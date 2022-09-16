Read full article on original website
Related
Maine State Police Find Missing Hunting Dog after Crash, York, Maine
The Maine Department of Public Safety said the missing hunting dog from a Wednesday morning crash on I-95 has been found safe in the town of York. Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety said Trooper Matthew Williams located the dog named Whiskey around 8 p.m. on Saturday, September 17. Williams was responding to reports from two motorists that they had seen a dog in the area of Mile 11 on the northbound side of the turnpike.
Child hospitalized after shooting near 27th Avenue and Adams Street, scene remains active
Phoenix police have confirmed that a juvenile was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life threatening in connection to a shooting. The shooting occured near 27th Avenue and Adams Street, according to Sgt. Melissa Soliz, a spokesperson for Phoenix Police Department. ...
Q 96.1
Presque Isle, ME
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
841K+
Views
ABOUT
Q 96.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0