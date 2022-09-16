Read full article on original website
Solana price analysis: Will the rears continue to dominate the Solana market?
Sol is following the bearish trend the bears are trying to manipulate Solana’s market. The current price of the coin had lost around 2.17% during the intraday trading session and is hovering around $32.91. The pair of SOL/BTC is approx around 0.001662 BTC. The bears have attempted to enter...
Terra Classic Price Analysis: LUNC investors Survive in Price Correction Phase
Terra Classic (LUNC) is going through a period of price correction. Buyers failed to accumulate LUNC price above the 20-day EMA. With the retracement phase, the trading volume is decreasing. Terra Classic Coin (LUNC) is looking slightly bearish after recording a 30-day high. Investors have sold their coins near key...
eCash Price Analysis: XEC Crypto Caged Inside the Price Range, What’s Next?
ECash price got stuck inside the horizontal range-bound area over the daily price chart. XEC crypto is still behind 20, 50, 100 and 200-days Daily Moving Average. The pair of XEC/BTC is at 0.000000002053 BTC with an intraday drop of 3.33%. The price of eCash has been stable within the...
THORChain Price Analysis: Will RUNE Crypto Sustain at the Lower Trendline?
THORChain price is trying to sustain at the lower trendline of the consolidation phase over the daily chart. RUNE crypto has fallen below 20, 50, 100 and 200-days Daily Moving Average. The pair of RUNE/BTC is at 0.00009396 BTC with an intraday drop of 4.62%. On the daily chart, the...
BINANCE COIN PRICE ANALYSIS: BNB coin price Is trading at an important price level, will it bounce back or fall further?
The BNB coin price is bullish despite the recent fall in a daily time frame. In a 4-hour time frame, the BNB coin price is trading in a very narrow range. The pair of BNB/BTC is trading at the price level of 0.01396 with an increase of 1.25% in the past 24 hours.
ApeCoin Price Analysis: APE Cryptocurrency Keep on Fighting for its Existence, When will it STOP?
ApeCoin price struggles at the lower level as BTC rallied till $18500 affecting other cryptocurrencies, APE is also having a hard time to settle. APE Crypto is trading below 20, 50, and 100-days Daily Moving Average. The pair of APE/BTC is at 0.002263 BTC with an intraday drop of 5.27%.
APECoin Price Analysis: APE Surge Over 15% at Weekend, RSI Turns Bullish
The price of APECoin is reaching the previous weekly swing high over the weekend. Altcoin price reached on the Parabolic SAR indicator on the daily time frame. Last night, APE price broke the downsloping trendline with a gain of 20%. After a long drop, APECoin price displayed significant purchasing yesterday...
Oil prices steady as prospect of Fed hikes may curb fuel demand
SINGAPORE, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday, after rising in the previous session, on concerns that interest rate hikes in the United States to tame inflation will curb economic growth and fuel demand in the world's biggest crude consumer.
