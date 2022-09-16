Read full article on original website
Sculpterra 2020 Reserve Zinfandel (Paso Robles)
Baked strawberry and boysenberry aromas are cut by pine sap and toasted wood on the nose of this bottling that includes 20% Petite Sirah. Tight tannins frame the sip, where fresh acidity carries roasted-strawberry flavors. Matt Kettmann. rating. 91. Price. $64,Buy Now. Designation. Reserve. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker...
Daou 2019 Eye of the Falcon Reserve Red (Paso Robles)
Toasted wood and nut aromas meet with focused graphite and dark berry on the nose of this bottling, which is led by Cabernet Sauvignon but also includes 14% Petit Verdot. There's a gritty grip to the sip, where roasted oak flavors wrap around espresso bean and fresh blackberry paste. Matt Kettmann.
Falcone 2020 Syrah (Paso Robles)
This wine is bold and powerful, but also detailed and delicious. Aromas of blueberry jam, cassis and black plum are dark and hearty but not overly ripe. Layers of blue fruit, roasted meat and savory herb dance across the palate into a cardamom-cream finish, as firm tannins hold it all together. Matt Kettmann.
Thibido 2020 The Bedfellow Homestead Vineyared Syrah (Paso Robles Willow Creek District)
Pure aromas of focused purple fruit and flowers are expressive, reminiscent of frozen boysenberry on the nose. Edgy, sandy tannins frame the exuberant but well-balanced flavors of the palate, which is loaded with blueberry, açaí, white pepper, lavender and lilac. Matt Kettmann. rating. 94. Price. $65,Buy Now. Designation.
Eberle 2019 Vineyard Selection Cabernet Sauvignon (Paso Robles)
Red berry, toasted wood and light cocoa aromas show on the nose of this bottling. The palate is cohesive and in balance, with roasted red fruit, ample brown spice and bright acidity carrying through to the finish. Matt Kettmann. rating. 91. Price. $26,Buy Now. Designation. Vineyard Selection. Variety. Winery. Print...
