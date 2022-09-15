British holidaymakers paid 18 per cent more for their summer holidays in 2022 compared with pre-pandemic prices – and winter spending is going even higher.The figures have been released by Tui, Britain’s biggest holiday company, in a pre-close statement.The Anglo-German giant says that in the peak summer months of July and August, bookings were running at 94 per cent of the same spell in 2019.UK outbound sales outperformed the rest of Europe, running at 104 per cent of 2019 levels through the summer.“Our current assumption is for a winter programme close to normalised pre-pandemic levels,” Tui said in its statement.Winter...

