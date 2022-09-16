ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

Record 1.8 Tons of Cocaine Seized, Nigeria's Drugs Agency Says

ABUJA (Reuters) - A record 1.8 tons of cocaine was seized from a warehouse in Lagos with a street value of $278.5 million, Nigeria's National Drug Law Enforcement Agency spokesman said on Monday. The agency said the drugs, found in a residential estate's warehouse on Sunday, were destined for buyers...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

China EV Maker Leapmotor Launches up to $1 Billion Hong Kong IPO

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Chinese electric vehicle maker Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology is aiming to raise $1.03 billion in a Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), according to regulatory filings, that would be the largest in the city in 2022. The company is selling 130.82 million shares in the deal that will...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Britain's Truss Faces Whirlwind Week as Politics Resumes After Queen Funeral

LONDON (Reuters) - British politics returns to centre stage on Tuesday after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, with Prime Minister Liz Truss signalling her priorities by flying to her first major summit and rushing out measures to try to avert an economic slump. Since the queen's death on Sept. 8,...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Blinken to Host 'Blue Pacific' Event Amid Competition With China

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will host the Partners in the Blue Pacific (PBP) countries on Thursday with the aim of better coordinating assistance to the region in the face of competition from China, a White House official said. The group was formed in June and includes...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

UK's Princess of Wales Meets Ukraine's First Lady at Buckingham Palace

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Princess of Wales met Olena Zelenskiy, the first Lady of Ukraine, at Buckingham Palace on Sunday, a day before the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth. Olena Zelenskiy will represent Ukraine in the absence of her husband President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday at Westminster Abbey, where scores...
U.K.
US News and World Report

Baltic States and Poland Close Doors to Russian Tourists

NARVA, Estonia (Reuters) - Four of the five European Union countries bordering Russia began turning away Russian tourists at midnight on Monday, saying they should not travel while their country is at war with Ukraine. Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania imposed new restrictions as Finland decided to remain open, though...
TRAVEL
US News and World Report

U.S. Road Travel Fell 3.3% in July as Gas Prices Remain High

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. vehicle travel in July fell 3.3% to 286.6 billion miles, the second consecutive monthly decline in American driving in the face of high fuel prices, the U.S. Transportation Department said. The country witnessed a 9.9 billion-mile decline in July as gas prices remained above $4 a...
TRAFFIC
US News and World Report

Analysis-Biden Hints at Risky Policy Shift on Taiwan Independence

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Overshadowed by U.S. President Joe Biden's headline-grabbing vow that American forces would defend Taiwan against a Chinese attack was his hint at possibly shifting U.S. policy to support the island's right to self-determination. Though the White House has taken pains to say Biden's most explicit statement yet...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Blinken Hosts Armenian, Azeri Foreign Ministers, Urges Return to Peace Talks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in New York on Monday, marking the first direct talks between the two sides since deadly border clashes this month, the State Department said. Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a ceasefire last week,...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

In a First, EU Moves to Cut Money for Hungary Over Damaging Democracy

BRUSSELS/BUDAPEST (Reuters) - The European Union executive recommended on Sunday suspending some 7.5 billion euros in funding for Hungary over corruption, the first such case in the 27-nation bloc under a new sanction meant to better protect the rule of law. The EU introduced the new financial sanction two years...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Baltic Nations Close Borders to Russians Over Ukraine War

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania closed their borders Monday to most Russian citizens in response to the wide domestic support in Russia for the war in Ukraine. Under the coordinated travel ban, Russians wishing to travel to the Baltic countries as tourists or for business, sports...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Row Over EV Subsidy Rules Overshadows S.Korean President's First U.S. Visit

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's opposition to new rules governing U.S. subsidies for electric vehicles will overshadow President Yoon Suk-yeol's first official trip to the United States, disrupting a recent display of alliance strength with Washington. Yoon, who was in London for the funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, departed for...
POTUS
Not So Calm Before the Storm

Not So Calm Before the Storm

(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Lewis Krauskopf. Investors do not appear to be waiting for the barrage of central bank meetings this week before making moves. While holidays in Tokyo and London may have meant global trading was somewhat subdued, that did not...
MARKETS
US News and World Report

Queen's Death Shines Spotlight on Wrongs Suffered by Indigenous People

SYDNEY/TORONTO (Reuters) - When newly elected indigenous Australian parliamentarian Lidia Thorpe took her oath to office last month, she raised her fist above her head in protest and labelled Queen Elizabeth II a "colonising queen". "It was like kneeling to the murderer," the Greens senator told Reuters this week. "I...
QUEEN ELIZABETH
US News and World Report

Turkey Says Pelosi's Statements 'Sabotage' Armenia-Azerbaijan Diplomacy

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Monday that U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's "biased" statements regarding the clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan "sabotage diplomacy efforts" and were unacceptable. Pelosi visited Armenia this weekend, in an unprecedented show of U.S. support for the country, which has for...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Turkey, Russia Reach Deal Resolving Nuclear Plant Dispute -Erdogan/media

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey and Russia had reached a deal resolving a dispute over a nuclear power plant being built at Akkuyu in southern Turkey, reinstating a Turkish contractor, broadcaster NTV and other media said on Saturday. "A deal has been reached regarding Akkuyu," Erdogan was...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

