TVGuide.com
How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live on September 19
On September 19 at 6:40 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Rays will play the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun and AT&T SportsNet Southwest. In Tampa Bay, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Houston, the game...
How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants Live on September 17
On September 17 at 9:05 PM ET, the San Francisco Giants will play the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and Spectrum SportsNet LA. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, or YouTube TV.
How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins Live on September 19
On September 19 at 6:40 PM ET, the Miami Marlins will play the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida and Marquee Sports Network. TV: Bally Sports Florida and Marquee Sports Network. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which...
Fine line between longevity, Brady and a Sayers-like career
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — There’s a fine line between a Tom Brady and a Gale Sayers. Whether a player is a seven-time Super Bowl champion who plays well into his 40s like Brady or all-time great running back knocked out of football during his prime like Sayers there’s an element of luck to longevity in the NFL. It’s inescapable, regardless of the era. For all the evolving technology, increased awareness of the value of year-round fitness regimens and rule changes designed to make the game safer, players concede good fortune is a common denominator to staying on the field.
How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians Live on September 19
On September 19 at 1:10 PM ET, the Cleveland Guardians will play the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on MLBN (out-of-market only), Bally Sports Great Lakes and Bally Sports North. Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians. When: September 19 at 1:10 PM ET. TV: MLBN (out-of-market only), Bally Sports...
How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles Live on September 19
The Detroit Tigers take on the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. On September 19 at 7:05 PM ET, the Baltimore Orioles will play the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and Bally Sports Detroit. Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles. When: September 19 at 7:05...
Allen: 'When you can play a game like that, it doesn't matter who it's against'
It was another big game from the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night in their 2022 home opener. The Tennessee Titans came to Orchard Park for an AFC matchup where the Bills took off in the first quarter without looking back.
Fox Schedule for the 2022 Fall TV Season
Fox's fall schedule got a head start on the 2022-2023 TV season with an advanced premiere of the new country music drama Monarch on Sept. 11 to try and draw extra eyeballs from a big NFL crowd. The Susan Sarandon-led soap opera moves to its regular timeslot of Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Sept. 20 with the second part of its double-sized premiere. If The Masked Singer is more your idea of musical drama, don't worry. The reality series will continue to hold down Wednesday nights at 8 p.m.
