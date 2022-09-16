‘The Return Of Tanya Tucker – Featuring Brandi Carlile’ Trailer: A Rising Star Helps A Country Trailblazer’s Comeback

New Academy CEO Bill Kramer provided something of a surprise Saturday morning, announcing the producers for the 95th Academy Awards during an in-person membership meeting. But considering it was his first big moment in front of his employees it was as good a moment as any to demonstrate his leadership skills. Following yet another controversial ceremony this past March, the 2023 festivities will be produced by veteran Emmy winners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner. It will be Weiss’ second time and Kirshner’s first producing the telecast.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO