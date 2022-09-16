This wine is bold and powerful, but also detailed and delicious. Aromas of blueberry jam, cassis and black plum are dark and hearty but not overly ripe. Layers of blue fruit, roasted meat and savory herb dance across the palate into a cardamom-cream finish, as firm tannins hold it all together. Matt Kettmann.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO