!! Who is ready for some serious fall fun!?! And this list? It’s just the beginning! Here’s your rundown on all the festivals and special events happening around Birmingham this fall!. Fall Festivals and Special Events In Birmingham. St George Middle Eastern Food Festival. Experience a wide variety...
wbrc.com
Homicides up nearly 40% in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Homicides are up nearly 40 percent in Birmingham compared to this time last year. In September 2021, there had only been 73 murders by this time. So far this year, 102 people have been killed in Birmingham. Birmingham Police were able to arrest four different suspects...
Huffman High School students construct tiny home for family in need
A group of Huffman High School students are learning how to become future architects and construction workers and are giving back to the community.
