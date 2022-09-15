The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: September 15 to 21

Murphy's Law will perform at Red Flag on Friday.

Murphy's Law w/ Tiger Sex, Antithought, Orangetree

8 p.m. Friday, September 16. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street. $17. 314-289-9050.

Legendary New York hardcore group Murphy's Law has been playing punk rock party anthems for more than 30 years. The group is led by singer and sole remaining founding member Jimmy Gestapo, who has played with a staggering list of backing musicians since the band's inception — literally more than 70 names. In this way, Murphy's Law can be seen as the unlikely link between acts such as the Misfits, the Slackers, Thursday, the New York Dolls and about a billion more whose musicians have lent a helping hand over the years. Murphy's Law's live show is always a non-stop party, with huge sing-a-longs, impromptu songs written on the spot about audience members and Jaegermeister that flows like water — mostly into Gestapo's face. While it's been more than 20 years since the group released a proper studio album, Gestapo and Co. have consistently kept busy by bringing their raucous, over-the-top performances to grateful fans all over the world, solidifying the band's status as hardcore royalty in the process.

Partners in Party: Opening the show are Detroit garage rockers Tiger Sex and locals Antithought and Orangetree. Tempting as it may be for a Murphy's Law show, don't spend your time pre-gaming in your car — the party is already inside.

—Daniel Hill





Denzel Curry.

Denzel Curry w/ AG Club, redveil, PlayThatBoiZay

8 p.m. Tuesday, September 20. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard. $35 to $40. 314-726-6161.

From his time in the Boys & Girls Clubs of America where he challenged other kids to rap battles to working on debut album Nostalgic 64 while still in high school, Denzel Curry started building his massive fan base at an early age. The South Florida rapper was notably part of XXL 's Freshman Class in 2016, a breakthrough year for the hip-hop publication that also featured Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Yachty, Kodak Black, G Herbo, Dave East, Lil Dicky, Anderson Paak, Desiigner and 21 Savage — and it's still considered the best "freshman cypher" in the magazine's history by a wide margin. You might not remember "Ultimate" by name, but chances are you've heard the track in at least one viral video. Curry already had a built-in audience when, in summer 2018, he dropped "CLOUT COBAIN | CLOUT CO13A1N," an aggressively cool track with an accompanying video where everyone in attendance has a face tat — or is in the process of getting one. Curry appears as a clownish alter ego that is presented as a star attraction, only to tease suicide and ultimately pay off the promise made when first invoking the name of Kurt Cobain. The music video is still Curry's most-played to date, despite the subsequent release of several singles and full-length albums that deserve just as much, if not more, critical acclaim. The 2022 record Melt My Eyez See Your Future pulls off the many masks Curry wears in order to deliver the stark characterizations heard throughout his body of work. The result is a bare rejuvenation of Curry's distinct style that works in flexible tandem with the myriad guest appearances, which include T-Pain, Thundercat and Slowthai, to name a few.

Friends Forever: Curry's Melt My Eyez Tour features a solid lineup of opening acts with frequent collaborator and fellow Floridian PlayThatBoiZay leading the pack. His 2019 project NOCTURNAL flew under the radar on release, but it's a solid starting point for those getting into trap metal.

—Joseph Hess

Flasher.



Flasher w/ Crisis Walk-Ins, Pealds, Trauma Harness

8 p.m. Tuesday, September 20. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway. $12 to $15. 314-328-2309.

Flasher is made up of Washington, D.C., musicians who cut their teeth early on in different punk bands (such as Priests), so its approach to alternative rock is selectively unhinged albeit anchored in solid songcraft. The band's first EP dropped in 2016 with a burst of static-soaked glee, offering a super-charged set of fuzz-laden singles that stood out among the pack of similar acts debuting around the same time. Flasher released its debut album Constant Image in 2018 , which was an evolution of structure with a marked progression in terms of production and melodic interplay. Most bands saw some kind of down period in the last two years, and Flasher is no different. But founding members Taylor Mulitz and Emma Baker had to effectively transform the group following the departure of original bassist Daniel Saperstein. The recently released full-length album Love Is Yours shows the fruit of their labor with a matured approach to songwriting that is explored with textural mastery across its 13 tracks.

On the Road Again: St. Louis ex-pat Shawn Durham (Posture, the Yeasties) will perform as part of Flasher on this tour, playing both drums and guitar in the band as members trade instruments back and forth throughout the set.

—Joseph Hess

