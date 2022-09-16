ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evangeline Parish, LA

gueydantoday.com

Bomb threat note located in Rene Post Middle School bathroom in Kaplan

KAPLAN - In less than a week, there was another bomb scare at a Vermilion Parish school. At around 9 a.m. on Monday, a bomb threat note was located in a Rene Rost Middle School restroom. Students, staff, and faculty were moved off campus while law enforcement searched the campus...
KAPLAN, LA
kalb.com

Liberty Arsenal shooting suspect’s sentencing date moved

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Monday, Rapides Parish Judge Greg Beard set a new court date for the sentencing of Cliron Price, 22, of Alexandria, one of the suspects involved in the deadly shooting at Liberty Arsenal in Libuse on May 7, 2021, which killed the store’s owner, David Paul, and severely injured his brother, Michael Paul.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Four From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Other Controlled Substances

Four From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Other Controlled Substances. Jennings, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 16, 2022, that detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Lucy Street in Jennings, Louisiana, on Thursday, September 15, 2022.
JENNINGS, LA
westcentralsbest.com

APD Arrests 2 People Involved in a Shooting Last Week

Alexandria, La - The Alexandria Police Department has arrested two Alexandria men in connection with shots fired inside a store last Friday. Yesterday, APD detectives arrested Avantay Craig Bell, 18, of Alexandria. He was charged with one count of attempted armed robbery, one count of illegal use of a weapon and one count of resisting an officer. At the time of the incident, officers arrested Shewaun Butler, 21, of Alexandria on charges of one count of illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrument and one count of illegal carrying of a weapon.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
cenlanow.com

APD arrests 2 suspects in store shooting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department has arrested two Alexandria men in connection with shots fired inside a store last Friday in the 1900 block of Monroe Street. Today, APD detectives arrested Avantay Craig Bell, 18, of Alexandria. He was charged with one count of attempted armed...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
avoyellestoday.com

Mansura man wanted in home invasion captured

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office requested your assistance in locating and apprehending 35-year-old Jess Bibbins of Mansura, LA wanted for Home Invasion and Attempted Rape. The public responded big time. APSO received numerous tips from concerned citizens. This morning we received information and passed it on to the United...
MANSURA, LA
KLFY News 10

Head-on crash involving motorcycle in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A motorcyclist involved in a head-on crash in Lafayette was hospitalized Friday in critical condition. According to Lafayette Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Eraste Landry and N. Bertrand Road around 6 p.m.  Police said the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Eraste Landry towards N. Bertrand Drive when the […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Argument between Northside High students leads to threat of shooting, student’s arrest: Lafayette Police

A 15-year-old Northside High student was arrested after investigators say he made threats to shoot a school resource officer and another student after an altercation Tuesday. Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said the incident happened around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday outside a classroom building. The 15-year-old and another boy were having a verbal fight when a school resource officer was called to intervene.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Hathaway man killed in three-vehicle accident

A Hathaway man was killed Saturday in a three-vehicle accident involving a bucket truck just north of Jennings. The accident claimed the life of 75-year-old Larry Andrew Doucett. A front seat passenger in Doucett’s vehicle, who was properly restrained, received serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital for...
JENNINGS, LA

