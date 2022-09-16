NAV & Lil Baby ft. Travis Scott “Never Sleep,” Rowdy Rebel ft. Fivio Foreign “Paid Off” & More | Daily Visuals 9.15.22

With his latest album, Demons Protected By Angels only a few days old, NAV is looking to ensure that his project gets all the buzz it can get and has already dropped a new star-studded visual in support of his LP.

Linking up with Lil Baby and Travis Scott for the visuals to “Never Sleep,” NAV goes from a haunted motel to the Vegas strip to roll the dice on the fast life and has Travis play some cards while Lil Baby sits on a stacks of chips. Pretty entertaining visual altogether.

Back in New York, two of Brooklyn’s biggest representatives link up for the borough as Rowdy Rebel recruits Fivio Foreign for his clip to “Paid Off” in which the two pull a bank heist with some scantly clad women who, judging from their attire, seem to have went straight from the strip club to the getaway car for the jux.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from DJ Kay Slay featuring Millyz and OT The Real, Kurupt, and more.

NAV & LIL BABY FT. TRAVIS SCOTT – “NEVER SLEEP”

ROWDY REBEL FT. FIVIO FOREIGN – “PAID OFF”

DJ KAY SLAY FT. MILLYZ & OT THE REAL – “TOMMY EGAN”

KURUPT – “I AIN’T NO KILLA”

FATBOY SSE FT. TORCHH – “BROKE BEFORE”

ERICA BANKS – “GET EVEN REMIX”

YUNG LOTT FT. E-40, BLACK C & MITCHY SLICK – “HOW TO SURVIVE REMIX”

PAPERROUTE WOO & SNUPE BANDZ – “DAM FOOL”

VORY – “HAPPY BIRTHDAY 2 U”

