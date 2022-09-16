ONWARD Reports Positive Topline Results from a Pivotal Study to Restore Arm and Hand Function in People With Spinal Cord Injury

Read full article on original website
qhubonews.com
Rehabilitating spinal cord injury and stroke with graphene and gaming
Few human injuries are as catastrophic as those to the spine. An accident, disease or act of violence affecting the spine can result in poor function – even paralysis – almost anywhere in the body. The spinal column is enormously complex, with limited capacity for regeneration and any...
New part of the human body found inside lungs
In a new study, scientists found a new part of the human body in our lungs. According to this new study, researchers have found an entirely new part of the cell in the delicate, branching passageways of the human lung, also known as the bronchioles.
Large, Multi-Center, Multi-Society Study of Impella-supported Patients Finds 30-day AMI Cardiogenic Shock Survival of 81%
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Results of a three-year, investigator-led study of all Impella-supported patients treated at 109 hospitals in Japan (n=1,344) show 30-day survival rates of 81% for AMI cardiogenic shock (AMICS) patients. The study is an update to a 2020 interim analysis and was presented at the 2022 Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) conference taking place in Boston. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005279/en/ Caption: The investigator-led Inova, NCSI and J-PVAD studies all demonstrate an improvement from the historical AMI cardiogenic shock survival rate of approximately 50% when patients are treated with best practices including Impella. (Graphic: Business Wire)
MedicalXpress
Pediatric patients undergoing surgical stent removal report minimal amounts of postsurgical pain
Pediatric patients did not experience a significant difference in pain levels following ureteral stent removal between those who took a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medicine before the procedure and those who didn't, new research reports. In a study recently published in the Journal of Pediatric Urology, researchers found that following a surgical...
getnews.info
Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) Market to Grow Substantially During the Forecast Period (2019-32) – DelveInsight | Key Companies – Desitin Arzneimittel, Eisai, Idorsia, Taisho, RespireRx, Apnimed
As per DelveInsight’s estimate, the United States holds the largest market size for Obstructive Sleep Apnea compared to EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain) and Japan. Among EU5 countries, the UK has the highest market size, while Spain has the smallest market size of OSA. The Obstructive Sleep Apnoea market size is expected to increase in the coming years owing to the launch of upcoming therapies.
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Approves Eflapegrastism-xnst Injection for Adult Patients with Non-Myeloid Malignancies
Eflapegrastism-xnst injection (Rolvedon, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals) is indicated to lower the incidence of infection, as demonstrated by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies. The FDA has approved eflapegrastism-xnst injection (Rolvedon, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals) to reduce the incidence of infection, as demonstrated by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies...
optometrytimes.com
Medical management of glaucoma: Moving on down the road
Optometrists are seeing recent advances in topical therapies that entered the market following decades of reliance of traditional single-agent drops. An implantable device that facilitates the slow release of drug is changing the landscape in glaucoma therapy. The road to treatment of glaucoma can be circuitous to say the least,...
ajmc.com
Phase 2 Study Finds Litifilimab Improves Joint Arthritis in SLE
New data show litifilimab outperformed placebo in patients with active arthritis and skin manifestations due to systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). Antibody binding of blood dendritic cell antigen 2 (BDCA2) appears to spark an improvement in arthritis in people with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), but further research is needed to better understand the therapy’s safety and efficacy.
Nature.com
Cancer stem cells induced by chronic stimulation with prostaglandin E2 exhibited constitutively activated PI3K axis
Previously, our group has demonstrated establishment of Cancer Stem Cell (CSC) models from stem cells in the presence of conditioned medium of cancer cell lines. In this study, we tried to identify the factors responsible for the induction of CSCs. Since we found the lipid composition could be traced to arachidonic acid cascade in the CSC model, we assessed prostaglandin E2 (PGE2) as a candidate for the ability to induce CSCs from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs). Mouse iPSCs acquired the characteristics of CSCs in the presence of 10Â ng/mL of PGE2 after 4Â weeks. Since constitutive Akt activation and pik3cg overexpression were found in the resultant CSCs, of which growth was found independent of PGE2, chronic stimulation of the receptors EP-2/4 by PGE2 was supposed to induce CSCs from iPSCs through epigenetic effect. The bioinformatics analysis of the next generation sequence data of the obtained CSCs proposed not only receptor tyrosine kinase activation by growth factors but also extracellular matrix and focal adhesion enhanced PI3K pathway. Collectively, chronic stimulation of stem cells with PGE2 was implied responsible for cancer initiation enhancing PI3K/Akt axis.
CAES’ Quad-Core LEON4FT Processor Selected for European Next-Generation Star Sensors
PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- CAES, a leader in advanced mission-critical electronics for aerospace and defense, is pleased to announce that it has signed a multi-year contract with Jena-Optronik to deliver flight grade GR740 quad-core LEON4FT SPARC V8 Microprocessor devices for its next-generation sensor products. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005809/en/ The CAES GR740 microprocessor was chosen for its software reuse, lower power, and increased processing power. (Photo: Business Wire)
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify molecular mechanisms leading to Zika-associated microcephaly
Researchers in Brazil affiliated with the State University of Campinas (UNICAMP), D'Or Institute and the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) have identified molecular processes that may help explain microcephaly in babies born to mothers infected by the Zika virus. The research proposes a model at the molecular level to understand the complications caused by infection during pregnancy and paves the way to the identification of novel therapeutic targets.
