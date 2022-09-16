ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

NAV & Lil Baby ft. Travis Scott “Never Sleep,” Rowdy Rebel ft. Fivio Foreign “Paid Off” & More | Daily Visuals 9.15.22

By O
K97.5
K97.5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20RFnX_0hyK8wX700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39p1Sd_0hyK8wX700

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

With his latest album, Demons Protected By Angels only a few days old, NAV is looking to ensure that his project gets all the buzz it can get and has already dropped a new star-studded visual in support of his LP.

Linking up with Lil Baby and Travis Scott for the visuals to “Never Sleep,” NAV goes from a haunted motel to the Vegas strip to roll the dice on the fast life and has Travis play some cards while Lil Baby sits on a stacks of chips. Pretty entertaining visual altogether.

Back in New York, two of Brooklyn’s biggest representatives link up for the borough as Rowdy Rebel recruits Fivio Foreign for his clip to “Paid Off” in which the two pull a bank heist with some scantly clad women who, judging from their attire, seem to have went straight from the strip club to the getaway car for the jux.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from DJ Kay Slay featuring Millyz and OT The Real, Kurupt, and more.

NAV & LIL BABY FT. TRAVIS SCOTT – “NEVER SLEEP”

ROWDY REBEL FT. FIVIO FOREIGN – “PAID OFF”

DJ KAY SLAY FT. MILLYZ & OT THE REAL – “TOMMY EGAN”

KURUPT – “I AIN’T NO KILLA”

FATBOY SSE FT. TORCHH – “BROKE BEFORE”

ERICA BANKS – “GET EVEN REMIX”

YUNG LOTT FT. E-40, BLACK C & MITCHY SLICK – “HOW TO SURVIVE REMIX”

PAPERROUTE WOO & SNUPE BANDZ – “DAM FOOL”

VORY – “HAPPY BIRTHDAY 2 U”

The post NAV & Lil Baby ft. Travis Scott “Never Sleep,” Rowdy Rebel ft. Fivio Foreign “Paid Off” & More | Daily Visuals 9.15.22 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Comments / 0

Related
K97.5

NAV & Don Toliver ft. Future “One Time,” Lil Gotit “Free Y$L” & More | Daily Visuals 9.14.22

Over the weekend NAV returned to the music game with his latest project Demons Protected By Angels and much to the delight of his hardcore fanbase has come through with a new video for one of the album’s standout cuts. Linking up with Don Toliver and Future for the visuals to “One Time,” NAV and […] The post NAV & Don Toliver ft. Future “One Time,” Lil Gotit “Free Y$L” & More | Daily Visuals 9.14.22 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC
K97.5

Nicki Minaj “Super Freaky Girl,” Kem ft. Rick Ross “Right On Time” & More | Daily Visuals 9.13.22

Looks like Nicki Minaj is ready to reclaim her throne as she’s been more visible as of late and with her latest cut “Super Freaky Girl” topping the Billboard Top 100 charts it’s only right that she give it the video treatment. In the visuals for the aforementioned cut, Nicki Minaj channels the spirit of […] The post Nicki Minaj “Super Freaky Girl,” Kem ft. Rick Ross “Right On Time” & More | Daily Visuals 9.13.22 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
rolling out

Rapper signed to Lil Baby’s label accused of shooting 3-year-old (video)

One of Lil Baby’s rappers was arrested in Atlanta and booked on a litany of felony charges after being accused of shooting a 3-year-old boy in the head. The Atlanta Police Department says that emcee Dirty Tay was involved in a drive-by shooting on Aug 3, 2022. The authorities wrote in their statement that an unidentified man and his son left the Off the Hook Barbershop on Peters Street near downtown when they passed a Kia vehicle. The Kia immediately did a U-turn, the police state, and drove up next to the man and his son at a traffic light.
ATLANTA, GA
RadarOnline

Disturbing Video Footage Of Hit-&-Run RELEASED As Notorious B.I.G.'s Daughter Posts Driver BF's $1 Million Bond

Graphic video footage shows the moment Tyshawn Baldwin — boyfriend of Notorious B.I.G.'s daughter T'yanna Wallace — struck a mother and her 2-year-old daughter while trying to evade arrest during a hit-and-run incident, Radar can confirm.Witnesses can be heard screaming and rushing to help as the chaos was unfolding in Queens, New York, on August 10, moments after Baldwin, 28, initially had complied with the officers' request to see his license and registration.RadarOnline.com has learned that Baldwin was stopped by police after parking his 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat in a busy intersection. His loud exhaust and dark tinted windows were...
QUEENS, NY
HipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz Responds To Allegations He Was Behind Murder Of Chicago Jeweler

Boosie Badazz is clearing his name after being accused of orchestrating the murder of Chicago jeweler Duke The Jeweler in Houston, Texas during Labor Day Weekend. The Baton Rouge rapper posted an angry video on Instagram on Wednesday (September 7) denying his involvement while sharing his account of what transpired the night of Duke’s death.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rowdy Rebel
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Nav
Person
Kurupt
Person
Dj Kay Slay
Person
Lil Baby
musictimes.com

J Cole Net Worth 2022: Is The Rapper Now Richer Than Jay Z?

J Cole's net worth has been increasing rapidly ever since he signed to Jay Z's record label, Roc Nation. Out of all the rappers in the industry, J Cole joined the list of those who easily stood out when he debuted. In fact, he impressed Jay Z when he released "Lights Please," promoting Roc Nation to become a pop label.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Ice-T Warns Rappers To Stop Wearing Jewelry In L.A.

The murder of Hip-Hop star PnB Rock in Los Angeles has sparked discussion surrounding the city’s history of local gang activity and the targeting of high-profile figures. Rapper and actor Ice-T, one of the first artists to touch on the dangers associated with gangbanging in his music, recently voiced his frustration with entertainers and celebrities who fail to take heed of his warnings. “I’m done explaining LA Gang culture,” he wrote on Twitter, seemingly in response to PnB’s death. “MFs will not listen. It’s not a game.. At all.” Ice-T furthered his point by noting that even the most beloved and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Black C Mitchy
hotnewhiphop.com

Saweetie On Past Relationship With Quavo: "I Knew It Was The One"

Saweetie has been linked to some of the hottest men in the game. From Keith Powers, to Justin Combs and allegedly Lil Baby, the Icy Girl's dating life has been a hot topic of conversation ever since she hit the scene. However, fans can't seem to shake her two and half year relationship with Quavo. The Migo and the "Tap In" rapper parted ways last year over what she she considered to be a "betrayal." No further details about the split were disclosed, but Saweetie did open up about the beloved partnership on the latest episode of Caresha Please.
CELEBRITIES
K97.5

Trash Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Mocks PnB Rock’s Murder

Is there a depth of depravity that infamous snitch Tekashi 6ix9ine wouldn’t stoop to? Apparently not, because the chief struggle rapper of the world decided to mock the death of PnB Rock. It hadn’t even been 24 hours since PnB Rock’s passing that Tekashi decided to get his troll on. https://twitter.com/lottareds/status/1569530815281008640 Taking to Instagram, he […] The post Trash Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Mocks PnB Rock’s Murder appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
INGLEWOOD, CA
K97.5

K97.5

747
Followers
820
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

The Triangle’s Real Hip Hop and R&B

 https://hiphopnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy