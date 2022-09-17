ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Boyle Heights street near Mariachi Plaza named after late Mexican singer Vicente Fernández

ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09z22A_0hyLUlOQ00

A historic section of Boyle Heights now officially has a street named after the late Mexican singer Vicente Fernández as many continue to honor his lifelong legacy.

A special ceremony was held Friday afternoon to unveil the community's latest addition, which covers a portion of Bailey Street.

It sits between 1st Street and Pennsylvania Avenue near the historic Mariachi Plaza.

Performances, music and food were all part of the celebration Friday at Mariachi Plaza.

Fernández's wife also took to the stage to honor him.

Los Angeles Councilmember Kevin de León introduced the proposal earlier in this year to honor the world-renowned musician.

"A lot of folks sometimes ask who was this man? Who is Vicente Fernández? The way I would say it is - think Frank Sinatra. When we think of Frank Sinatra and what he meant for so many Americans is what Vicente Fernández meant for so many Mexicans, so many Central Americans, so many Latinos," De León said at the ceremony.

Last month, a street leading into the Pico Rivera Sports Arena was renamed Avenida Vicente Fernández in honor of the singer, whose death in December 2021 shocked fans of his iconic ranchera tunes across the world.

Fernández had a connection to Pico Rivera and performed at the sports arena multiple times.

"He visited our restaurants many times," said Camacho, adding that the Pico Rivera community supported and valued Fernández's music.

De León believes Mariachi Plaza - a cultural landmark - is the perfect location to honor the late singer.

"His music is loved throughout the world, particularly among immigrant communities in the United States," the councilman wrote in a statement. "The street to be named in his honor is appropriately adjacent to Los Angeles' historic Mariachi Plaza in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles."

¿Quieres leer este artículo en español? Haz clic aquí .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
City
Pico Rivera, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

A Private Members Club Opens in L.A.’s Historically Black West Adams Neighborhood

Dreamed up and co-founded by former Georgetown undergraduate classmates Ryan Wilson and TK Petersen, The Gathering Spot is a private membership network designed as a place for connectivity and community building. “It’s like a think tank and a country club, minus the elitism,” Wilson, CEO of the company, tells THR. More from The Hollywood ReporterSterling K. Brown on Flexing Comedic Chops in 'Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul': "It Was Exhausting"Box Office: Jordan Peele's 'Nope' Scares Up $44M Opening'Nope' Review: Jordan Peele's Rapturous and Suspenseful Sci-Fi Ride “We’re used to being tolerated in spaces and not celebrated within them. So what is it like...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Sinatra
spectrumnews1.com

South LA church breaks ground on homeless senior housing

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — It’s no secret that building housing in Los Angeles takes a long time, but the Serenity supportive housing development for homeless and independent-living seniors in South LA has been decades in the making. Located in the Manchester Square neighborhood, the $35 million building will be constructed in the former parking lot for the Southside Church of Christ.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Mariachi Plaza#Mexicans#Central Americans
Dinh Lee

Popular Noodle Restaurant in Los Angeles - Killer Noodle

Killer Noodle has two locations in Los Angeles, one being in San Gabriel Valley and the other in Sawtelle. Killer Noodle is, of course, known for their noodles which are traditionally tan tan men in Japanese and is the Japanese version of the Chinese dan dan noodles, a Sichuan classic known for its spice and flavors. Thus, one of the unique points of Killer Noodle is their different spice levels that will get you hot and sweaty after a few bites.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

First Lady Jill Biden Visits LA's Homeboy Bakery and Homegirl Café

First lady Jill Biden included a stop at Homeboy Bakery and Homegirl Café during her visit to Southern California. Biden arrived at Hollywood Burbank Airport Thursday ahead of a Friday midday Democratic National Committee fundraiser, where she is scheduled to speak. From there, she will head to Chinatown for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
purewow.com

The 9 Best 24-Hour Restaurants in Los Angeles

No matter if you’re a night owl with cravings for Mexican or an early bird who wants an omelet before sunrise, we’ve got you covered with our roundup of the best 24-hour restaurants in Los Angeles. And in this town, that’s not always easy to find. With the potential for some cities like West Hollywood to expand their bar hours from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m., late-night eats may become more in demand than ever. At the moment, however, they are few and far between, but we’ve done the grunt work and gathered nine great ones for you to visit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Alhambra Locals Sound Off on Dangers for Kids Walking on Fremont Ave

On Friday September 16, the Sustainable SGV coalition gathered residents, a City Councilmember, and Streetsblog in Alhambra for a walk around Fremont Avenue in Alhambra to see the “dangerous walking conditions” and “pollution burden” that local elementary schoolers contend with. They also took surveys from the walkers to collect data for Alhambra’s forthcoming pedestrian and bicycle plans.
ALHAMBRA, CA
citywatchla.com

The Fall of Los Angeles

But now, for the first time in its history, the population of Los Angeles is in decline, falling by 204,000 between July 2020 and July 2021. LA was once a magnet for investors. But recently many of the area’s corporate linchpins – including aerospace giant Northrop Grumman, Occidental Petroleum and Hilton Hotels – have left, taking with them high-paying jobs and philanthropic resources.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
138K+
Followers
14K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy