Commodities & Future

themarketperiodical.com

Solana price analysis: Will the rears continue to dominate the Solana market?

Sol is following the bearish trend the bears are trying to manipulate Solana’s market. The current price of the coin had lost around 2.17% during the intraday trading session and is hovering around $32.91. The pair of SOL/BTC is approx around 0.001662 BTC. The bears have attempted to enter...
MARKETS
Terra Classic Price Analysis: LUNC investors Survive in Price Correction Phase

Terra Classic (LUNC) is going through a period of price correction. Buyers failed to accumulate LUNC price above the 20-day EMA. With the retracement phase, the trading volume is decreasing. Terra Classic Coin (LUNC) is looking slightly bearish after recording a 30-day high. Investors have sold their coins near key...
STOCKS
eCash Price Analysis: XEC Crypto Caged Inside the Price Range, What’s Next?

ECash price got stuck inside the horizontal range-bound area over the daily price chart. XEC crypto is still behind 20, 50, 100 and 200-days Daily Moving Average. The pair of XEC/BTC is at 0.000000002053 BTC with an intraday drop of 3.33%. The price of eCash has been stable within the...
MARKETS
THORChain Price Analysis: Will RUNE Crypto Sustain at the Lower Trendline?

THORChain price is trying to sustain at the lower trendline of the consolidation phase over the daily chart. RUNE crypto has fallen below 20, 50, 100 and 200-days Daily Moving Average. The pair of RUNE/BTC is at 0.00009396 BTC with an intraday drop of 4.62%. On the daily chart, the...
MARKETS
APECoin Price Analysis: APE Surge Over 15% at Weekend, RSI Turns Bullish

The price of APECoin is reaching the previous weekly swing high over the weekend. Altcoin price reached on the Parabolic SAR indicator on the daily time frame. Last night, APE price broke the downsloping trendline with a gain of 20%. After a long drop, APECoin price displayed significant purchasing yesterday...
MARKETS

