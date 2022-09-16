Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Record 1.8 Tons of Cocaine Seized, Nigeria's Drugs Agency Says
ABUJA (Reuters) - A record 1.8 tons of cocaine was seized from a warehouse in Lagos with a street value of $278.5 million, Nigeria's National Drug Law Enforcement Agency spokesman said on Monday. The agency said the drugs, found in a residential estate's warehouse on Sunday, were destined for buyers...
US News and World Report
China EV Maker Leapmotor Launches up to $1 Billion Hong Kong IPO
HONG KONG (Reuters) -Chinese electric vehicle maker Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology is aiming to raise $1.03 billion in a Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), according to regulatory filings, that would be the largest in the city in 2022. The company is selling 130.82 million shares in the deal that will...
US News and World Report
Russia May Have Lost Four Combat Jets in Ukraine in Last 10 Days, UK Says
(Reuters) - Russia has highly likely lost at least four combat jets in Ukraine within the last 10 days, taking its attrition to about 55 since the beginning of its invasion, the British military said on Monday. There is a realistic possibility that the uptick in losses was partially a...
US News and World Report
Britain's Truss Faces Whirlwind Week as Politics Resumes After Queen Funeral
LONDON (Reuters) - British politics returns to centre stage on Tuesday after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, with Prime Minister Liz Truss signalling her priorities by flying to her first major summit and rushing out measures to try to avert an economic slump. Since the queen's death on Sept. 8,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oil prices steady as prospect of Fed hikes may curb fuel demand
SINGAPORE, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday, after rising in the previous session, on concerns that interest rate hikes in the United States to tame inflation will curb economic growth and fuel demand in the world's biggest crude consumer.
US News and World Report
Blinken to Host 'Blue Pacific' Event Amid Competition With China
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will host the Partners in the Blue Pacific (PBP) countries on Thursday with the aim of better coordinating assistance to the region in the face of competition from China, a White House official said. The group was formed in June and includes...
US News and World Report
UK's Princess of Wales Meets Ukraine's First Lady at Buckingham Palace
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Princess of Wales met Olena Zelenskiy, the first Lady of Ukraine, at Buckingham Palace on Sunday, a day before the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth. Olena Zelenskiy will represent Ukraine in the absence of her husband President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday at Westminster Abbey, where scores...
U.K.・
US News and World Report
Baltic States and Poland Close Doors to Russian Tourists
NARVA, Estonia (Reuters) - Four of the five European Union countries bordering Russia began turning away Russian tourists at midnight on Monday, saying they should not travel while their country is at war with Ukraine. Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania imposed new restrictions as Finland decided to remain open, though...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
U.S. Road Travel Fell 3.3% in July as Gas Prices Remain High
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. vehicle travel in July fell 3.3% to 286.6 billion miles, the second consecutive monthly decline in American driving in the face of high fuel prices, the U.S. Transportation Department said. The country witnessed a 9.9 billion-mile decline in July as gas prices remained above $4 a...
US News and World Report
Analysis-Biden Hints at Risky Policy Shift on Taiwan Independence
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Overshadowed by U.S. President Joe Biden's headline-grabbing vow that American forces would defend Taiwan against a Chinese attack was his hint at possibly shifting U.S. policy to support the island's right to self-determination. Though the White House has taken pains to say Biden's most explicit statement yet...
US News and World Report
Blinken Hosts Armenian, Azeri Foreign Ministers, Urges Return to Peace Talks
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in New York on Monday, marking the first direct talks between the two sides since deadly border clashes this month, the State Department said. Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a ceasefire last week,...
US News and World Report
In a First, EU Moves to Cut Money for Hungary Over Damaging Democracy
BRUSSELS/BUDAPEST (Reuters) - The European Union executive recommended on Sunday suspending some 7.5 billion euros in funding for Hungary over corruption, the first such case in the 27-nation bloc under a new sanction meant to better protect the rule of law. The EU introduced the new financial sanction two years...
US News and World Report
Baltic Nations Close Borders to Russians Over Ukraine War
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania closed their borders Monday to most Russian citizens in response to the wide domestic support in Russia for the war in Ukraine. Under the coordinated travel ban, Russians wishing to travel to the Baltic countries as tourists or for business, sports...
US News and World Report
Row Over EV Subsidy Rules Overshadows S.Korean President's First U.S. Visit
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's opposition to new rules governing U.S. subsidies for electric vehicles will overshadow President Yoon Suk-yeol's first official trip to the United States, disrupting a recent display of alliance strength with Washington. Yoon, who was in London for the funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, departed for...
US News and World Report
Not So Calm Before the Storm
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Lewis Krauskopf. Investors do not appear to be waiting for the barrage of central bank meetings this week before making moves. While holidays in Tokyo and London may have meant global trading was somewhat subdued, that did not...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Says Russia Strikes Pivdennoukrainsk Nuclear Power Plant, Reactors Undamaged
KYIV (Reuters) -Russian troops struck the Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant in Ukraine's southern Mykolaiv region early on Monday but its reactors have not been damaged and are working normally, Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom said. A blast took place 300 metres (yards) away from the reactors and damaged power plant...
US News and World Report
Queen's Death Shines Spotlight on Wrongs Suffered by Indigenous People
SYDNEY/TORONTO (Reuters) - When newly elected indigenous Australian parliamentarian Lidia Thorpe took her oath to office last month, she raised her fist above her head in protest and labelled Queen Elizabeth II a "colonising queen". "It was like kneeling to the murderer," the Greens senator told Reuters this week. "I...
US News and World Report
China Lodges Complaint After Biden Says U.S. Would Defend Taiwan in a Chinese Invasion
BEIJING (Reuters) - The Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday that China has lodged "stern representations" with the United States, after U.S. President Joe Biden said U.S. forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion. China reserves the right to take all necessary measures in response to...
US News and World Report
Turkey Says Pelosi's Statements 'Sabotage' Armenia-Azerbaijan Diplomacy
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Monday that U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's "biased" statements regarding the clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan "sabotage diplomacy efforts" and were unacceptable. Pelosi visited Armenia this weekend, in an unprecedented show of U.S. support for the country, which has for...
US News and World Report
Turkey, Russia Reach Deal Resolving Nuclear Plant Dispute -Erdogan/media
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey and Russia had reached a deal resolving a dispute over a nuclear power plant being built at Akkuyu in southern Turkey, reinstating a Turkish contractor, broadcaster NTV and other media said on Saturday. "A deal has been reached regarding Akkuyu," Erdogan was...
Comments / 0