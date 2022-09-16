Read full article on original website
Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – Sept. 18, 2022
Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines Vote-by-mail ruling: More complex than simply barring it Who’s running in Delaware’s Nov. 8 general election? McGuiness is McGone Culture How COVID turned Dolly Parton’s music into theater You can help Wilmington win $90,000 arts grant Business Delaware Symphony, musicians hail contract as ‘new ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Night Without a Bed to raise awareness of homelessness Oct. 21
Family Promise of Southern Delaware will host Night Without a Bed beginning at 5 p.m., Friday, Oct. 21, at the Lightship Overfalls next to Lewes Canalfront Park. Night Without a Bed is a national grassroots event to raise awareness and funds to assist families experiencing homelessness. This local sleep-out event...
fox40jackson.com
Delaware judge rules no-excuse mail-in voting unconstitutional
A Delaware judge ruled Wednesday that a new vote-by-mail law enacted earlier this year is unconstitutional and that voting by mail cannot be used in upcoming November election. Vice Chancellor Nathan Cook ruled that the law, the result of legislation that Democrats rammed through the General Assembly in less than...
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: PA Man From DAFB Dies after Early Morning Motorcycle Crash Near Magnolia
UPDATED – 09/19/22 – The Talk of Delmarva has learned that the man killed in an early morning crash Sunday was 22 year old Senior Airman Kohl Reed, a Pennsylvania native assigned to the 436th Aerial Port Squadron at Dover Air Force Base. Delaware State Police continue to investigate, but say that alcohol or drugs were not involved.
WMDT.com
Democrat running for Delaware’s 6th district Senate seat believes district can be flipped, with a message of infrastructure upgrades
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Delawareans have made their choice for the Democratic nominee for State Senate District 6. Following a victory during Tuesday’s Primary, winner Russ Huxtable says he has a plan to flip the traditionally conservative seat that covers Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, and Lewes. The seat is up...
fox29.com
Wilmington man sought for alleged home improvement fraud; additional victims urged to come forward
NEW CASTLE, Del. - A 59-year-old Delaware man is wanted for allegedly committing home improvement fraud. New Castle County Police are searching for Perren Davis, of Wilmington, on a warrant of felony home improvement fraud. New Castle County officials say the warrant is for a situation in Wilmington. Officials believe...
WDEL 1150AM
Declines continue in Delaware COVID cases
The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) said for the second month in a row the number of hospitalizations, test positivity rates, and the 7-day average of new cases related to COVID, have declined. Total positive cases since March 11, 2020: 305,517*. 7-day daily average of new positive cases: 196.1,...
WBOC
Former Trooper to Plead Guilty in Warehouse Package Thefts
DOVER, Del. (AP) - A Delaware state trooper who was suspended with pay amid a federal investigation into a series of thefts from a package reshipping company will enter a guilty plea in federal court later this month. Court records indicate that Jamal J. Merrell will make an initial appearance...
firststateupdate.com
Carney Extends Public Health Emergency For The Seventh Time
Governor Carney on Thursday formally extended the Public Health EmergencyOpen this document with ReadSpeaker docReader order another 30 days to allow the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. Under Delaware law, Public Health Emergency declarations must be renewed every 30 days.
WMDT.com
Delaware State Police investigating fatal crash in Magnolia
MAGNOLIA, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Magnolia area Sunday morning. On September 18, 2022, at approximately 1:32 a.m., a Honda motorcycle was traveling northbound on Bay Road south of Trap Shooters in the left lane. A GMC SUV,...
WBOC
Delaware Auditor McGuiness’ Sentencing Set for October 19th
KENT COUNTY, De. - Delaware Auditor Kathy McGuiness is scheduled to be back in court on Oct. 19 at 10a.m. in the Kent County Courthouse, according to the Delaware Attorney Generals Office. McGuiness was convicted of three demeanor counts over the summer. One has been thrown out since. She has...
delawarepublic.org
Candidate Conversations: Republican challenger Julianne Murray vies for Delaware Attorney General in second statewide office run
Candidate Conversations are part of Delaware Public Media’s 2022 Election coverage, and the Delaware Debates we are producing with the University of Delaware’s Center for Political Communication. Among the races we are examining is the race for Attorney General and in this interview, Republican challenger Julianne Murray.
WGMD Radio
Primary voters send two prominent Delaware lawmakers into involuntary retirement
Delaware primary voters sent two longtime prominent state legislators — Republican Sen. Colin Bonini and Democratic Rep. Larry Mitchell — into involuntary retirement Tuesday. Bonini, who had represented the Dover area since 1995 and was the GOP’s nominee for governor in 2016, finished third in a three-way primary....
WBOC
Delaware Man Dies in Accident in Harrington
HARRINGTON, De. - A Delaware man has died after an accident this morning in the Harrington area. According to Delaware State Police, around 6:12 on Friday morning, a 64-year-old man from Delaware was driving his Ford pickup truck on Prospect Church Road and passed the Hammondtown Road intersection. That's when police say the truck drifted off the road hitting a house and then hitting both a wooden clothesline post and a tree. Police say they are unsure why the car drifted off the road.
Cape Gazette
Delaware Resorts 55+ Expo set Nov. 5
The 6th Annual Delaware Resorts 55+ Expo will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, at Cape Henlopen High School in Lewes. The event is free to the public, and all ages are welcome to attend. Exhibitors include health and wellness firms, medical facilities and services,...
WMDT.com
CDC warning of Enterovirus cases increasing
DELMARVA – The CDC is warning pediatricians and parents about a virus circulating among kids. It’s called Enterovirus D68. 47 ABC spoke with Dr. Sally Dowling at Atlantic General Hospital. She says it’s caused by the common cold and its symptoms are like it as well. Officials say those who would be most impacted would be those who have asthma. And to prevent the virus doctors at Atlantic General hospital say it’s simple.
Cape Gazette
Long Neck Road is the busiest dead end in Delaware
A couple of months ago, the Delaware Department of Transportation issued an email saying its 2021 Traffic Vehicle Volume Summary had been completed. The data shows the year’s average annual daily traffic count and 10 years worth of historical data. The daily counts are broken down into 10 ranges – 1,000-5,000; 5,000-7,500; 7,500-8,000; 8,000-9,000; 9,000-10,000; 10,000-20,000; 20,000-40,000; 40,000-80,000; 80,000-205,940.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Notice Increase in Catalytic Converter Thefts
The Delaware State Police has recently noticed a rise in the theft of catalytic converters throughout the state. Most of these thefts involve various types of vehicles. The thefts typically occur when vehicles are parked in large public parking lots, including retail locations, health care facilities, and business parks. Catalytic converters can be removed within less than a minute, so any hour of the day or night is a golden opportunity for these crimes to occur.
fox29.com
1 dead after construction zone crash on I-95 in Delaware County, traffic at standstill for hours
RIDLEY TWP., Pa. - A fatal accident on southbound I-95 shutdown traffic for miles Friday night. About 10 p.m., road crews were working on southbound I-95 near Ridley Township. Officials say a vehicle slammed into the back of a construction truck. A person in the vehicle was killed. There were...
