2 arrested following death of a toddler in Louisiana
Dillon Cormier, 29, and Deziree Suttoon, 23, were arrested on September 17 after the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the 100 block of Willie Mae Ln. at approximately 10:30 a.m.
gueydantoday.com
Bomb threat note located in Rene Post Middle School bathroom in Kaplan
KAPLAN - In less than a week, there was another bomb scare at a Vermilion Parish school. At around 9 a.m. on Monday, a bomb threat note was located in a Rene Rost Middle School restroom. Students, staff, and faculty were moved off campus while law enforcement searched the campus...
Investigation leads to heroin ‘stash house’ in St. Landry Parish
According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office (SLPSO), a year-long narcotics investigation led to a heroin "stash house" in St. Landry Parish.
Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office looking for runaway Rayne teen
Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) is looking for a runaway Rayne juvenile.
Suspected Car Thief Crashes Vehicle Into Iberia Parish Patrol Car
Officials with the New Iberia Police Department say that a man who allegedly stole a vehicle ended up crashing that vehicle into an Iberia Parish Sheriff's patrol car. It was very early this morning that the situation began to unfold. Sergeant Daesha Hughes with the New Iberia Police Department says...
Opelousas man killed in Vernon Parish crash
Louisiana State Police continue to investigate a fatal pedestrian crash that took place in Vernon Parish.
kalb.com
Liberty Arsenal shooting suspect’s sentencing date moved
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Monday, Rapides Parish Judge Greg Beard set a new court date for the sentencing of Cliron Price, 22, of Alexandria, one of the suspects involved in the deadly shooting at Liberty Arsenal in Libuse on May 7, 2021, which killed the store’s owner, David Paul, and severely injured his brother, Michael Paul.
Lafayette Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest 2 Adults in Death of Toddler
A 1-year-old toddler is dead and two adults have been arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder after deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office found the child unresponsive at a local home on Saturday morning. According to a press release from LPSO, deputies received the call around 10:30 AM....
Four From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Other Controlled Substances
Four From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Other Controlled Substances. Jennings, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 16, 2022, that detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Lucy Street in Jennings, Louisiana, on Thursday, September 15, 2022.
A Be On The Look Out Has been Issued for an Escapee in Southwest Louisiana
A Be On The Look Out Has been Issued for an Escapee in Southwest Louisiana. DeQuincy, Louisiana – The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office stated on Friday, September 16, 2022, that inmate Dustin Causey walked away from a facility in DeQuincy, Louisiana while in custody around 8:30 a.m. He was dressed casually in a white shirt, blue jeans, and a NAPA hat.
Thieves hit local nursery; identity of three people sought
Lafayette Police and a local business are asking for tips in a theft that happened Friday at the Johnston Street business.
westcentralsbest.com
APD Arrests 2 People Involved in a Shooting Last Week
Alexandria, La - The Alexandria Police Department has arrested two Alexandria men in connection with shots fired inside a store last Friday. Yesterday, APD detectives arrested Avantay Craig Bell, 18, of Alexandria. He was charged with one count of attempted armed robbery, one count of illegal use of a weapon and one count of resisting an officer. At the time of the incident, officers arrested Shewaun Butler, 21, of Alexandria on charges of one count of illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrument and one count of illegal carrying of a weapon.
theadvocate.com
Sheriff: Parent arrested, accused of making threats at St. Martinville Senior High
A woman was arrested after accusations she made threats at St. Martinville Senior High School after speaking with school officials, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to the high school around 8:30 a.m. Thursday after a disturbance involving a parent in the school’s front office was...
cenlanow.com
APD arrests 2 suspects in store shooting
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department has arrested two Alexandria men in connection with shots fired inside a store last Friday in the 1900 block of Monroe Street. Today, APD detectives arrested Avantay Craig Bell, 18, of Alexandria. He was charged with one count of attempted armed...
avoyellestoday.com
Mansura man wanted in home invasion captured
The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office requested your assistance in locating and apprehending 35-year-old Jess Bibbins of Mansura, LA wanted for Home Invasion and Attempted Rape. The public responded big time. APSO received numerous tips from concerned citizens. This morning we received information and passed it on to the United...
Head-on crash involving motorcycle in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A motorcyclist involved in a head-on crash in Lafayette was hospitalized Friday in critical condition. According to Lafayette Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Eraste Landry and N. Bertrand Road around 6 p.m. Police said the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Eraste Landry towards N. Bertrand Drive when the […]
theadvocate.com
Argument between Northside High students leads to threat of shooting, student’s arrest: Lafayette Police
A 15-year-old Northside High student was arrested after investigators say he made threats to shoot a school resource officer and another student after an altercation Tuesday. Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said the incident happened around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday outside a classroom building. The 15-year-old and another boy were having a verbal fight when a school resource officer was called to intervene.
Lafayette neighborhood residents meet with police to express crime concerns
Concerns over the recent crime spree in their neighborhood forced the residents in the area to meet with police.
Lake Charles American Press
Hathaway man killed in three-vehicle accident
A Hathaway man was killed Saturday in a three-vehicle accident involving a bucket truck just north of Jennings. The accident claimed the life of 75-year-old Larry Andrew Doucett. A front seat passenger in Doucett’s vehicle, who was properly restrained, received serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital for...
