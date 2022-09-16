‘The Return Of Tanya Tucker – Featuring Brandi Carlile’ Trailer: A Rising Star Helps A Country Trailblazer’s Comeback

Read full article on original website
Academy Looks To Stabilize Oscars With Producers Glenn Weiss & Ricky Kirshner
New Academy CEO Bill Kramer provided something of a surprise Saturday morning, announcing the producers for the 95th Academy Awards during an in-person membership meeting. But considering it was his first big moment in front of his employees it was as good a moment as any to demonstrate his leadership skills. Following yet another controversial ceremony this past March, the 2023 festivities will be produced by veteran Emmy winners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner. It will be Weiss’ second time and Kirshner’s first producing the telecast.
‘Raymond & Ray’ Review: Ewan McGregor And Ethan Hawke Funeral Dramedy Is Sam Shepard-Lite [TIFF]
Arriving at an isolated cabin late at night, Raymond (Ewan McGregor) hasn’t spoken to his half-brother Ray (Ethan Hawke) for many years. Slightly estranged but forever entwined due to their shared parentage, the brothers reconnect as they make an uneasy journey to their late father Harris’ funeral 100 miles away. “Raymond & Ray,” the latest from writer-director Rodrigo García (“Albert Nobbs”), plays a bit like Sam Shepard-lite but features yet another stellar performance from Hawke, who over the past decade has proven himself to be one of the great leading man character actors of his generation.