Trouble sleeping? Try this ancient technique
Falling asleep can be difficult when the brain is busy overthinking. Ancient breathing techniques can help relax mind and body, easing the body into a deep sleep. “What a lot of sleep difficulties are all about is people who struggle to fall asleep because their mind is buzzing,” said Rebecca Robbins, an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School and associate scientist in the division of sleep and circadian disorders at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, told CNN News.
Medical News Today
What to know about heart valve replacement surgery
When parts of the heart, such as the valves, do not work properly, it is possible to repair or replace them. The heart has four valves. The aortic and mitral valves are the ones that most commonly need replacing. Heart valves are flap-like structures that prevent blood from flowing backward...
beckersspine.com
22 hospitals ranked top 25 orthopedic hospitals 3+ years in a row
4. Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin. 5. Istituto Ortopedico Rizzoli (Bologna, Italy) 6. Schulthess Klinik (Zurich) 7. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston) 8. Helios ENDO-Klinik Hamburg (Germany) 9. The Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital - Stanmore (United Kingdom) 10. Severance Hospital - Yonsei University (Seoul, South Korea) 11. Cleveland Clinic. 12....
scitechdaily.com
Japanese Herbal Medicine Found To Protect Against Inflammatory Bowel Disease
A new study explains how daikenchuto, an herbal medicine containing ginger, pepper, ginseng, and maltose, protects the gut against inflammatory bowel disease. The benefits of a traditional herbal medicine on colitis, one of two disorders that compose inflammatory bowel disease, are reported by Zhengzheng Shi and colleagues at the RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences (IMS) in Japan (IBD). The research, which was published in the journal Frontiers in Immunology, demonstrates that daikenchuto (DKT), a herbal remedy made up of ginger, pepper, ginseng, and maltose, reduced the severity of colitis in lab mice by preserving important gut bacteria and by raising the number of immune cells that combat inflammation in the colon.
scitechdaily.com
A New Drug Could Treat Type 2 Diabetes
Scientists develop a new drug candidate to treat diabetes. A novel hormone combination has been created by a research team from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD), and Novo Nordisk for the potential treatment of type 2 diabetes in the future. The researchers combined the blood sugar-lowering actions of the medications tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) to create a new and extremely effective drug.
Nature.com
Non-myogenic mesenchymal cells contribute to muscle degeneration in facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy patients
Muscle-resident non-myogenic mesenchymal cells play key roles that drive successful tissue regeneration within the skeletal muscle stem cell niche. These cells have recently emerged as remarkable therapeutic targets for neuromuscular disorders, although to date they have been poorly investigated in facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). In this study, we characterised the non-myogenic mesenchymal stromal cell population in FSHD patients' muscles with signs of disease activity, identified by muscle magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and compared them with those obtained from apparently normal muscles of FSHD patients and from muscles of healthy, age-matched controls. Our results showed that patient-derived cells displayed a distinctive expression pattern of mesenchymal markers, along with an impaired capacity to differentiate towards mature adipocytes in vitro, compared with control cells. We also demonstrated a significant expansion of non-myogenic mesenchymal cells (identified as CD201- or PDGFRA-expressing cells) in FSHD muscles with signs of disease activity, which correlated with the extent of intramuscular fibrosis. In addition, the accumulation of non-myogenic mesenchymal cells was higher in FSHD muscles that deteriorate more rapidly. Our results prompt a direct association between an accumulation, as well as an altered differentiation, of non-myogenic mesenchymal cells with muscle degeneration in FSHD patients. Elucidating the mechanisms and cellular interactions that are altered in the affected muscles of FSHD patients could be instrumental to clarify disease pathogenesis and identifying reliable novel therapeutic targets.
MedicalXpress
Research points toward three autism subgroups with distinct prenatal risk factors
Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a "blanket" diagnosis applied to individuals with vastly differing behavioral as well as co-occurring medical conditions. Using very large medical-record data sets, researchers from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) have found that, not only can children be broken into subgroups based upon those co-occurring conditions, but that those subgroups are also associated with differing maternal prenatal risk factors. The research is published today in the journal Autism Research.
msn.com
Are There Any Benefits to Drinking Alkaline Water?
It’s no secret that drinking enough water every day is important for good health and better performance. Water is essential to every cell, tissue, and organ in your body. And the best way to stay hydrated: Consistently sip glasses of H2O throughout the day and when clocking miles. But what if someone told you that there’s a special type of water that will not only keep you hydrated, but also lower the acid in your body for lasting longevity? That sounds better than anything you could pour from the tap, right?
curetoday.com
Expert Breaks Down What Patients With Kidney Cancer Need to Know About Surgery as a Treatment Option
An expert explains the different types of kidney cancer surgeries, and what patients can expect to experience after the procedure. There are multiple types of kidney cancer surgery nowadays, from traditional open surgery to minimally invasive surgery, which can be done either laparoscopically or robotically. When determining which kind of...
