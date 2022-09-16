Read full article on original website
New Apex Legends Prime Gaming Loot Drop Features Spooky Octane Skin
September's Apex Legends Prime Gaming loot just dropped, giving subscribers to the service access to an exclusive trio of cosmetics, including a seemingly Halloween-themed skin for Octane. To obtain this month's cosmetics, log in to Prime Gaming and make sure your Amazon account, Twitch account, and EA account are all...
Destiny 2 PSA: Xur Has Two Sets Of Rare Armor Available This Week
A new weekend in Destiny 2 is usually a good opportunity to stock up on Exotic arms and armor from Xur, the roaming game show host and arms dealer. Xur also sells a selection of Legendary-class gear, and this weekend, the Agent of the Nine is offering double the usual amount of limited edition armor that he normally carries.
This Destiny 2 Consecration Build Turns Solar Titans Into Champion-Melting Machines
Since Season of Plunder began in Destiny 2, most Guardians have been experimenting with the new Arc 3.0 subclass and utilizing it to deliver lightning-fast strikes. For Titans, the Arc subclass options has transformed Guardians into deadly human missiles who can close gaps quickly and lob some of the most powerful grenades of the season.
Dragon Quest Treasures Preorder Guide: Bonuses, Release Date, And More
Dragon Quest Treasures, a spin-off game from the iconic JPRG series, is slated to release on December 9 for Nintendo Switch. If you’re eager to check out the unique adventure, preorders have officially opened and come with a slew of bonus content. Here’s what you need to know about Dragon Quest Treasures preorders before reserving a copy.
Fortnite Reboot Rally: How To Get Free Cosmetics By Playing With Friends
Fortnite is constantly gaining fresh players that are eager to see what the popular battle royale has to offer, and many of those players disappear and reappear as new seasons pop up. With Chapter 3 Season 4 now underway, you're sure to see an influx of friends--both new and returning--that you can team up with. Thanks to Reboot Rally, which is available between now and October 3, you can earn rewards for playing with them--provided they meet a few requirements. Here's what you need to know.
Diablo 4 Gameplay Leaks Show Barbarian Combat And Open World
Around 40 minutes of leaked Diablo 4 footage has emerged. The footage is from a test-build of the highly anticipated action RPG. The leak consists of two videos, one is around five minutes and the other is a little over 38 minutes. As indicated by PC Gamer, a link to both videos was posted in the Gaming Leaks and Rumours subreddit by user iV1rus. The footage shows a barbarian character exploring a city, and then heading out beyond the city walls to fight enemies and explore. The videos were likely pulled from a private Discord stream, as heavily edited voices talk over the footage and the sound of Discord notifications can be heard.
Fortnite Chrome Splash Explained And Where To Find It
Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 has brought a ton of changes to the battle royale, and one of the biggest of them is the new throwable item called Chrome Splash. You're gonna get to know these little guys really well over the next few months, but it'll be a minute before we work out all the good strategies for them. So, for now, let's take a look at the basics so you have some idea of what you're getting into with these Chrome Splashes before you start slinging them around. Trust me, you're gonna like this.
Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links Gets Massive VRAINS Update On September 28
Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links fans can look forward to a new expansion based on VRAINS, which will add new monsters, spells, and several other types of card to the popular mobile game on September 28. The sixth Yu-Gi-Oh! series, VRAINS, follows protagonist Yusaku Fujiki, a master hacker known as the "Playmaker"...
Massive GTA 6 Leak Unveils Screenshots And Early Footage
A massive trove of Grand Theft Auto VI assets, including pre-alpha footage and multiple screenshots, were released to public forums early Sunday morning. The assets were reportedly taken from Rockstar's servers by a single hacker calling themselves "teapotuberhacker," who also claims to have "GTA 5 and 6 source code and assets" as well as a "GTA 6 test build."
Deathloop Will Join PlayStation Plus And Get Some Golden Additions
Deathloop is now coming to both Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus on September 20. To celebrate, the game is getting a golden makeover in the Goldenloop update. The launch on Xbox Game Pass was announced alongside the game's Xbox port, but the game's addition to the PS Plus roster is an additional surprise. To be clear, Deathloop is not in PS Plus's monthly roster of free games. Rather, it's available via the Extra and Premium tier game catalogs. This means if you are on the Essential PlayStation Plus plan, you will not have access to Deathloop.
Dragon Ball: The Breakers Open Beta Kicks Off On September 21
Bandai Namco has announced that an open beta for Dragon Ball: The Breakers will be held this week. The game, which looks like a mix between Dead by Daylight and the iconic anime series, features a group of players working together to survive being destroyed by major Dragon Ball Z villains such as Frieza, Majin Buu, or Cell.
Diablo 4 Closed Endgame Beta Coming Soon
Blizzard has announced a closed beta for Diablo 4, focusing on its endgame content. The upcoming beta will focus on testing Nightmare Dungeons, Helltides, and other post-game content. Announced via a blog post, Diablo 4 will be holding a closed beta starting sometime in the next few months, focused entirely...
