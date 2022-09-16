Read full article on original website
Related
Did the Yankees Win the Joey Gallo Trade?
While Gallo struggles with the Dodgers, pitching prospect Clayton Beeter has looked incredible down in Double-A Somerset
Former Cy Young, 5-Time MLB All-Star Plans to Retire After 2022 Season
Five-time Major League Baseball All-Star and 2012 American League Cy Young Award winner David Price is calling it a career upon the conclusion of the 2022 season, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports. Price has pitched 15 seasons in the big leagues with the Tampa Bay Rays, Detroit Tigers, Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers.
MLB・
Dodgers: Top LA Prospect Selected as Minor League Player of the Year
On Wednesday, Baseball America had selected Miguel Vargas as Minor League Player for the Year for the second year in a row.
Dodgers News: All-Star Pitcher Will Return This Week After Welcoming New Baby
Tyler Anderson welcomed his new bundle of joy on Saturday and is set to return for doubleheader Tuesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look: Paige Spiranac Threw Out First Pitch Before MLB Game Last Night
It's been a big week for Paige Spiranac. On Friday night, the golf social media influencer threw out the first pitch for the Milwaukee Brewers. Spiranac was the perfect choice to throw out the first pitch because X-Golf at American Family Field officially opened its doors on Friday. The Brewers...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo
The Dallas Cowboys will look to get back in the win column on Sunday afternoon. Dallas, which lost its season opener to the Buccaneers in brutal fashion, failing to score a touchdown and losing Dak Prescott to a hand injury, will host Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon. Can the Cowboys bounce...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
50-year-old Shaquille O’Neal looking absolutely jacked in latest workout video
Former Los Angeles Lakers center Shaquille O’Neal hasn’t played in the NBA since the 2010-11 season, but it’s clear that he still takes his fitness seriously. Even at 50 years old, the Hall of Famer is looking pretty jacked. O’Neal’s size was a major key for him...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Super Bowl Champion and College Hall of Famer Dead at 70
A former NFL player who was also inducted into the College Hall of Fame passed away at 70 last week. According to The Associated Press, former NFL defensive player Shelby Jordan, who played for the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Raiders, has died. He was 70 at the time of his death. He had an 11-year career in the National Football League before retiring after the 1986 season.
Patrick Mahomes blasts ESPN for showing replays of graphic Texas Tech injury
Kansas City Chiefs star and former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes criticized ESPN for replaying Red Raiders linebacker Bryce Martinez’s graphic injury. The Texas Red Raiders have gone 2-0 to start the season, and they looked to remain undefeated with a victory over the No. 16 North Carolina State Wolfpack.
NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman Unhappy News
Former UCLA Bruins quarterback Troy Aikman is not happy with his alma mater. Aikman, who went No. 1 overall to the Dallas Cowboys out of UCLA, ripped his school's fan base on social media, following their poor attendance showing. "This is an embarrassment but we couldn’t fill the Rose Bowl...
3 reasons why Astros will win 2022 World Series
Many baseball fans are penciling in the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the 2022 World Series. The attention and praise are well served, as Los Angeles has the best record in MLB and All-Stars up and down the roster. However, they may not be in a class of their own among title contenders. The Houston Astros are also continuing to dominate.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dodgers News: Dustin May Experiencing Arm Soreness Before Fridays Start Says Dave Roberts
Dodgers skipper says his young right-hander was dealing with some sorness prior to Fridays start
Dodgers: David Price Debunks False Report
The Dodgers veteran confirms he has not decided on whether he will retire or not
Which Wild Card Team Makes the Ideal Opponent for Astros in ALDS?
The Houston Astros can expect to face the Blue Jays, Mariners, or Rays in the postseason. Which opponent are they most likely to beat?
Dodgers News: Veteran Reliever Elects Free Agency Following DFA
When the Dodgers reassigned the RHP back down to Triple-A, Hembree wasn't having it.
FOX Sports
Houston Astros clinch a playoff spot: Are they the best team in the American League? | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry react to the Houston Astros clinching a playoff spot for the 6th straight season! Ben talks about the Astros’ top tier team with Justin Verlander leading the pitching staff and continuing his Cy Young case!
Throwback: Danica Patrick's Best SI Swim Photos
Danica Patrick is most famous for her time as a racecar driver, where she competed in the IndyCar Series and NASCAR Nationwide Series. But in addition to her driving career, Patrick has also done a variety of film and television work, as well as modeling. Back in 2008 and 2009,...
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
Dodgers: Moving on From Cody Bellinger; Outman Taking Over? Could LA Sign Aaron Judge?
Another season of struggle for Cody Bellinger has Dodgers fans rethinking the starting centerfielder situation for 2023.
Comments / 0