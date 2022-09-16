Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Flyers center Sean Couturier out six-to-eight weeks with back injury
Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said in a statement that they will re-evaluate Couturier’s status during training camp. The team is hoping that Couturier’s back will heal in the six-to-eight week timeframe they have set, but if not, surgery will be required, which could see him out of the lineup for a significant amount of time.
Yardbarker
Flyers sign veteran center Artem Anisimov to a PTO
Long-time NHLer Anisimov, 34, played the 2021-22 season for Yaroslavl Lokomotiv in the KHL. He was tied for sixth on the team in points with 19 in 27 games played. He was a big part of the team and a key factor in their successful season which resulted in a playoff berth.
Yardbarker
2022-23 NHL team preview: Pittsburgh Penguins
If there’s any surprise from the Penguins’ 2021-22 season, it’s how well they weathered the storm for the first month without Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. While a 3-2-2 record is far from perfect, they held their own until Crosby came back on Oct. 30, when they started to return to a more normal amount of Penguins success, and then they were 20-9-5 by the time Malkin returned on Jan. 11.
Yardbarker
New York Rangers rookie camp ends Tuesday, who makes the cut?
The New York Rangers rookies are enjoying a day off with camp scheduled to conclude on Tuesday. So far, it’s been a great experience for the youngsters and a head start for many of the organizations top prospects. Here’s a look at what’s on tap starting tomorrow:
