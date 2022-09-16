HARRINGTON, De. - A Delaware man has died after an accident this morning in the Harrington area. According to Delaware State Police, around 6:12 on Friday morning, a 64-year-old man from Delaware was driving his Ford pickup truck on Prospect Church Road and passed the Hammondtown Road intersection. That's when police say the truck drifted off the road hitting a house and then hitting both a wooden clothesline post and a tree. Police say they are unsure why the car drifted off the road.

