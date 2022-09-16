ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Delaware LIVE News

Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – Sept. 18, 2022

Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines Vote-by-mail ruling: More complex than simply barring it Who’s running in Delaware’s Nov. 8 general election? McGuiness is McGone Culture How COVID turned Dolly Parton’s music into theater You can help Wilmington win $90,000 arts grant Business Delaware Symphony, musicians hail contract as ‘new ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Night Without a Bed to raise awareness of homelessness Oct. 21

Family Promise of Southern Delaware will host Night Without a Bed beginning at 5 p.m., Friday, Oct. 21, at the Lightship Overfalls next to Lewes Canalfront Park. Night Without a Bed is a national grassroots event to raise awareness and funds to assist families experiencing homelessness. This local sleep-out event...
LEWES, DE
fox40jackson.com

Delaware judge rules no-excuse mail-in voting unconstitutional

A Delaware judge ruled Wednesday that a new vote-by-mail law enacted earlier this year is unconstitutional and that voting by mail cannot be used in upcoming November election. Vice Chancellor Nathan Cook ruled that the law, the result of legislation that Democrats rammed through the General Assembly in less than...
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Declines continue in Delaware COVID cases

The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) said for the second month in a row the number of hospitalizations, test positivity rates, and the 7-day average of new cases related to COVID, have declined. Total positive cases since March 11, 2020: 305,517*. 7-day daily average of new positive cases: 196.1,...
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Former Trooper to Plead Guilty in Warehouse Package Thefts

DOVER, Del. (AP) - A Delaware state trooper who was suspended with pay amid a federal investigation into a series of thefts from a package reshipping company will enter a guilty plea in federal court later this month. Court records indicate that Jamal J. Merrell will make an initial appearance...
DOVER, DE
firststateupdate.com

Carney Extends Public Health Emergency For The Seventh Time

Governor Carney on Thursday formally extended the Public Health EmergencyOpen this document with ReadSpeaker docReader order another 30 days to allow the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. Under Delaware law, Public Health Emergency declarations must be renewed every 30 days.
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Delaware State Police investigating fatal crash in Magnolia

MAGNOLIA, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Magnolia area Sunday morning. On September 18, 2022, at approximately 1:32 a.m., a Honda motorcycle was traveling northbound on Bay Road south of Trap Shooters in the left lane. A GMC SUV,...
MAGNOLIA, DE
WBOC

Delaware Auditor McGuiness’ Sentencing Set for October 19th

KENT COUNTY, De. - Delaware Auditor Kathy McGuiness is scheduled to be back in court on Oct. 19 at 10a.m. in the Kent County Courthouse, according to the Delaware Attorney Generals Office. McGuiness was convicted of three demeanor counts over the summer. One has been thrown out since. She has...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Candidate Conversations: Republican challenger Julianne Murray vies for Delaware Attorney General in second statewide office run

Candidate Conversations are part of Delaware Public Media’s 2022 Election coverage, and the Delaware Debates we are producing with the University of Delaware’s Center for Political Communication. Among the races we are examining is the race for Attorney General and in this interview, Republican challenger Julianne Murray.
DELAWARE STATE
WGMD Radio

WBOC

Delaware Man Dies in Accident in Harrington

HARRINGTON, De. - A Delaware man has died after an accident this morning in the Harrington area. According to Delaware State Police, around 6:12 on Friday morning, a 64-year-old man from Delaware was driving his Ford pickup truck on Prospect Church Road and passed the Hammondtown Road intersection. That's when police say the truck drifted off the road hitting a house and then hitting both a wooden clothesline post and a tree. Police say they are unsure why the car drifted off the road.
HARRINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Delaware Resorts 55+ Expo set Nov. 5

The 6th Annual Delaware Resorts 55+ Expo will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, at Cape Henlopen High School in Lewes. The event is free to the public, and all ages are welcome to attend. Exhibitors include health and wellness firms, medical facilities and services,...
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

CDC warning of Enterovirus cases increasing

DELMARVA – The CDC is warning pediatricians and parents about a virus circulating among kids. It’s called Enterovirus D68. 47 ABC spoke with Dr. Sally Dowling at Atlantic General Hospital. She says it’s caused by the common cold and its symptoms are like it as well. Officials say those who would be most impacted would be those who have asthma. And to prevent the virus doctors at Atlantic General hospital say it’s simple.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cape Gazette

Long Neck Road is the busiest dead end in Delaware

A couple of months ago, the Delaware Department of Transportation issued an email saying its 2021 Traffic Vehicle Volume Summary had been completed. The data shows the year’s average annual daily traffic count and 10 years worth of historical data. The daily counts are broken down into 10 ranges – 1,000-5,000; 5,000-7,500; 7,500-8,000; 8,000-9,000; 9,000-10,000; 10,000-20,000; 20,000-40,000; 40,000-80,000; 80,000-205,940.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Notice Increase in Catalytic Converter Thefts

The Delaware State Police has recently noticed a rise in the theft of catalytic converters throughout the state. Most of these thefts involve various types of vehicles. The thefts typically occur when vehicles are parked in large public parking lots, including retail locations, health care facilities, and business parks. Catalytic converters can be removed within less than a minute, so any hour of the day or night is a golden opportunity for these crimes to occur.

